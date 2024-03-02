The best beauty looks at the BRIT Awards 2024

brit awards 2024 best beauty looks

As the BRIT Awards 2024 begin to unfold, London's O2 Arena is the epicentre of glamour and excitement with the red carpet already welcoming a constellation of stars. Hosted by the dynamic trio of Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp, this year's ceremony promises to be a must-see event.

Music and makeup aficionados alike have much to look forward to, with performances by Dua Lipa, RAYE, and Kylie Minogue adding to the allure of the evening.

The event, set to captivate audiences live on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 pm, will also feature a performance by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, who are contenders for Song of the Year with their chart-topping single, Miracle.

But it's not just the music that's drawing attention; the beauty looks on the red carpet are proving to be a highlight. This year, our favourite A-listers are not holding back, showcasing stunning hairstyles and makeup artistry that are as diverse and captivating as they are.

Keep your eyes peeled for the most breathtaking looks of the night, as the BRIT Awards 2024 promises to be a showcase of not only musical talent but also of the latest trends in beauty…

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 BRITs:

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott went for classic glamour in bold, matte red lipstick with a subtle contour along the cheekbones, adding definition to the face. Her eyebrows are well-groomed and filled in giving them a full, but natural 90s supermodel look.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore donned a sleek, high ponytail that Barbie herself would swoon over. The voluminous updo, with a slight wave at the ends, gave it movement and dimension.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa sported a bold and striking siren eyes, with winged eyeliner that extends past the outer corners of the eyes to create a dramatic effect. Her naturally full eyebrows were filled in and the lips were kept more natural with a dusky pink matte lipstick, providing a subtle contrast to the intense eyes. She stuck to her new cherry cola hued hair, parted down the middle.

Yinka Bokinni

Yinka Bokinni

Radio presenter Yinka Bokinni stunned in sleek cornrow braids that transitioned into a stunning ponytail. For the makeup, she sported a natural base, with a dewy finish for a healthy glow. Bronze hues and winged eyeliner added definition to her almond eyes.

Sophie Habboo

Sophie Habboo

Podcaster Sophie Habboo went for a chic and refined makeup look for her BRITs appearance. Her MUA focused on enhancing her natural features with a clean and understated approach that made her skin look smooth and flawless. The light, neutral eye makeup was minimalistic yet effective for camera-ready finish.

Lola Clark

Lola Clark

Lola Clark (aka 'scoobiezoobie') exuded a modern and glamorous vibe with her trademark fringe adding a statement touch to her hooded dress. She gave the classic red lip a refreshing update by sporting the TikTok approved ombre 'cherry cola lips.' Share black winged eyeliner, which extended beyond the outer corners finished the look.