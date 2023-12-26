Best Boxing Day TV sales in Canada: 30 best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more
Boxing Day is finally here — save up to $900 on TVs in Canada.
It's time to stop, drop and shop — Boxing Day 2023 has arrived. While the day after Christmas is famous for its sales on fashion, beauty and home goods (check out Canada's Best Boxing Day sales here), few deals are as jaw-droppingly good as those on tech and TVs. This Boxing Day, Canadians can score serious discounts on dozens of name-brand TVs from retailers like Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Amazon. Below, we've gathered some of the very best Boxing Day TV sales for all budgets and needs, with options starting from just $158 (yes, seriously!). To shop the best end-of-year TV deals and save big on entertainment ahead of 2024, check out our editor's picks below.
Best Boxing Day TV deals in Canada
Best Boxing Day TV deals under $250
Best Boxing Day TV deals under $500
Best Boxing Day TV deals under $1,000
Best Boxing Day TV deals under $2,500
Best Boxing Day sales in 2023
Looking for more than a TV? Shop these Boxing Day 2023 sales.
Amazon Canada: Save up to 75 per cent on tech, home & living, beauty & more.
Best Buy Canada: Save hundreds on laptops, headphones, vacuums & more.
lululemon: Take home best-sellers like the Wunder Puff Jacket and Everywhere Belt Bag.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50 per cent on furniture, holiday decor, bedding & more.
Sport Chek: Take up to 70 per cent off.
Walmart: Save on top brands like Nintendo, Xbox, Dyson, Keurig, LEGO & Pokémon.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.