Best Boxing Day TV sales in Canada: 30 best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

Best Boxing Day TV sales in 2023 (photos via Amazon & Best Buy Canada).

It's time to stop, drop and shop — Boxing Day 2023 has arrived. While the day after Christmas is famous for its sales on fashion, beauty and home goods (check out Canada's Best Boxing Day sales here), few deals are as jaw-droppingly good as those on tech and TVs. This Boxing Day, Canadians can score serious discounts on dozens of name-brand TVs from retailers like Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Amazon. Below, we've gathered some of the very best Boxing Day TV sales for all budgets and needs, with options starting from just $158 (yes, seriously!). To shop the best end-of-year TV deals and save big on entertainment ahead of 2024, check out our editor's picks below.

Best Boxing Day TV deals in Canada

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $250

Toshiba 32" 720p HD LED Smart TV $180 $350 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Hisense 32A4KV - 32" Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV $158 $178 Save $20 See at Amazon

Insignia 42" 1080p LED Smart TV $230 $400 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

onn. 32” FHD 1080p Roku Smart TV $168 $198 Save $30 See at Walmart Canada

Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV $170 $300 Save $130 See at Best Buy Canada

Hisense DEL Smart Television 32" $190 $299 Save $109 See at Walmart Canada

Toshiba 32" 720p HD LED Vidaa Smart TV $180 $350 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $500

Hisense 55 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV $418 $468 Save $50 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" 1080p HD LED Vidaa Smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Philips Roku TV 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $300 $370 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series $450 $660 Save $210 See at Amazon

TCL Q5 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Google TV Smart TV $450 $550 Save $100 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series $350 $470 Save $120 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 50" 4K QLED Ultra HD 7800 Series Smart TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $1,000

LG QNED75 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $648 $798 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV $648 $798 Save $150 See at Amazon

Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV $748 $900 Save $152 See at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame TV $598 $698 Save $100 See at Amazon

onn. 70" 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV $578 $798 Save $220 See at Walmart Canada

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series $690 $1,000 Save $310 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 $730 Save $130 See at Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV $568 $698 Save $130 See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $2,500

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV $2,100 $3,000 Save $900 See at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV $2,400 $2,900 Save $500 See at Best Buy Canada

LG 55" Class OLED Pose Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV $2,298 $2,698 Save $400 See at Amazon

Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV $2,400 $3,000 Save $600 See at Best Buy Canada

Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV $1,500 $1,800 Save $300 See at Best Buy Canada

LG 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Evo ThinQ AI Smart TV $2,294 $2,700 Save $406 See at Best Buy Canada

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

