Best Boxing Day TV sales in Canada: 30 best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon & more

It's time to stop, drop and shop — Boxing Day 2023 has arrived. While the day after Christmas is famous for its sales on fashion, beauty and home goods (check out Canada's Best Boxing Day sales here), few deals are as jaw-droppingly good as those on tech and TVs. This Boxing Day, Canadians can score serious discounts on dozens of name-brand TVs from retailers like Best Buy Canada, Walmart and Amazon. Below, we've gathered some of the very best Boxing Day TV sales for all budgets and needs, with options starting from just $158 (yes, seriously!). To shop the best end-of-year TV deals and save big on entertainment ahead of 2024, check out our editor's picks below.

Quick Overview
Best Boxing Day TV deals in Canada

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $250

  • Hisense 32A4KV - 32" Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV

    $158$178
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $500

  • Hisense 55 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV

    $418$468
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

    $300$370
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 50" 4K QLED Ultra HD 7800 Series Smart TV

    $400$600
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $1,000

  • LG QNED75 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $648$798
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

    $648$798
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame TV

    $598$698
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $600$730
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $568$698
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $2,500

  • LG 55" Class OLED Pose Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV

    $2,298$2,698
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day sales in 2023

Looking for more than a TV? Shop these Boxing Day 2023 sales.

