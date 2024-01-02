Boxing Week isn't over — 64 best extended Boxing Day sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & more

Best extended Boxing Day sales (Photos via Coach, Best Buy, Dyson, Monos & New Balance).

The new year is upon us, but there are still dozens of 2023 Boxing Day sales available to shop. For a limited time, Canadians can save hundreds (or even thousands) at some of the nation's favourite retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Lululemon and Best Buy Canada. If your New Year, New Me agenda requires brand-name tech, apparel or gadgets, this is the time to shop. The year's next big sale period isn't until the spring, so it's likely we won't see deals like this for a while. Start 2024 off on a money-saving note and check out the season's best extended Boxing Week sales below.

Best extended Boxing Week in Canada: Editor's Picks

Amazon Canada : Save up to 60 per cent on tech, home & living, beauty & more.

Best Buy Canada: Save hundreds on TVs, headphones, vacuums & more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $140 $180 Save $40 See at Best Buy Canada

Best extended Boxing Week tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada: Save up to 60 per cent on best-sellers from Samsung, Google, JBL & more.

Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones $198 $350 Save $152 See at Amazon

Best Buy Canada : Best Buy's Boxing Day Sale is still on! Save hundreds on incredible tech and treat yourself to TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.

Staples : Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, including home & office essentials, headphones, computers and more.

Walmart: Save big on laptops, headphones, TVs and more.

Best extended Boxing Week home & luggage deals in Canada

Bouclair : Take up to 60 per cent off home accessories and more.

Burrow : Take home Burrow's best-selling seating, storage and more for up to 50 per cent off.

Canadian Tire : Save up to 40 per cent on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.

Casper : Get 15 per cent off everything, plus an extra 15 per cent off mattresses.

Cozy Earth : Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

Douglas : Buy a mattress and get up to $650 in free gifts.

Dyson Canada: Save up to $250 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.

V8 Origin Vacuum $400 $550 Save $150 See at Dyson Canada

Emma Sleep : Take up to 50 per cent off and receive two free pillows.

Endy : Get a free Essential Sleep Set with your mattress purchase, a $570 value.

Home Hardware : Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more.

Logan & Cove : Buy a mattress and receive up to $650 in free bedding gifts.

Monos: Save 10 per cent on best-selling luggage.

Carry-On $257 $285 Save $28 See at Monos

769 mL Stackable Pint $34 $45 Save $11 See at Yeti

Best extended Boxing Week fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch : Take up to 40 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Adidas: Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.

X_PLRPHASE Shoes $90 $150 Save $60 See at Adidas

Aldo : Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Alo Yoga : Take up to 40 per cent off sale activewear.

Anthropologie : Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.

Banana Republic : Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's sale styles.

Buffalo Jeans : Up to 30 per cent off.

Coach: Take up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Tabby Chain Clutch With Braid $215 $430 Save $215 See at Coach

Wunder Puff Jacket $199 $298 Save $99 See at Lululemon

Michael Kors : Take an extra 15 per cent off sale, with savings of up to 70 per cent off.

Monica Vinader : Kate Middleton is a fan, and now you can be too. Save up to 60 per cent off.

New Balance : Take an additional 20 per cent off clearance styles.

Northern Reflections : Save up to 50 per cent.

Pandora : Treat yourself to something pretty at Pandora and save up to 50 per cent.

Reformation : Run, don't walk — Reformation styles are up to 70 per cent off.

Roots : Cozy season starts now. Save big on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.

Saks Off Fifth : Up to 70 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.

Shopbop: Take up to 70 per cent off 1000s of sale items.

Vince Andy Booties $157 $523 Save $366 See at Shopbop

Simons : Save up to 70 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Sleeper : Take up to 50 per cent off during Sleeper's Winter Sale.

Sorel : Up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Sport Chek : Take up to 70 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.

SSENSE : Take up to 70 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.

Strathberry : A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles.

Stuart Weitzman : Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code CELEBRATE25.

Sweaty Betty: Take up to 70 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.

Best extended Boxing Week beauty & wellness deals in Canada

The Body Shop : Save up to 60 per cent on skincare, bath & body, gift sets and more.

Lelo: Save up to 50 per cent off sex toys and wellness products.

Sona 2 Cruise $159 $199 Save $40 See at Lelo

Lovehoney : Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys.

Therabody : Save up to $250.

SBLA : Christie Brinkley's "necessary" anti-aging tools are 30 per cent off for the new year.

Yves Rocher: Take home your beauty favourites for up to 50 per cent off.

