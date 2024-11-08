Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Buy just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals on hot tech items — shop laptops, smart watches and more at $100s off

December is just around the corner — save yourself some stress and get that holiday shopping done early!

Sarah Rohoman
a collage with an anti aging mask, an asus laptop, blink security cameras, a sony tv, an instant pot and sony headphones
Get your holiday shopping done early with Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale on some of the hottest tech.

December is fast approaching, which means the countdown to the holidays (and Black Friday) is on! If you're looking to get started on your holiday shopping, you don't have to wait until Black Friday — there are plenty of great sales on already. Right now, Best Buy has an Early Black Friday Sale that includes hundreds of items, so there's likely something to shop for everyone on your holiday list.

Quick Overview

  • ASUS Vivobook 16 16" Laptop

    $700$900
    Save $200
    See at Best Buy

  • Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Bluetooth Multisport Smartwatch

    $700$1,200
    Save $500
    See at Best Buy

  • Sony Bravia 3 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV

    $850$1,000
    Save $150
    See at Best Buy

  • Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer

    $80$220
    Save $140
    See at Best Buy

  • EZ-X Pro Red Light Mask

    $150$475
    Save $325
    See at Best Buy

  • Instant Pot Duo V5 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $110$120
    Save $10
    See at Best Buy

  • Insignia 3.2 Cu. Ft. 115-Can Beverage Centre

    $250$350
    Save $100
    See at Best Buy

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

    $400$500
    Save $100
    See at Best Buy

  • Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System

    $100$250
    Save $150
    See at Best Buy

  • MotionGrey Adjustable Dumbbells

    $200$600
    Save $400
    See at Best Buy

  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2TB

    $2,180$3,180
    Save $1,000
    See at Best Buy
See 6 more

You can shop and save on some of the hottest tech items from brands like Asus, Sony, Garmin and score huge deals on kitchen appliances, beauty items and other goodies. Keep scrolling to get in on the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and start crossing names off of your shopping list.

Best Buy

ASUS Vivobook 16 16" Laptop

$700$900Save $200

This impressively powerful laptop has 16GB RAM that ensures lightning fast performance. It also has a massive storage system and incredibly clear visuals, so it's perfect for gamers or those who stream a lot.

$700 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm Bluetooth Multisport Smartwatch

$700$1,200Save $500

This smartwatch is perfect for the fitness enthusiast in your life. It tracks performance and stamina, gives workout suggestions and has wellness sensors that send prompts to help you meet your goals. It also connects to smartphones, so you can easily manage your texts and emails while out and about. 

$700 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Sony Bravia 3 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV

$850$1,000Save $150

This fancy smart TV has enhanced technology to give you the most lifelike picture quality with extreme clarity and details. It also supports 4K HDR,Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, so it's almost like having a cinema in the comfort of your home!

$850 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer

$80$220Save $140

This six-quart, touchscreen air fryer is perfect for getting a delicious and nutritious meal on the table for the whole family. It has a powerful heating system that pre-heats super quickly, which makes for crisp and yummy food. 

$80 at Best Buy
Best Buy

EZ-X Pro Red Light Mask

$150$475Save $325

This red light, anti-aging mask looks a little scary, but it actually helps to get your skin healthier. The LED lights promote cell renewal, collagen production and healing which makes your skin look smoother and younger while enhancing your glow. 

$150 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Instant Pot Duo V5 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$110$120Save $10

Gift the foodie in your life this handy pressure cooker that can do it all. From making rice to slow-cooking delicious stews, soups and curries, this versatile appliance is sure to please.

$110 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Insignia 3.2 Cu. Ft. 115-Can Beverage Centre

$250$350Save $100

This bar fridge can hold up to 115 cans of your favourite sodas, seltzers, beers and more. It has removable shelving, so you can store larger items if need be, and has temperature controls that let you chill things between 1 to 10 degrees Celsius.

$250 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

$400$500Save $100

Give the gift of peace and quiet with these headphones that automatically optimize noise-cancelling conditions based on the environment you're in. It has two processors that control multiple microphones to give excellent audio quality and call clarity. 

$400 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System

$100$250Save $150

Stay safe with this wire-free, smart security camera system. It offers 1080p HD live technology, so you can always see what's happening outside of your home, and has a two-year battery life. 

$100 at Best Buy
Best Buy

MotionGrey Adjustable Dumbbells

$200$600Save $400

Stock up your home gym with this set of adjustable dumbbells that can be modified to carry from five to more than 50 pounds. It also has ergonomic grips that helps to keep you safe and comfy during your sweat session. 

$200 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2TB

$2,180$3,180Save $1,000

If you're feeling extra generous this year, give the gift of this very luxe iPad. It has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display and has incredibly fast wireless connectivity for the ultimate Apple experience. 

$2,180 at Best Buy

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories