Best Buy just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals on hot tech items — shop laptops, smart watches and more at $100s off

December is fast approaching, which means the countdown to the holidays (and Black Friday) is on! If you're looking to get started on your holiday shopping, you don't have to wait until Black Friday — there are plenty of great sales on already. Right now, Best Buy has an Early Black Friday Sale that includes hundreds of items, so there's likely something to shop for everyone on your holiday list.

You can shop and save on some of the hottest tech items from brands like Asus, Sony, Garmin and score huge deals on kitchen appliances, beauty items and other goodies. Keep scrolling to get in on the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and start crossing names off of your shopping list.

Best Buy MotionGrey Adjustable Dumbbells $200 $600 Save $400 Stock up your home gym with this set of adjustable dumbbells that can be modified to carry from five to more than 50 pounds. It also has ergonomic grips that helps to keep you safe and comfy during your sweat session. $200 at Best Buy

