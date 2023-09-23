Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton love this jacket for fall — 14 best camel coats for 2023
You can't go wrong with a camel coat — why the fall trend is (always) worth investing in.
I'm all for individuality, but there's something to be said about a trend that's universally loved. When we talk about fall fashion, this trend is camel coats.
A camel coat is one of those styles that will, without a shadow of a doubt, never fall out of fashion. Timeless and chic, a camel coat will see you through fall and early winter (or all winter long if you find one warm enough).
While I think a camel coat is an elite outerwear purchase, you don't have to take my word for it. Just look to fashion girls like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon for proof of its enduring style.
If the celeb-loved jacket is on your fall shopping list, you're going to want to check out the following. Starting from just $60, I've rounded up the 14 best camel coats you can get your hands on this fall. To shop the edit, scroll below.
Best women's camel coats under $100
Suzy Shier Midi Wrap Coat
This faux wool coat is a chic and affordable pick for your autumn wardrobe. Shop the style in camel (pictured), cream, black and grey.
H&M Tie Belt Coat
This fitted coat hits mid-thigh and features a removable tie belt at the waist. Reviewers call the wallet-friendly style "beautiful" and "soft to the touch." Click here to shop a longer version of the jacket.
Uniqlo Pile Lined Stand Collar Coat
Keep the cold at bay with this cozy fleece jacket. The longline style has an elastic inside the waist and a stand collar to keep the breeze out.
Best women's camel coats under $250
RW&CO Classic Wool Coat
A true classic for your transitional season wardrobe, this timeless wool-blend camel coat has a shirt collar design and buttoned-down closure.
Tahari Ella Double Face Wrap Coat
Right now, Saks Off Fifth can take more than 50 per cent off this chic Tahari belted wrap coat.
Best women's camel coats under $500
Mango Belt Handmade Coat
The belted wool-blend coat is a near-identical dupe for Meghan Markle's $3,450 Max Mara coat. Shop the style in sizes XXS to XXL and medium brown (pictured), grey and black.
Mango Wool Coat with Handmade Belt
This sleek camel coat is made from a wool-mix blend and hits below-the-knee for added wind protection this fall.
Ted Baker Valariy Melton Wool Cape
Switch up your classic fall outerwear with this elegant Melton Wool Cape from Ted Baker. The wool and cashmere blend cape has an asymmetric wrap front and a magnetic fastening.
Best women's camel coats under $1,500
Reformation Downing Coat
Elevate your autumn outerwear collection with this belted Downing Coat from Reformation.
Lamarque Thara Wool Coat
Crafted from soft and supple double-faced wool felt, this open-design coat is a cozy pick for fall/winter 2023. Shop the style in five colours, including emerald green and black.
Reformation Oscar Nipped Waist Coat
This gorgeous waist coat is crafted from a heavyweight material made from 70 per cent recycled wool. Shop the style in black, brown check, camel and cream.
Everlane The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat
Everlane's ReWool Long Peacoat is made of premium recycled wool, lowering the brand's raw material carbon emissions by over 90 per cent compared to virgin wool. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect" fall coat and "super cozy."
Banana Republic Pura Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat
This luxe camel coat from Banana Republic is cut in a relaxed silhouette from a warm Italian fabric woven from virgin wool and cashmere. Shop it in camel (pictured) and navy.
Mackage Thalia Wool Belted Coat
Perfectly polished and cozy, this soft 100 per cent wool coat features a cinching self-tie belt and oversized patch pockets.
