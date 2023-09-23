Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton love this jacket for fall — 14 best camel coats for 2023

Best camel coats for women in 2023 (Photos via Getty)

I'm all for individuality, but there's something to be said about a trend that's universally loved. When we talk about fall fashion, this trend is camel coats.

A camel coat is one of those styles that will, without a shadow of a doubt, never fall out of fashion. Timeless and chic, a camel coat will see you through fall and early winter (or all winter long if you find one warm enough).

While I think a camel coat is an elite outerwear purchase, you don't have to take my word for it. Just look to fashion girls like Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon for proof of its enduring style.

If the celeb-loved jacket is on your fall shopping list, you're going to want to check out the following. Starting from just $60, I've rounded up the 14 best camel coats you can get your hands on this fall. To shop the edit, scroll below.

Best women's camel coats under $100

Midi Wrap Coat in Camel (Photo via Suzy Shier)

This faux wool coat is a chic and affordable pick for your autumn wardrobe. Shop the style in camel (pictured), cream, black and grey.

$60 $99 at Suzy Shier

Tie Belt Coat in Beige (Photo via H&M)

This fitted coat hits mid-thigh and features a removable tie belt at the waist. Reviewers call the wallet-friendly style "beautiful" and "soft to the touch." Click here to shop a longer version of the jacket.

$89 at H&M

Pile Lined Stand Collar Coat (Photo via Uniqlo)

Keep the cold at bay with this cozy fleece jacket. The longline style has an elastic inside the waist and a stand collar to keep the breeze out.

$100 at Uniqlo

Best women's camel coats under $250

Classic Wool Coat in Camel (Photo via RW&CO)

A true classic for your transitional season wardrobe, this timeless wool-blend camel coat has a shirt collar design and buttoned-down closure.

$168 $240 at RW&CO

Tahari Ella Double Face Wrap Coat (photo via Saks Off Fifth)

Right now, Saks Off Fifth can take more than 50 per cent off this chic Tahari belted wrap coat.

$213 $468 at Saks Off Fifth

Best women's camel coats under $500

Belt Handmade Coat in Medium Brown (Photo via Mango)

The belted wool-blend coat is a near-identical dupe for Meghan Markle's $3,450 Max Mara coat. Shop the style in sizes XXS to XXL and medium brown (pictured), grey and black.

$300 at Mango

Wool Coat with Handmade Belt (photo via Mango)

This sleek camel coat is made from a wool-mix blend and hits below-the-knee for added wind protection this fall.

$400 at Mango

Valariy Melton Wool Cape in Camel (Photo via Ted Baker)

Switch up your classic fall outerwear with this elegant Melton Wool Cape from Ted Baker. The wool and cashmere blend cape has an asymmetric wrap front and a magnetic fastening.

$495 at Ted Baker

Best women's camel coats under $1,500

Downing Coat (photo via Reformation)

Elevate your autumn outerwear collection with this belted Downing Coat from Reformation.

$528 at Reformation

Lamarque Thara Wool Coat in Light Brown (Photo via Simons)

Crafted from soft and supple double-faced wool felt, this open-design coat is a cozy pick for fall/winter 2023. Shop the style in five colours, including emerald green and black.

$530 at Simons

Oscar Nipped Waist Coat in Camel (Photo via Reformation)

This gorgeous waist coat is crafted from a heavyweight material made from 70 per cent recycled wool. Shop the style in black, brown check, camel and cream.

$568 at Reformation

The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat in Camel (Photo via Everlane)

Everlane's ReWool Long Peacoat is made of premium recycled wool, lowering the brand's raw material carbon emissions by over 90 per cent compared to virgin wool. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect" fall coat and "super cozy."

$631 at Everlane

Pura Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat (Photo via Banana Republic)

This luxe camel coat from Banana Republic is cut in a relaxed silhouette from a warm Italian fabric woven from virgin wool and cashmere. Shop it in camel (pictured) and navy.

$780 at Banana Republic

Mackage Thalia Wool Belted Coat (photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Perfectly polished and cozy, this soft 100 per cent wool coat features a cinching self-tie belt and oversized patch pockets.

$1,404 at Saks Fifth Avenue

