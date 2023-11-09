Advertisement
Shop the best Christmas decorations at every price point — under $25, $50, $100 & $250

'Tis the season to deck the halls (with joyful decor).

Melina Brum
Updated ·1 min read
Christmas decor christmas tree charcuterie board, a gingerbread house mat
Discover the best Christmas decor you can buy from Amazon, Simons and more at every price point. (Photos via Canadian Tire, Simons)

I know it's only the beginning of November, but since people who put up Christmas decorations early are typically happier, what more of an excuse do you need to start hunting for festive finds?

Retailers like Amazon, Simons and Indigo have released their Christmas collections, packed with indoor and outdoor goodies to add to your growing stash of holiday cheer.

Whether you're a budget-friendly shopper or down for a good splurge, we've got you covered. We've rounded up some of the best finds in different price ranges: under $25, $50, $100 and even $250.

Keep scrolling for some fun 'n' festive finds, from kitchen accents to Christmas tree decorations.

Best Christmas decor under $25 for 2023

Best Christmas decor under $50 for 2023

Best Christmas decor under $100 for 2023

Best Christmas decor under $250 for 2023

  • Airblown Lighted Santa and Sleigh

    $143$179
    Save $36
    See at Rona

