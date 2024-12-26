"People Don't Understand How Dangerous It Can Be" — 19 Seemingly Safe But Actually Dangerous Things People Do All The Time

Warning: Discussions of infant death.

Recently, after almost causing long-term damage to my back by not purchasing a proper ergonomic desk chair for multiple years, I thought about all the little habits and things we do in our lives that can actually be quite risky or dangerous.

My chronic back pain wasn't necessarily the "riskiest" thing out there, but it certainly taught me a lesson to protect my body. I wondered about the other seemingly innocuous but risky things we all do, so I turned it over to the BuzzFeed Community to share. Whether they learned the hard way or are an expert in a field that sees too many seemingly "safe" bets gone south, here's everything they said:

1."Road rage. You're seriously gonna endanger yourself and everyone else on the road because someone cut you off? Nobody in the history of mankind has ever 'won' a road rage contest. It's just a question of how badly you're gonna lose."

—jmacxjr

2."Not wearing safety goggles while doing yard work. Any yard work. I work at an eye doctor's office, and starting in spring, we get at least one patient a week coming in because they got something in their eye while doing yard work. Usually involving mowing, cutting, etc., One lady literally bent over and got a branch to the eye. My BOSS (the doctor) actually got injured this way once too, which he kicked himself over for weeks, lol. So, yeah, safety goggles people!"

"Also, sleeping in contact lenses. You can get a nasty infection. Your eyes need to breathe! You wouldn't wear a tampon for over 12 hours, don't do it with contacts." —izabellad u/Shiny_Buns / Via reddit.com

3."As an RN, I have to say it's people NOT getting vaccinated. So many diseases and deaths could be avoided by a simple vaccination. The other dangerous and harmful habit is listening to these idiots on social media who have no clue."

—crunchyhedgehog66

Similarly, "Not getting your vaccines. I work in the medical field, and it's shocking how many people follow the medical advice of almost everyone else over their physicians if they even choose to see one. Our office has TVs in the waiting room playing medical tidbits and commercials. The number of patients having full-on verbal meltdowns over the 'fear-mongering' vaccine commercials is immense. Having an advertisement relay how easy it is to get the meningitis vaccine and prevent horrific symptoms while interacting with a man in his twenties having to be physically supported by his mother and his walker due to meningitis was terrible."

—Anne Bug

4."Hairdresser here. Never use a new color or lightener on yourself or someone else without first doing a skin patch test. If you end up having a severe reaction, it's better to only have it affect a small portion of your skin, as opposed to glopping it onto your head and THEN finding out."

5."Co-sleeping. I'm an EMT and will never forget coming to work and seeing a friend of mine typing up his report after a co-sleeping fatality call. During the call, he and his partner attempted to resuscitate a baby who was suffocated from co-sleeping. The mom had rolled over onto the baby by accident, not realizing she had done so until she woke up and saw the baby had turned blue. She called 911, but there was nothing my coworkers could do. The baby had been without oxygen for too long."

"Not only will that mom have to live with the guilt for the rest of her life, but my coworkers on that call will never be able to forget trying to revive a dead infant. Co-sleeping might be temporarily easier to get your baby to settle and fall asleep, but it’s NOT worth the risk. Every parent I’ve tried to warn about it says, 'I do it safely. I’d never fall asleep on my baby.' Newsflash–no parent who suffocates their baby by falling asleep on them PLANS to do that." —ladybug Daniloandjus / Getty Images

6."Driving tired. My friend had his life cut off...