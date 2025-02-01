Older Adults Are Sharing How Eating Habits Have Drastically Changed Since They Were Kids, And Some Of These "Food Rules" Are So Bizarre To Me

Claudia Santos
·5 min read

Just like food trends come and go, so do eating habits. So, as someone who is always curious about how and what folks ate "back in the day," I was super interested when I saw redditor towinem ask the r/AskOldPeople community to share their food habits growing up. From what a typical meal looked like to portion sizes, here's what they had to say.

1."The whole concept of 'snacks' was quite foreign when I was a kid. It was either 'wait for dinner' or 'you already ate.' Portion size at dinner was controlled by 'this is it.' Things like sodas just weren't in the fridge, although Kool-Aid was occasionally."

A woman and two children sit at an outdoor table eating watermelon slices, enjoying a sunny day

2."We didn't eat out back then, except maybe on a special occasion, and lunch was usually just a sandwich. Now, eating out is commonplace, and lunch is an all-out meal for a lot of people."

bonus_friendtex

3."McDonald's didn't come to town until I was a teenager; fast food didn't exist."

Two people smiling and holding burgers in front of a McDonald's restaurant

4."Our relationship with hunger and thirst was just different. We didn't take water bottles or snacks everywhere, and you generally didn't see people eating or drinking anything unless they were socializing or having a meal. Now, it seems that we condition young children to expect food or drink whenever they have the slightest urge for it, and snacks and drinks are available almost everywhere, so you don't even need to pre-plan. Huge cultural shift."

chichuroo

5."Everyone smoked. That's part of it. For supper, you never had to ask what it would be: beans of some type, potatoes, and cornbread. We rarely ate meat because it cost too much. We ate what we grew in our garden."

A woman in a white shirt holds a cigarette, sitting in front of a tapestry with a floral pattern. There's a bottle on the table beside her

6."Portion sizes are vastly different, more like the 'child-sized' portions you get at restaurants now. Cokes were originally six ounces. Six! A large Coke at McDonald's is five times that now. Even coffee. You used to drink coffee in a cup, like a teacup, which is half as many ounces as the smallest Starbucks size, and that's just the drinks."

cloud_watcher

7."One thing from the '70s is that salad bars were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order salad bar as a meal."

A person stands near a salad bar with various fresh vegetables and toppings on display

8."It's changed for better and worse all at the same time. The choices to eat healthy today are incredible, and young people have options to make better choices. The process of eating healthier is EXPENSIVE. That makes zero sense to me, and it just seems backward — it should be incentivized to be healthier. Growing up in the '70s and '80s, being healthy meant eating a salad with nine gallons of dressing."

No-Orchid-53

9."We had meat and potatoes and MAYBE an iceberg lettuce salad for dinner every night. A classic example would be Hamburger Helper or ground beef and mashed potatoes. For some reason, my mom would put leeks in water, which was our vegetable."

Family of four dining together at a table, featuring a variety of foods and drinks, engaging in conversation with smiles

10."The transition to fattening foods really got underway when red meat and animal fats got unfairly blamed for causing heart disease while at the same time, the sugar industry buried a study that said that it was a major cause. After that, it was sugar, sugar, sugar put in EVERYTHING while falsely calling it 'heart healthy,' and they're still doing it."

Story_Man_75

"Yeah, companies pushing 'fat-free' everything with tons of other unhealthy crap added to make it taste better. Eggs were bad, butter was bad, etc. Now, we know better, but the damage was done."

SussinBoots

11."Way more processed microwave 'meals for the family' that hit all our favorite fat/sugar/salt buttons at once for an instant high."

Person eating a classic TV dinner with macaroni and cheese, peas, corn, pear slices, and a slice of meat with a fork and knife

12."The amount of junk food consumed today is off the charts compared to then. For our family, it was a once-in-a-while thing. Otherwise, our mom made dinner almost every night. She also didn't ship us off to school with junk food."

TheGreatOpoponax

13."I don't think people had as much disposable income then. I can count on one hand the number of times my parents ordered pizza when I was a kid (that's why pizza day in school was such a treat!). You had more stay-at-home moms, so meals were homemade more than out of a box."

A woman cooks at a stove while a child in a striped apron sits on a stool nearby, appearing curious about the cooking
Katiuscia Noseda / Getty Images

14."There was bread at every meal, and our meals were eaten together at the table. Afterward, I cleaned up and closed the kitchen for the night by turning on the light over the stove."

jellitate

15."We ate venison pot roast with potatoes, onions, and a side of home-canned green beans, peas, or corn. If not that, it was either meatloaf or fried chicken with scalloped or fried potatoes and one of those veggies. There was always milk for the kids, never soda. Adults always drank black coffee."

A family is seated at a dining table with breakfast items, including milk and cereal. A woman is in the background preparing food

16."Our big snack was popcorn. If I wanted a dessert, I had to make it from scratch. Tang powder was a dessert (like Pixy Stix). Otherwise, candy was eaten only during holidays."

ilovepadthai

Were there any traditional food norms or rules you grew up with "back in the day"? Tell us about them in the comments or fill out this anonymous form.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Latest Stories

  • Pilot's Message to Anxious Fliers After D.C. Crash Goes Viral: 'We All Needed to Hear It' (Exclusive)

    In a viral TikTok, one American Airlines pilot tells his passengers that he has "no higher calling" than safely getting them to their destination

  • Older People Are Recalling The Worst Decisions They Made When They Were Younger, And These Answers Are Extremely Honest

    "#3 hurts the most. I was able to overcome or live with the others."

  • Rescuers race to pull out truck driver stuck in Japan sinkhole for days

    The sinkhole in Yashio city has now grown to the size of a swimming pool, following road collapses.

  • 525-Lb. Bear Discovered Under Evacuated Altadena Home Too Fat to Tranquilize: 'Not an Option'

    The bear, affectionately known by neighbors as Barry, was ultimately lured into a trap with apples, peanut butter and rotisserie chicken

  • McDonald's Has a New Burger That Will Have Customers Rushing to the Drive-Thru

    It's a slam dunk.

  • A New Mother Was Billed Almost A Million Dollars For Her Daughter's Hospital Stay, And It Says A Whole Lot About US Healthcare

    "They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."

  • Eating This Much Fruit And Veg Is Linked To 42% Lower Risk Of Death, And It's Not 5 A Day

    I'm way under.

  • The Cheese That's Packed With the Most Protein

    When it comes to the cheeses that are highest in protein, these are the top ones to add to your diet, according to nutritionists.

  • Mother-in-Law Refuses to Visit Newborn After Mom-to-Be Sets Some Boundaries

    A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule

  • People Are Sharing Their Most Controversial (But Low Stakes) Food Opinions, And I'm So Sorry, But Some Of These Takes NEEDED To Be Said

    "I often prefer boxed mac and cheese over a restaurant's version."

  • Chicken Cacciatore Is A Classic Italian Dinner Winner

    Our classic chicken cacciatore recipe brings perfectly tender chicken and a rich, saucy tomato sauce to your table every time.

  • A chef who grew up on the Mediterranean diet shares 3 high-fiber recipes she eats for her gut health

    Christina Soteriou ate a Mediterranean diet filled with veggies and beans while living in Cyprus. But now she also aims for a wider variety of plants in her diet for a healthy gut.

  • Walmart Broccoli Recall Updated to ‘Deadly’ Risk

    Walmart recalled Braga Fresh Marketside broccoli and the FDA just categorized it as Class 1, meaning the produce is potentially “deadly.” Here’s why.

  • This 5-Minute Egg Salad Is the Only One I Make

    It always hits the spot.

  • Carole Middleton's difficult birth story that left her 'very concerned'

    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton had secret fears about welcoming Kate without her husband Michael Middleton in January 1982.

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • Eating Healthy Shouldn't Suck—These Are The Better-For-You Dinners You’ll Actually Look Forward To Eating

    Lots of nights, it’s just too easy to turn to frozen meals or takeout. Instead, take inspiration from these healthy dinner recipes instead—we believe in you!

  • NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade reveals shocking cancer diagnosis and partial kidney removal

    Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade revealed on his podcast that he had been putting off a physical but health concerns prompted a visit to a physician.

  • Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico coming Saturday, and he's deciding whether to tax their oil

    ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.

  • The High-Protein Foods Nutritionists Want You to Eat

    These foods are low in calories, nutrient-dense, and have more protein than one large egg. Here’s the best way to eat them.