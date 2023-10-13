Everything at Everlane is on sale (seriously, everything!) — 13 best deals for fall & winter

Take 25% off sitewide during Everlane's Friends & Family Event (photos via Everlane).

From denim to outerwear, Everlane has become one of my go-to spots for high-quality basics. Therefore, to ensure I get the best possible price on wardrobe essentials, I always make sure to check out their mid-season sales.

In case you didn't know, Everlane's sales are legendary (at least to me). A few times a year, the retailer marks down dozens of items, including its best-selling jeans, shoes and fall jackets.

And, as luck would have it, one of those sale periods is happening right now. For a limited time, shoppers can save 25 per cent off sitewide, thanks to the retailer's Friends & Family Event.

To take advantage of the deals while you still can, check out our must-have picks below.

The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater in Heathered Oat (photo via Everlane)

This cozy felted merino half-zip comes in eight colours and trust me when I say — you're going to want them all. "This sweater is so comfortable!" writes one shopper. "It's my favourite and go-to on cooler days. It is a great layering piece and so versatile. It's a staple!"

$153 $204 at Everlane

Save $52: The Glove Boot

The Glove Boot (photo via Everlane)

Dubbed the "most flattering boot ever," Everlane's The Glove Boot features chic rib detailing, a just-right height and a walkable heel. The boot has racked up more than 1,300 reviews from shoppers and a 4.7-star average rating.

$155 $207 at Everlane

Save $34: The Dream Kick Flare Pant

The Dream Kick Flare Pant (photo via Everlane)

These ultra comfortable flare pants have earned rave reviews from Everlane shoppers. With a 4.6-star average rating, users say they "feel luxurious" and call them the "perfect pant."

$101 $135 at Everlane

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee (photo via Everlane)

That's it, we've done it: We've found the perfect tee. Woven from certified organic cotton, Everlane's The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee has over 800 five-star reviews singing its praises. Shop the tee in nine colours and sizes XXS to XXXL.

$31 $41 at Everlane

The Felted Merino Funnel-Neck Pullover in Heritage Blue (Photo via Everlane)

Meet your new cozy staple. This funnel-neck felted merino sweater features an oversized and boxy fit in a chunky rib stitch. Shop the sweater in five colours and sizes XXS to XL.

$153 $204 at Everlane

The Re:Down Vest in bone (photo via Everlane)

Turn up the heat this winter in Everlane's cozy puffer vest. The vest is filled with recycled down feathers and other eco-friendly materials. Shop the outerwear staple in two colours: Bone (pictured) and kalamata.

$174 $232 at Everlane

The ’90s Cheeky Mended Jean (photo via Everlane)

How cute are these? Everlane's 90s-inspired patchwork jeans are made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim and feature an extra-high rise and a butt-boosting rear fit.

$133 $177 at Everlane

Save $78: The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody

The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody (photo via Everlane)

Small but mighty, this luxe Italian leather tote comes with an adjustable crossbody strap and features a leather-covered metal snap button closure for the main opening. Shop the bag in three colours: Beech (pictured), brown and black.

$233 $311 at Everlane

Save $34: The Original Cheeky Jean

The Original Cheeky Jean (photo via Everlane)

Everlane's best-selling Cheeky jeans are back in new colourways for fall 2023. Shop the "comfortable" and "perfect" pants in eight colours and sizes 23 to 35.

$101 $135 at Everlane

Save $154: The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat

The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat (photo via Everlane)

This is the "perfect chic coat," according to Everlane shoppers. Shop the wool jacket in three colours and patterns: Black, camel and Toasted Coconut/Biscotti (pictured).

$464 $618 at Everlane

Save $95: The City Boot

The City Boot in black (photo via Everlane)

Everlane's The City Boot are the cool girl shoes you've been after for fall. With their leather exterior, modern square toe and cushioned insole, the boots are just the thing for your cold-weather wardrobe.

$285 $380 at Everlane

Save $44: The ReNew Anorak

The ReNew Anorak in Scarab (photo via Everlane)

Forecast less than promising? This cute anorak is made from 100 per cent recycled materials derived from 14 plastic water bottles so you can hide out from the rain in an eco-friendly fashion. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect raincoat."

$133 $177 at Everlane

Save $81: The Lug Chelsea Boot

The Lug Chelsea Boot in Beech (Photo via Everlane)

Mucky transitional weather is no match against Everlane's chunky lug Chelsea boots. These pull-on boots feature leather treated with water-resistant spray, so a light drizzle won't rain on your parade.

$243 $324 at Everlane

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.