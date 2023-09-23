11 best Canada Goose jackets for fall and winter 2023, from 5°C to -40°C

Best Canada Goose jackets for fall/winter 2023 (Photos via Canada Goose).

If there's one wardrobe staple that's always (always, always!) worth the investment, it's a quality winter jacket or coat. While you can toy around with quantity over quality for other cold-weather staples, a winter coat is something you don't want to mess with — especially in Canada.

Whether the forecast reads -4°C or -40°C, few brands handle Canadian winters quite as well as Canada Goose. The Made-in-Canada outerwear brand has developed the Thermal Experience Index (TEI) to help you find the right jacket for your body, activities and lifestyle.

To shop the best fall jackets and winter coats from Canada Goose in 2023/24, scroll below.

Garnet Cropped Puffer in Desert Sand (Photo via Canada Goose)

Canada Goose's minimalistic Garnet Cropped Puffer is crafted in an ultra-luxe water-repellent fabric with a matte, dry finish. The jacket is suited for wear between 0°C to -15°C, making it perfect for late fall and early winter. The cropped style comes in black and desert sand (pictured).

Wear it in : Late fall, early winter

Temperature rated : 0°C to -15°C

Sizes available: 2XS to XL

$1,750 at Canada Goose

Rhoda Jacket in Atlantic Navy (Photo via Canada Goose)

A warm winter coat, but make it chic. The Rhoda Jacket from Canada Goose is a stylish option for when the forecast is less than forgiving. The hooded jacket is crafted from a recycled fabric that's water-repellent and wind-resistant with a super-soft sheen finish.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -10°C to -20°C

Sizes available: 2XS to XL

$1,750 at Canada Goose

Marlow Parka in Sagebrush (Photo via Canada Goose)

Field-tested for the coldest places on earth, Canada Goose's Marlow Parka is what you need on hand when venturing to the Arctic or, you know, Edmonton in January. The belted calf-length coat comes in five colours: Sage, navy, grey, black and white.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -30°C & Below

Sizes available: 2XS to 2XL

$1,550 at Canada Goose

Rhoda Parka in Black (Photo via Canada Goose)

Embrace extreme temperatures in this made-in-Canada Rhoda Parka. The quilted knee-length coat features the brand's iconic label in monochromic black on the upper arm and comes in two colours: Black (pictured) and limestone.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -30°C & Below

Sizes available: 2XS to XL

$1,950 at Canada Goose

Garnet Long Vest in Desert Sand (Photo via Canada Goose)

This luxe lightweight vest is rated for temperatures 5°C to -5°C, making it the perfect layer for outdoor activities and running errands. The longline vest is crafted from a water-repellent fabric with a matte, dry finish. Shop it in desert sand (pictured) and grey.

Wear it in : Fall

Temperature rated : 5°C to -5°C

Sizes available: XS to L

$1,095 at Canada Goose

Garnet Puffer in Black (Photo via Canada Goose)

The Canada Goose Garnet Puffer features a fixed down-filled hood and interior drawcord at the hem for a customizable silhouette. Rated for temperatures between 15°C to -25°C, the minimalistic puffer is great for your average winter's day.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -15°C to -25°C

Sizes available: 2XS to XL

$1,850 at Canada Goose

Aurora Parka in North Star White (Photo via Canada Goose)

The stylish Aurora Parka is the "perfect blend of warmth while also being lightweight and easy to move in," according to reviewers. Crafted from a water-repellent fabric with a soft-to-the-touch finish, the coat is available in six colours.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -15°C to -25°C

Sizes available: 2XS to 2XL

$1,395 at Canada Goose

Marlow Coat in Sephia (Photo via Canada Goose)

Delivering reliable warmth for everyday use, Canada Goose reviewers call the brand's Marlow Coat an "amazing high-quality jacket" and promise it's "warm and cozy." Shop the coat in six colours, including black and sage green.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -10°C to -20°C

Sizes available: XS to 2XL

$1,395 at Canada Goose

Marlow Jacket in Atlantic Navy (Photo via Canada Goose)

If you didn't think a flattering winter jacket was possible, we'd like to introduce you to Canada Goose's Marlow Jacket. Clean, contoured quilt lines give the versatile option of dressing the jacket up or down, making it just the thing for chic (albeit cold) nights out.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -10°C to -20°C

Sizes available: XS to 2XL

$1,350 at Canada Goose

Paradigm Trillium Parka in North Star White (Photo via Canada Goose)

With its cinched waist, sleek design and mid-thigh length, the Trillium Parka is perfect for casual days or outdoor adventures. The coat is crafted from a blend of 85 per cent recycled polyester and 15 per cent organic cotton. It's filled with responsibly sourced duck down and boasts a 750-fill power.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -15°C to -25°C

Sizes available: 2XS to 2XL

$1,825 at Canada Goose

Junction Parka Pastels in Sunset Pink (Photo via Canada Goose)

The Junction Parka from Canada Goose is the "warmest coat you will ever buy," according to one reviewer. It's "comfy, chic and warm," writes another. Shop the jacket in seven pastel colours, including lilac and light blue.

Wear it in : Winter

Temperature rated : -10°C to -20°C

Sizes available: 2XS to 2XL

$1,395 at Canada Goose

