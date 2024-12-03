Best extended Apple Cyber Monday deals in Canada — save up to $110 on an Apple Watch, AirPods & more

Missed Cyber Monday? Canadians can still save hundreds on Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more on Amazon.

Missed Cyber Monday? You can still save 25 per cent on select Apple Watches on Amazon Canada (Photos via Amazon).

If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch but have always been scared off by sticker shock, Amazon Canada's extended Cyber Monday deals may be the push you need to buy.

Until supplies last (which, word to the wise: Apple Watches sell out fast), shoppers can save 25 per cent on a second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Dubbed the "perfect Apple Watch for everyone" by reviewers, the Apple Watch SE comes loaded with health, safety and social features. To learn more and shop the deal before it (inevitably) sells out, scroll below.

The details

The Apple Watch SE is an on-the-go command centre for calls and texts, Apple Pay, as well as dozens of health and fitness metrics.

The watch has a built-in compass and is water-resistant up to 50 metres, so you can hit the beach without worry this summer. It will alert you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low and signal irregular heart rhythm notifications. Additionally, the Apple Watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and automatically call emergency services if needed.

A must-have device for modern-day wellness, the smartwatch tracks every way you get your heart going, including swimming, yoga, dancing, cycling and more.

What reviewers are saying

With a 4.5-star average rating, Amazon shoppers call the Apple Watch SE "fantastic" and say it's "easy to use."

It's a "great choice" for a smart watch, writes one user. It "works well" at tracking steps, sleep, calories burned and more. "Love this watch!"

The Apple Watch SE is "great" if you need an "extra push" to get moving, says another reviewer. It "makes it fun" with "gentle nudges throughout the day" to inspire you to get out and move your body, they write. Plus, the watch is "intuitive and easy to use."

It's the "perfect Apple Watch for everyone," echos a third shopper. Unless you need more elaborate settings, the Apple Watch SE "fits most people's needs." Adding, the value is "unbeatable."

Despite dozens of positive reviewers, some users were unimpressed with its "short battery life."

The verdict

Dubbed the "perfect Apple Watch for everyone" by Amazon shoppers, the Apple Watch SE has earned praise for its smart features, like fitness and sleep tracking, value and style. However, several reviewers note the watch has a short battery life, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $199 $239 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $650 $779 Save $129 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $260 $329 Save $69 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $650 $700 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,050 $1,299 Save $249 See at Amazon

Apple 240W USB-C Charge Cable (2m) ​​​​​​​ $35 $39 Save $4 See at Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro $139 $169 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,100 $1,299 Save $199 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

