These are the best eye creams of 2025, tested and reviewed

Whether you want to reduce puffiness and dark circles or blur out wrinkles and fine lines, we've got the anti-aging serum for you.

In a skin care landscape dominated by anti-aging retinol serums and deluxe face moisturizers, eye creams can seem superfluous. But as it turns out, they serve an important purpose: "Although you may think you can use any facial moisturizer, the truth is the active complexes needed to treat the more delicate area around the eye are in fact different," says Los Angeles-based cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban. "This area specifically is prime for puffiness, dark circles and fine lines, which should be addressed differently than other areas of the face."



While reporting this story, every dermatologist and esthetician I spoke with echoed Shamban's sentiment, explaining that using a high-quality eye cream is a good idea no matter your age: "Women as young as 18 should be using eye creams!" says Kimberly Austin, an aesthetician at the Los Angeles-based 7QSpa (Kim Kardashian is a client). "They promote a smoother, plumper and firmer appearance [to the area]. Plus, it’s easier to maintain great skin than to reverse aging."

Table of contents

Update, Jan. 24, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and added a section describing how we tested and which factors to look for. Our number one pick for best eye cream remains unchanged.

The best eye creams of 2025, tested and reviewed

Sunday Riley Best overall eye cream Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream Sunday Riley's products are almost uniformly best in class, and this extremely hydrating, almost magically depuffing serum is no exception. It's packed with caffeine, ginseng and the antioxidant lutein and it's nearly scent-free, which makes it a great option for sensitive skin. The texture is silky and it both brightens dark circles and absorbs quickly, leaving behind a dewy glow I found pleasant. One downside is the absence of retinol, which means it's not helping to build collagen in the area. Still, it's a high-quality cream that works well in a rotation, along with my second favorite, from RoC. Pros High-quality ingredients

Lightweight formula absorbs fast

Effectively brightens and depuffs undereye area

Silky texture

Ultra-hydrating Cons On the higher end, pricewise

Doesn't contain retinol $65 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $65 at Macy's$65 at Ulta Beauty

Amazon Best retinol eye cream RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream If you're looking for a retinol treatment for eye bags, crow's feet and the under-eye area overall, this is for you. RoC is the premier name in over-the-counter retinol and its eye cream is highly rated, with nearly 20,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It's excellent for improving the appearance of both fine lines and dark circles and it's dermatologist recommended too. I wish it contained more antioxidant, nourishing ingredients, but for the price, it cannot be beat. Pros Targets crow’s-feet, fine lines, puffiness and dark circles

Stimulates collagen production

Lightweight texture

Absorbs easily

Affordable

Contains hyaluronic acid to keep eye area hydrated Cons Does not contain antioxidants

Formula is a bit harsh, may not be appropriate for ultra-sensitive skin $22 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Ulta Beauty$28 at CVS Pharmacy

CeraVe Best drugstore-brand eye cream CeraVe Eye Repair Cream I've tried a lot of eye creams. And, for my money, CeraVe makes the best drugstore depuffing/under-eye brightening treatment currently on the market. Not only does it feel good on your skin (absorbs quickly, no gross pilling), it's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Don't take my word for it: Olivia Wilde also loves it, along with thousands of reviewers, who say it's like Botox in a cream. I'm not sure about that claim, but I do know this is a quality skin care staple at a price everyone can afford. Pros Wallet-friendly

Good for sensitive skin

Lightweight, non-greasy

Fragrance free

Ultra-hydrating Cons No retinol or collagen-building active ingredients

Effects not as noticeable as some of the pricier options with more potent ingredients $14 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Ulta Beauty$18 at CVS Pharmacy

Paula's Choice Best vitamin C eye cream Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream It's hard to find a better-quality eye serum than this vitamin C version from Paula's Choice (it's clinically formulated to brighten under-eye discoloration while smoothing and firming the delicate skin in this area). The texture is lightweight, supple and extra emollient and, while it doesn't contain retinol, for the ideal mix of antioxidants and actives, this is another cream I'd add into rotation with RoC. Pros Clinically proven formula

Brightens and lightens dark circles

Lightweight

Moisturizing

Highly concentrated ingredients Cons Potent formula may not work for sensitive skin

Without retinol, is not the best for building collagen and softening fine lines $39 at Dermstore

First Aid Beauty Best eye cream for dark circles First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream First Aid Beauty's Eye Duty contains a potent mix of niacinamide, pumpkin seed oil and caffeine to brighten dark circles and depuff under eyes. The cream itself is a bit thick, the color is golden and it leaves a bit of a shimmer once applied. The dark circle reduction is no joke (I saw a difference after one week), though the product does not contain retinol and the pigmented formula may be too light for deeper skin tones. Pros Brightens dark circles

Hydrating

Depuffing

Affordable Cons Does not contain retinol

Package is small

May be too lightly pigmented for deeper skin tones $22 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $36 at Macy's

TATCHA Best eye cream for moisture only Tatcha the Serum Eye Brightener Stick This Jennifer Aniston-approved serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches. It's made of 80% squalene — a known skin fortifier — and is also fragrance-free, cruelty-free plus dermatologist-tested. When I've tried this ultra-silky balm, it's left behind a dewy finish wherever it's been applied and it's beyond amazing for smoothing the under-eye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. Pros Super moisturizing

Reduces the appearance of fine lines

All natural and cruelty-free

Good for sensitive skin

Convenient packaging is excellent for air travel Cons Some reviewers say it's "thick" and too greasy

Does not contain caffeine or retinol $47 at Amazon

(back to top)

Honorable mentions

Murad Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum At nearly $90, I considered it too pricey, but this high-quality serum is otherwise too good not to include. Reviewers say the brand's retinol-enhanced elixir helped "disappear" their fine lines, and one reported, "This is the best eye serum I've ever tried. It’s so light and moist, I never used an eye serum like this before — love it!" $89 at Murad

(back to top)

How we tested

Over the course of a year, I tested 20 of the top-rated eye creams on the market. I rated them on hydration, absorption, value, texture, ease of use, scent and results.

(back to top)

Factors to consider when choosing an eye cream

Primary concerns: Before choosing an eye cream, ask yourself: Are you looking to eradicate puffiness, improve skin texture or brighten (and potentially lighten) dark circles? Once you have an answer, choose a product that addresses your primary concern.



Ingredients: Look for high-quality, clinically-proven ingredients like caffeine, vitamin C and retinol in concentrations powerful enough to be effective (i.e. they should be listed in the first five-ten ingredients).



Skin type: Is your skin oily or dry? Do you have sensitive skin? Understanding your skin type will help you choose the appropriate eye cream for you.



Price: Eye creams need to be used consistently in order to be effective. Choose a product you can afford to buy and replace regularly.

(back to top)

Eye creams we tested but didn't include

I tried two famous eye creams that make all the best lists — Revision Skincare D.E.J. Eye Cream and Augustinus Bader the Eye Cream — and, at $120 and $225, I found neither lived up to the hype, especially at their respective price points.

(back to top)

Eye Cream FAQs

What does eye cream do?

Eye creams aren't just there to prevent skin issues like fine lines and discoloration, they also help to treat them: As we age, the orbital area becomes a veritable cornucopia of "mature skin" problems — from puffy under-eye "bags" to dark circles to crepey eyelids to wrinkles, the best eye creams work not only triple, but often quadruple, duty. Research on the efficacy of eye creams shows that our skin responds to consistent application of targeted ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. All skin is different, but, in concentrated doses, these ingredients have been shown to improve the texture and appearance of the under- (and over-) eye area over time.

What should I look for in a quality eye cream?

If your skin concerns include treating puffy eyes and improving skin elasticity: "Generally look for antioxidants [like vitamin C] to protect and actives [like retinol] to correct," says Shamban. "You want to improve circulation and oxygenation in this area. Retinol, peptides/peptide complexes and ceramides — along with brighteners like niacinamide, vitamins C, E and K — are all top ingredients. Also look for tightening ingredients like caffeine and/or calming ingredients like green tea, calendula and chamomile. Any combination of these can be great for eye cream." Whatever cream — or gel — you choose, it should be thick and/or dense so it doesn't run into the eyes. Lastly, look for a gentle formulation without harsh ingredients like acids: "Some moisturizers may have concentrations of acids that are not as suitable for the eye area and can cause irritation," says Shamban.

Where do you apply eye cream?

Eye creams should mainly be applied to the area under the lash line (but not too close to the eyes), continuing to right above your cheekbone. You can — and I for sure do — use eye creams on your upper lids and on the sides of your eyes to treat the wrinkles there (also known as crow's-feet).

Do you put eye cream on before or after moisturizer?

Eye creams are used in place of moisturizer in the areas I mentioned above, so it doesn't matter which goes first.

How should I use an eye cream?

Every pro I spoke with recommended applying a pea-sized amount — eye creams tend to be concentrated, so you don't need a lot — dotted and dabbed carefully under the eye and along the top lid with the soft top of your ring finger. The most important rule to follow with eye cream: Never rub the area or sweep the product on in a way that drags or tugs at the skin in this area of the face, which is delicate and can be damaged more easily than you'd think. For best results, apply eye creams in the morning and at night.

(back to top)

Meet the experts

Dr. Ava Shamban, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist

Kimberly Austin, aesthetician at 7QSpa in Los Angeles

(back to top)