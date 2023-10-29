Taylor Swift! Jennifer Lopez! Why celebrities are obsessed with Free People

Celebrities love Free People — how to shop Hollywood's favourite brand (Photos via Getty Images).

Jennifer Lopez and I have something in common, and no, it's not the number in our bank accounts (much to my dismay). In fact, our shared interests are also those of Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber. That is — we all love Free People.

For anyone who regularly patrols celebrity Instagram accounts (that is to say, all of us), you are likely already aware of Free People's prevalence in Hollywood. The brand is routinely photographed on the rich and famous, which is a happy surprise for us normies, as many of its celebrity staples are somewhat budget-friendly.

To check out which Free People styles celebrities wear and love, scroll below. But fair warning: you may catch the shopping bug whilst doing so.

Jennifer Lopez in Free People's We The Free Camden Sweatshirt

Jennifer Lopez in Free People's We The Free Camden Sweatshirt (Photos via Getty & Free People)

If you were to find yourself describing Jennifer Lopez's style, you'd probably use descriptors like glamour, maximalist and sexy. However, the queen of glam is also a fan of FP Essential's more casual styles. Spotted in Free People's We The Free Camden Sweatshirt, J.Lo's off-duty leggings and sweatshirt nearly fools us into believing she's not a world-famous pop star.

Kaia Gerber in Free People's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket

Kaia Gerber in Free People's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket (Photos via Getty & Free People)

When it comes to cold-weather wardrobe staples, nothing beats the comfort and versatility of a fleece jacket — just ask Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. The models have both been photographed wearing Free People's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket, with the cozy sweater even making its way into Gerber's 7 Days, 7 Looks video for Vogue.

Taylor Swift in Free People's We The Free Emmy Denim Skort

Taylor Swift in Free People's We The Free Emmy Denim Skort (Photos via Getty & Free People)

Yet another reason to be a Swiftie: Taylor Swift was photographed wearing Free People's (almost sold out) We The Free Emmy Denim Skort earlier this year, proving that you can sell out arenas and still shop on a budget. For an in-season, in-stock alternative, check out the brand's faux leather Emmy Mini Studded Skort.

Whitney Port in Free People's Off The Bleachers Coaches Jacket

Whitney Port in Free People's Off The Bleachers Coaches Jacket (Photos via Getty & Free People)

For chic workout gear inspiration, look no further than Whitney Port and her Off The Bleachers Coaches Jacket. An alum of MTV's "The Hills," the reality TV star is proof that fitness and fashion go together like pumpkin and spice.

Olivia Wilde in Free People's Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

Olivia Wilde in Free People's Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket (Photos via Getty & Free People)

A lot of the time, a celebrity staple is so far out of our budget it's not even funny (we're looking at you, Kim Kardashian). However, at less than $275, we could swing Free People's reviewer-loved Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket. Beloved by hundreds of reviewers (and Olivia Wilde), the medium-weight jacket is available in 10 colours.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.