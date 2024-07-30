The 35 best gifts for men in 2024 (even the guys who already have everything)

From cool gadgets to little luxuries, these gift ideas are perfect for the hard-to-shop-for man in your life.

Shopping for the men in your life — your husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa or brother – can be tough. So many of these guys have everything they could ever want; the rest claim they don’t need anything. Not to mention that they often engage in super-specific hobbies that are frankly out of our wheelhouse. That said, if you find yourself stuck while shopping for Christmas, your anniversary or his birthday, you’re not alone. In fact, that’s where I step in with this list of the best gifts for men.

As Yahoo's gifting expert, it's literally my job to track down the perfect gifts for the people you love most. I've been covering gifting for over five years, so you can rest assured that you're going to get suggestions that are anything but ordinary.

There isn't a one-size-fits-all gift for guys. That's why I've included a mix of unique gift ideas for you to choose from. From useful gadgets that'll make reading (and, well, his life) easier to stylish finds from guy-approved brands like Cole Haan and Everlane, you're bound to find just the thing for the special guy in your life. Shop straight from this list of gifts for men — and bookmark it, so you're ready for the next gift-worthy occasion.

The best gifts for men by category:

Best gifts for men under $25

Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light A practical pick A partner's bedtime shouldn't get in the way of his nighttime reading. When the lights turn off, he can drape this bendable light around his neck to help him see what's on the page. Enjoy up to 80 hours of light with a single charge, which is great since he'll probably want to use it for more than just reading. $20 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass A personalized option Let him raise a glass to his favorite city, whether it's his new home away from home or the place that shaped him. Pair one glass with his liquor of choice or give him a rocks trio that represents his past, present and future. $18 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon Curious Charts Commission Official IMDb Top 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster He watched (and rewatched) Barbie with you, so now it's his turn to pick your next, say, 100 movies. He can scan through this scratch-off poster to find something to tune into, whether he's in the mood for a heart-pounding thriller, animated classic or tear-inducing dramas, everything from Casablanca to The Departed. $23 at Amazon

FootCardigan FootCardigan Sock Subscription Box Funky socks make meetings, weddings and other obligations all the more fun. Send him a fresh pair each month with this subscription, whether he prefers something wild and colorful or fun but calmer (FootCardigan's words, not ours). Or better yet, give him both types for $20 a month. $13 at FootCardigan

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Even the most daring types need to keep their health and safety top of mind when they're on the trails. When he's in a pinch, he can pop this portable filter into a body of water for instant hydration — minus the microplastics, dirt and waterborne bacteria and parasites. $13 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Ace Hardware$20 at Target

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Cold Beer Coats Funny but useful He likes his beer cold — so cold that he needs to slip the can inside a mini puffer jacket to prevent his hands from catching a chill. Choose a color at random or go with one that matches his own winter wear. $12 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon Sucipi Pickleball Backpack His passion for pickleball isn't going anywhere, so it's about time he has a designated bag (available in 15 colors and patterns) to tote around the game's essentials. He can stash his paddle in the main compartment, balls in the smaller one and other on-the-court items in the zippered pockets. $22 at Amazon

Best gifts for men under $50

Amazon Zigzagger Moccasin Slippers With a microsuede exterior and faux fur interior, these slip-on slippers are sure to keep his toes toasty all winter long. The hard rubber sole will prevent him from slipping and sliding on floors, plus he can wear 'em outside when he's fetching the mail or watering plants. "These are by far the best most comfortable house slippers I have ever had," wrote a five-star fan. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Gehe Sofa Arm Tray Table Slip this tray on an armrest to keep snacks, drinks and the remote within easy reach. "It folds to the shape and size of your couch, and once you place it, it doesn't move. The no-slip cover grips great, even with condensation," one happy customer wrote. $30 at Amazon

Bespoke Post Wren Insulated Dry Bag Cooler For the outdoorsy guy He can rest easy knowing his towels, electronics and other valuables will stay nice and dry in this durable, watertight bag. There's even a built-in bottle opener, along with an insulated layer to keep food and drinks chilled. $50 at Bespoke Post

Amazon Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook For the [dis]organized man Compulsive notetakers, rejoice: The Rocketbook Core promises to be the only notebook you will ever need. This reusable "smart" notebook bridges the digital-analog divide — you can write your notes (or doodles or grocery lists or...) longhand with the included pen and then scan the page using the companion app, preserving the note for digital posterity so you can erase the page and start again. $31 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $36 at Best Buy

Amazon Aeropress Coffee Press For the coffee snob He doesn't need a fancy espresso machine to brew his morning cup of joe. Nope, he just needs some freshly ground coffee and this portable press, which is a French press, pour-over coffee maker and espresso machine all in one. Just stir the medium-fine ground coffee and water for up to 30 seconds and press the perfect cup. $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $50 at Target

Amazon Anker Wireless Charging Station For the tech fanatic Cables and cords cluttering up his nightstand or desk? He can power up his compatible iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods with this three-in-one charging dock. His phone and headphones will charge wirelessly, so he only needs to thread his watch cable through the charging stand to give it a boost. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Umaid Himalayan Salt Block For the cook or grill master Fire up the grill and sear meats, seafood and vegetables on this solid salt slab to infuse them with delicious flavor. "I was afraid things would be overly salty, but that is not the case. I pre-season things (without salt) and the block infuses a perfect salty flavor as the food cooks," one reviewer wrote, adding that it's "really easy to clean up after use." $50 at Amazon

Amazon Middletown Mixology SmokeTop Cocktail Smoker Kit Simple way to up his cool factor The mixologist in the making will elevate his bourbon, whiskey or cocktail game with this cherrywood smoke top. Simply fill the chimney with a few wood chips, place the smoke top on a glass, light it up with a butane torch and take in the smoky aroma. $40 at Amazon

Best gifts for men under $100

Amazon PowerUp 4.0 the Next-Generation Smartphone RC Controlled Paper Airplane Kit Some things never get old... like the joy of flying paper airplanes. Give a basic paper airplane a power boost with this smart, Bluetooth-enabled sensor, which allows it to fly for up to 10 minutes straight with a range of 230 feet. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Otu Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket This top-rated ski jacket ticks all the boxes: According to Amazon reviewers, it's warm, windproof and waterproof. "Most important thing when on the slopes is to stay dry and this jacket did the trick," one reviewer raved. Another pointed out the one interior and two exterior zip pockets: "Great for snowboarding with lots of zip up pockets to keep my stuff from falling out." $55 at Amazon

Amazon Original Meater Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer Grilling just got high tech with this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer that will help any grill master in your life keep things right on point with remote monitoring of their meats. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android and will even work with your smartwatch to tell you when things are heating up. It’s also dishwasher safe, which makes for super easy cleanup. It’s a thoughtful gift for the outdoorsman who hunts his own game and cooks it back home. $45 at Amazon

Dodow Dodow Sleep Aid Device This lighted metronome will quiet his mind once his head hits the pillow, helping him fall asleep. "It is essentially a distraction technique that helps you escape your thoughts through intentional breathing. It calms you and allows your body to fall into a natural sleep," one Amazon reviewer pointed out, making it clear that it isn't a "magic cure." $60 at Amazon

Halfday Halfday the Garment Duffel This isn't your average garment bag. Nope, this one, which one Halfday shopper called "an engineering marvel," turns into a carry-on duffel with enough space to fit at least three days' worth of clothes, shoes and toiletries. $98 at Halfday

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Soothing Eye Massager Gift him this heated eye mask (complete with oscillating massagers to target 10 acupressure points) so he can soothe his tired, strained eyes. He can take relaxation up a notch by playing a personal playlist or prerecorded sounds through the built-in speakers. $70 at Amazon

Etsy Iron and Grain USA Personalized Desk Mat Each top-grain leather pad (available in three sizes) can be tailored to his office aesthetic. Not only can it be engraved with their name (or other text of your choosing), but you can also pick from six leather colors and four rivet hardware finishes. $72 at Etsy

Nomad Nomad Modern Apple Watch Band When the sporty look doesn't cut it, he can swap out his everyday watchband for this one made from rugged leather. Like most leather goods, the black, brown or tan band will look even better as it ages. $60 at Nomad

Best gifts for men over $100

Ninja Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Ninja Creami recipes and reviews (ahem, including our own) have taken over the internet — and for good reason. Using special Creami technology, this multiuse machine churns out gelato, ice cream, milkshakes and other customizable frozen treats. That means he can easily tailor his creamy creations — get it — to his taste buds and dietary needs, whether he's watching his sugar, dairy or something else. $169 at Walmart

Everlane Everlane Felted Merino Hoodie For a stylish dude Is it a hoodie? Is it a sweater? Yes! Everlane sells six color options for the Felted Merino Hoodie, including the always-classic soft gray. Shoppers say it's as cozy as it looks, perfect for lounging on the couch before a raging fire. $128 at Everlane

Lululemon Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant Get him a pair of pants that can do both. Perfect for work or weekend wear, these Lululemon bestsellers are made with quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant and breathable fabric for maximum comfort. $128 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

