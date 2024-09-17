The 24 best gifts for grandma that she'll cherish for years to come

What do you get the woman who's spoiled you from day one? One of these unique yet useful gift ideas.

You'll become her favorite grandchild if you wrap up one of these thoughtful picks from Sephora, Mark & Graham and more. (Uncommon Goods, L.L. Bean, Amazon)

Your grandma is the best — and you’ve given her countless candles, coffee mugs and trinkets to prove it. If you’re running out of ways ro show her just how much you care, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here, you'll find a range of standout gifts for grandmas at any stage, whether she was recently promoted to this coveted position or she's been proudly wearing this title for years. Clichés exist for a reason, so you'll notice that a lot of these gifts for her are geared toward women who appreciate the finer things in life — a towel warmer or silky-soft nightgown, for example. Some of these gift ideas will solve some of her problems (like a heated hand massager that eases arthritis or carpal tunnel pain), while others will simply brighten her day-to-day.

Practical picks may be the way to her heart, but you also can't go wrong with something more sentimental. Help her set up a digital picture frame, then send your favorite family photos to it in the weeks to follow. Or if you have a way with words, then tell her exactly what she means to you in the pages of this $10 fill-in-the-blank book.

Whatever you choose, all these gift ideas are sure to make your grandma smile (and maybe even shed a few happy tears). You can take my word for it because as Yahoo's gifting editor, it's literally my job to help readers find the perfect presents to celebrate the ones they love most. Yep, like your grandma.

Best gifts for grandma by category:

Best gifts for grandma under $25

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Fill-in-the-Love Book This fill-in-the-blank book is arguably the most sentimental gift you can give. One by one, work your way through all 50 prompts to spell out all the reasons why you’re thankful for her. We can’t promise you won’t shed a little tear making it. $10 at Amazon

Amazon The G Grip Original Under Cabinet Jar Opener We all need a helping hand from time to time. Stick this jar opener under a cabinet with the provided adhesive or mount it with screws, then watch in amazement as your grandma opens every single jar and bottle without a problem. One Amazon shopper said it’s quickly become her mom’s “favorite thing ever.” “It just makes life so much easier, and mom is more independent,” they added. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Bloom Adult Coloring Book Adult coloring books are a surefire way to exercise an idle mind and hands. This one is filled with a bounty of beautiful blooms — roses, magnolias, hydrangeas and more. Each design is printed on its own page, so she can tear it out and color with ease. $7 at Amazon

Best gifts for grandma under $50

Amazon Tea Forte Mariposa Tea Sampler A daily cup of tea is a non-negotiable for your grandma. The next time she brews a cup, she can swap her typical teabag for one of these 10 pyramid-shaped infusers in fresh flavors like cucumber mint and white ginger pear. $28 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $28 at Horchow

Personalization Mall Birth Month Flower Personalized Outdoor Flower Pot Love makes a garden grow — and hers is in full bloom. Personalize this flower pot with the names and birth flowers of her grandkids to symbolize exactly that. Keep in mind that it can only fit up to six grandchildren. $40 at Personalization Mall

Amazon Nature Anywhere Acrylic Window Bird Feeder Suction this acrylic bird feeder to any window to get a close-up of all the action. It’s “very easy to fill with food” and “can actually hold a lot,” according to one five-star reviewer who added it’s also a “great gift for bird lovers or cats.” $34 at Amazon

Sephora L'Occitane Nourishing and Protective Hand Cream Trio Kit At this point, she probably has her skincare routine down to a science. New lotions and creams are always welcome, though. This hand cream trio from L’Occitane features three of their most popular scents: fresh shea butter, warm almond and calming lavender. $33 at Sephora

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Give her a place to rest her latest read without losing her places. This acacia wood valet doubles as a bookmark and also has a designated spot for her trusty pair of glasses and go-to coffee mug. $50 at Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for grandma under $100

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Daybreak Scuffs Happy feet right this way. L.L. Bean loyalists know all about these wool slip-ons, which have racked up more than 10,000 five-star reviews. “Just as cute in person. I don’t think I realized just how unsupportive my other slippers were until I tried these,” one superfan wrote of the ever-popular scuffs, available in 11 whimsical designs. $70 at L.L. Bean

Amazon Cincom Cordless Hand Massager When her arthritis or carpal tunnel gets the best of her, she can turn to this heated hand massager for soothing relief. Choose between three intensity levels and massage modes to target palm, finger and wrist pain. $79 at Amazon

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Birth Flower Bracelet She might be your mom, but she’s your child’s grandmother. Celebrate that bond with a dainty birth flower bracelet to commemorate that bond. Choose the birth flower of your child to remind her of their special relationship each day. $52 at Amazon

Zappos Oofos OOahh Slide One Zappos shopper said they felt like they were “walking on marshmallows” when they wore these slides. Another shopper with plantar fasciitis called them “magic slippers." It’s no wonder people love them: They’re machine-washable, odor-resistant and even earned a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (which means they’re actually good for your feet). $60 at Zappos

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Personalized Leather Travel Backgammon Set Grandma loves a board game, especially if she can easily carry it from the porch to the pool (and everywhere in between). This backgammon board rolls right up into a leather carrying case, which has a zippered pocket to store the wooden pieces and dice. Make it extra special by adding her initials for an additional $12.50. $99 at Mark & Graham

Lake Lake Pima Nightgown Lake's Peruvian Pima cotton is as soft as it gets. Instead of giving her one of the brand's beloved two-piece sets, go with this short-sleeve sleep dress, which one five-star fan said was "the perfect nightgown" since it's "very soft and the perfect length." No more riding up, no more tight waistbands — just pure comfort. Choose between five prints. $84 at Lake

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Raffia Visor Sun protection has never looked so cool. She'll proudly wear this straw visor in the heat of summer — but once the sun sets, she can just roll it up and throw it into her bag. Get it embroidered with her initials at no added cost. $49 at Mark & Graham

Anthropologie Anthropologie Cozy Knit Fable Throw Blanket Grandma is always snuggled up in something — a plush bathrobe, cozy throw, you get the idea. Sure, throw blankets are a basic gift, but this Anthropologie wonder certainly isn't. Pick a pattern that'll pop in her space, everything from two-tone florals to neon stripes $98 at Anthropologie

Best gifts for grandma over $100

Amazon Keenray Towel Warmer Wrapping up in a warm towel is the ultimate luxury — and, well, she deserves it. She can pop her towel and bathrobe into this warmer before she hops in the shower, then bask in its warmth once she’s done. She can do the same with her pajamas or blankets during the winter months. $147 at Amazon

MasterClass MasterClass Annual Membership If Grandma loves to read and learn, this could be just the gift for her. With an annual Masterclass membership (starting at $10 a month), she’ll unlock access to hundreds of classes taught by experts in their respective fields, ranging from a four-hour course with the MasterChef himself to a science lesson with Bill Nye. $120 at MasterClass

BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Original Subscription Your grandma deserves her flowers — all day, every day. While fresh blooms daily might not be realistic, this monthly subscription is the next best thing. Set her up with a BloomsyBox subscription, so she can get a new arrange of freshly-picked blooms on the same day each month. Take the month-to-month route, or pay for three, six or 12 months upfront. $60 at BloomsyBox

Vionic Vionic Uptown Loafer These chunky loafers are built by bio-mechanics and approved by podiatrists, which means one thing: They'll be just as supportive as they are stylish. Choose from an array of leather and suede options — both of which are designed to fold flat, so she can easily pack them in her bag. $130 at Vionic

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.