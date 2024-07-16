12 best knives and knife sets for 2024, tested by top chefs

The best knives and knife sets for 2024 will help you streamline your prep and dine with the finest. (Global, Hedley & Bennett, Laguiole)

With warmer weather comes another opportunity to take stock of your kitchen (read: prepare for outdoor entertaining), and what better place to start than with the knives you rely on regularly? They’re essential for slicing, dicing and dining, and there’s nothing like having a beautifully serrated knife to break bread, let alone a sleek, shiny steak knife to cut a good filet (or conversely, there's nothing like dull edges and tarnished metal to ruin an appetite). “Not only do great knives help elevate the dining experience, but rusting, chipping knives could actually be dangerous,” says John Adler, head chef at Blue Apron.

To help you cut through the clutter (see what we did there?), we tapped top chefs at big-name steakhouses and other restaurants to share their favorite brands and blades in the biz. The winners are impressively sharp, durable and a pleasure to hold. They're easy to clean and sharpen, their handle details are striking ... and some colors are bold.

From a No. 1 bestselling Henckels knife set for every day to sleek, handcrafted Laguiole beauties that are prime for gifting (albeit hard to give away), keep reading for a roundup of the best knives for 2024, including the best chef’s knives, the best bread knives, the best paring knives and the best knife sets, along with a few things to consider when choosing the right knives for your chops, budget and taste. (See also: kitchen tools and pots and pans for your next upgrade.)

Takeda Takeda Stainless Aogami Super Sasanoha Gyutou Knife Best chef's knives: Takeda Size: 9.4 inches | Blade material: Blue Aogami carbon steel | Handle material: Stabilized maple This hardworking chef’s knife from the Japanese brand Takeda, which combines the strength of stainless carbon steel with the warmth of a stabilized maple handle, is a favorite of Rick Mace, owner and executive chef of Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach, Fla.: "a worthy investment of heirloom quality." "Mr. Shosui Takeda is a third-generation Japanese master blacksmith. This particular knife is made by enveloping high-carbon Aogami Super steel inside of a stainless steel cladding. One of the drawbacks of true carbon steel knives is that they are typically high-maintenance and rust-prone. Problem solved," he explains. "The last part of the name, Sasanoha, is a mix of a traditional chef's blade profile mixed with a carving knife. This means that the knife is lean, mean and not too far in between — the perfect balance for many, many different tasks." Pros Durable

Stain-resistant Cons Pricey

Hand-wash only $419 at Chubo Knives

Victorinox Victorinox Wavy Edge Chef's Knife/Carver Best chef's knives: Victorinox Length: 9.2 inches | Blade material: Carbon | Handle material: Rosewood Cru Catering sous chef Ross Bock was introduced to this wavy-edged chef's knife from Victorinox 17 years ago when he was just starting out as a young line cook (he now keeps several at home and won't go a shift without). "I was skeptical of a serrated knife for everyday use, seeing that the only serrated knife in my kit from culinary school was my bread knife. I've since fallen in love with this knife for its versatility, price point and durability!" he explains. "While the Victorinox Wavy Edge Chef's Knife is a specialty knife sold individually, the Victorinox 8-Piece Knife Block Set is a great starter set for the home chef who's looking to invest in quality cutlery and keep their knives under one brand." Pros Durable

Lightweight

Lifetime guarantee Cons Mid-price range

Hand-wash only $50 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $70 at Office Depot

Laguiole Laguiole en Aubrac Luxury Steak Knives 6-Piece Best steak knives: Laguiole Length: 4.25 inches | Blade material: Sandvik stainless steel | Handle material: Olivewood It would be impossible to discuss fancy steak knives without mentioning the handcrafted offerings from French brand Laguiole, which Salmoiraghi points out are made of long-lasting metal and shine whether sitting on a table in your dining room or at a high-end steakhouse. "The shape of the blade is extremely suited for slicing gently but firmly through thicker steaks without tearing the meat, while the elegant handle makes you forget the fact that you're holding a knife," he continues. "Rather, you feel as if you’re holding — or your table is adorned with — a piece of exquisite culinary art." For a more affordable option, we recommend this six-piece set of Jean Dubost Laguiole Steak Knives at Williams Sonoma, available in white, olivewood and stainless steel. Pros Durable

Corrosion-resistant Cons Pricey

Hand-wash only $500 at Amazon

Victorinox Victorinox Wood Bread Knife with Wavy Edge Best serrated (bread) knives: Victorinox Length: 8.3 inches | Blade material: Stainless steel | Handle material: Rosewood "I have kept a 10-inch serrated Victorinox bread knife in my kit for many, many years; it's helpful for almost every task," says Mace. “It can easily transition from slicing tomatoes to cutting fruit to a loaf of crusty bread. It's also low-maintenance and very affordable." The brand's serrated knives "have the perfect shapes for the job and require little maintenance due to their perfect design and material," adds Salmoiraghi. "I use them daily at the restaurant, and always for offsite dinners when traveling for events and catering as they are very easy to transport and keep a professional cutting level." Pros Durable

Lightweight

Lifetime guarantee Cons Mid-price range

Hand-wash only $62 at Amazon

Victorinox Victorinox Swiss Classic Multicolored Paring Knife, 3-Piece Best paring knives: Victorinox Length: Various | Blade material: Stainless steel | Handle material: Plastic Both Mace and Salmoiraghi suggested Victorinox paring knives, a top pick among Amazon customers for slicing and dicing smaller food items while adding a pop of color to their daily routine (and at $22 a set, they're just over $7 each). Mace says he's been using the three-inch serrated paring knives in particular for as long as he can remember. "The serrated paring knife shines when cutting tomatoes and soft fruits, when a slightly dull knife would struggle to make precise cuts, and the thin blade makes easy work of root vegetables like beets and potatoes." Pros Durable

Lightweight

Budget-friendly

Dishwasher-safe Cons Not ideal for larger or tougher foods $20 at Amazon

Amazon Wusthof Classic Chef's Knife Set, 3-Piece Best knife sets: Wusthof Length: Various | Blade material: High-carbon stainless steel | Handle material: Polypropylene, stainless steel Knife sets offer the best of several (and in some cases, many) worlds while lending a sense of cohesion to your kitchen. As Wade notes, "They're especially helpful for new cooks and at-home cooks looking to up their knife game." He recommends investing in a Wusthof set, such as the Gourmet 3-Piece Knife Set, which comes with two utility knives and a chef's knife. “Wusthof also offers sets at higher price points,” he continues, “but this set can certainly get your knife collection started and is great quality for the price point — it’s made from German steel, easy to sharpen and work with, and is a little more economic than a specialty knife." Chris Nirschel, chef and owner of New York Catering Service, a private chef and catering service serving the tristate area, adds that Wusthof has been around a long time and that the knives don’t dull easily. "When I'm at a client's house and they have these, I will sometimes use theirs over my other chef's knives." Note: This set typically sells for between $325 and $285. Today, thanks to Prime Day, you can get it on Amazon for $270. Pros Durable

Lifetime warranty Cons Mid-price range

Hand-wash only $285 at Wayfair Explore More Buying Options $285 at Amazon$325 at Sur La Table

Hedley and Bennett Hedley & Bennett Kitchen Knife Set, 3-Piece Best knife sets: Hedley & Bennett Length: Various | Blade material: High-carbon steel | Handle material: Not specified For an equally versatile — and slightly more vibrant — trio, Adler likes this essential knife collection from Hedley & Bennett. "It's incredibly well designed, and the colorful handles add personality to your kitchen." More specifically, "the knives are strong (made of steel), sharp (if needed, they're a cinch to resharpen) and comfortable, plus they're easy to maintain and clean. The perfect balance minimizes both fatigue and effort required when chopping." Opt for classic White or Black, or go bold with the Miso or Shiso (we also like the bright Capri Blue). Note: Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, this set — which typically sells for $200 — is down to $160. Pros Durable

Colorful

Lifetime guarantee Cons Mid-price range

Hand-wash only $160 at Amazon

Global Global Classic Takashi Knife and Block Set, 7-piece Best knife sets: Global Length: Various | Blade material: Stainless steel | Handle material: Stainless steel Last, but certainly not least, we have Global knives, which, according to Nikki Martin, a private chef who's made appearances on the Food Network, Bravo and Master Chef, "have the whimsical ergonomics of a lightweight Japanese knife (like Shun) but can also do the heavy lifting like your typical German knives (such as Wusthof and Henckels)." She continues, "The Global Chef's Knife happens to be my favorite chef’s knife [it was also a favorite of the legendary Anthony Bourdain]. In his book Kitchen Confidential, Bourdain stressed the importance of keeping things simple, but this set includes a few other essentials that can be useful depending on what you need." Cameron Ingle, executive chef of Marisi La Jolla in San Diego, is another fan of the Global brand. "To enhance your skill level in the kitchen and set yourself apart from the rest of the home-cook world, a good chef's knife and paring knife should suffice," he says. "Global makes an effective, affordable set (last time I checked, it was also on sale) with super-high-quality steel knives with great edge retention. And they look pretty cool!" Pros Durable

Versatile

Includes block for storing Cons Pricey

Hand-wash only $400 at Global

Factors to consider when choosing knives

Durability: When it comes to the battle of the blades, Adler says durability, along with versatility, are of utmost importance. “I strongly believe that knives, especially for an avid cook, are a worthy investment,” he advises. “There are great knives at many price points, but no matter what, you should not need to replace your knives very often.” A few other things Bock advises prioritizing when purchasing a knife or knife set are strength, balance and comfort.

Strength: The strength of a knife often comes down to the steel thickness and sharpness of the blade, though Mace recommends people look at that relatively: “For example, I prefer a thin, stamped steel blade like you’ll find with Victorinox over an integrally forged blade, such as those offered by Wusthof, which tend to be heavier, and harder to sharpen because of the bolster.”

Comfort: A good knife or knife set is one you'll use regularly. We can’t overstate the importance of ergonomics (opt for lightweight blades with an easy-to-grip handle) and safety (blocks and casings help ensure they're stowed away carefully). Bonus points if the knives can easily be sharpened and cleaned!

Knife FAQs

What are the different types of knives?

Of course, there’s also your intended use, which will help determine the size, shape and blade. And for beginners and minimalists, many of our chefs say a chef's knife, a petty (also referred to as utility) knife and a paring knife are all you need.

“You can accomplish anything with these three knives in your kit!” exclaims Wade. “A chef's knife can be used for most things, but petty knives are ideal for finer cuts (garnishes, fruit carving, etc.); paring knives are preferred for peeling vegetables or garlic and other more intricate tasks."

Then you can expand your collection or invest in more expensive materials as you evolve your palate and your trade. For example, Salmoiraghi notes that he likes to use a sturdier blade and not a flexible one (like in Japan) for fish cutting, as he "must be able to cut easily through little bones and scales." A cleaver is another popular addition to the traditional knife set for butchers and chefs dealing with bigger bones and meats (as well as pounding and mincing in a pinch).

How should you care for your knives?

As with many things in life, a big part of keeping your knives in top shape, especially in the long run, is being able to recognize when they could use a little TLC. "Sharpening a knife is just as important as which knife you select," cautions Mace. “A honing steel can maintain a sharp knife, but a mechanical sharpener or wet stone will be required to keep your knives in great condition, and they will be easy and pleasurable to use.”

Meet our experts:

