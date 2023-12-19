Advertisement
30 best last-minute stocking stuffers under $50 that will arrive before Christmas

There's still time — but the clock is ticking!

31 best last-minute gift ideas from Amazon that will arrive before Christmas

Christmas is less than a week away, but these gift ideas from Amazon Canada will still arrive on time.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Best last-minute gift ideas from Amazon for everyone on your list (photos via Amazon).

And so it begins — the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. With less than a week until Christmas, time is not exactly on your side for further dilly-dallying. However, hope is not lost, either. There are still a ton of gift ideas on Amazon Canada that will arrive before Dec. 25. From your big-ticket gift recipients — spouses, parents, partners, children and best friends — to your second-tier roster, we've gathered some of the very best gift ideas that Amazon has to offer. With options for all needs and budgets, shop the festive edit below.

Best last-minute gift ideas under $25

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials

Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this shoe-cleaning essentials kit. The "Amazon's Choice" bundle includes a premium shoe cleaner and brush that's tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes and hands.

Amazon

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials

$24

Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this sneaker-cleaning kit.

$24 at Amazon

LED Flashlight Gloves

These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,300 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.

Amazon

LED Flashlight Gloves

$17$30Save $13

These versatile gloves have over 5,200 reviews.

$17 at Amazon

NYX Face Freezie Under Eye Patches

Chill out with NYX's reusable under-eye patches. The cryotherapy-inspired eye masks help lessen the appearance of dark circles and boost hydration.

Amazon

NYX Face Freezie Cooling Under Eye Patches

$14

These reusable under-eye patches are cooling and depuffing. 

$14 at Amazon

Sushi Making Kit

A great gift idea for sushi lovers, this easy-to-use starter kit includes two bamboo mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader and one rice paddle.

Amazon

Delamu Sushi Making Kit

$13$20Save $7

This easy-to-use starter kit is a great gift idea for sushi lovers.

$13 at Amazon

Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy

This best-selling fidget toy is a great way to relieve stress from school and work. Amazon reviewers call the fidgeter a "well-built" toy and "extremely therapeutic."

Amazon

Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy

$19

Reviewers say this fidget toy is "fun" and "satisfying." 

$19 at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases

These best-selling satin pillowcases are touted to smooth hair, prevent breakage and reduce skin creases. Plus, they've racked up over 267,000 reviews to boot.

Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases (2-Pack)

$16

This two-pack of satin pillowcases have raked in more than 267,000 reviews.

$16 at Amazon

Headlamp Toque

A practical gift idea for hikers, campers and early-morning/late-night athletes, this toque has a sewn-in LED light with 10 hours of runtime.

Amazon

LED Beanie

$16$20Save $4

Shop this LED Beanie in 16 colours.

$16 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set

It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a gift of Burt's Bees. This festive pack includes three lip shimmers in Peony, Rhubarb and Fig.

Amazon

Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set

$10

This three-piece lip set has over 37,000 reviews.

$10 at Amazon

Tile Mate

Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the reviewer-loved Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.

Amazon

Tile Mate

$25$35Save $10

Never lose your stuff again (or at least, find it easier) with the Tile Mate. 

$25 at Amazon

Bananagrams

This "Amazon's Choice" anagram game will drive you bananas. The fun-for-everyone, travel-friendly game has over 22,700 reviews on Amazon.

Amazon

Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game

$20

This "Amazon's Choice" game has over 22,700 reviews.

$20 at Amazon

Airplane Footrest

Don't have the budget for business class? No problem. This "Amazon's Choice" airplane footrest makes long-haul flights more comfortable by offering leg and food support.

Amazon

Airplane Footrest

$20

This "Amazon's Choice" airplane footrest has over 3,500 reviews.

$20 at Amazon

Moroccanoil Treatment

Give your strands some love this holiday season with this rich hair oil from Moroccanoil. The argan-oil-infused treatment increases shine and leaves your locks soft and smooth.

Amazon

Moroccanoil Treatment

$25

This luxe hair treatment has over 72,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating.

$25 at Amazon

Best last-minute gift ideas under $50

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Overnight Face Mask

Reinvigorate your skin overnight with Saturday Skin's Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask. The overnight mask is rich in niacinamide and glycolic acid, two ingredients known for their skin-brightening and exfoliating properties.

Amazon

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Overnight Face Mask

$26$37Save $11

This overnight face mask is rich in vitamin C, glycolic acid and niacinamide.

$26 at Amazon

Moon Lamp

This mini rechargeable moon lamp is designed using 3D printed technology and based on astronomical data provided by NASA. The rechargeable lamp has an eight-hour battery life and can be charged quickly within 2 hours.

Amazon

Mydethun Moon Lamp

$30

This 3D-printed moon lamp measures 4.7 inches.

$30 at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This viral lip sleeping mask helps condition and soften your lips overnight. Shop the "Amazon's Choice" bestseller in seven flavours.

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$27

Shop this lip sleeping mask in six flavours.

$27 at Amazon

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Mount

Asking for a friend: Where did all the TVs in airplanes go? This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table so you can enjoy downloaded movies or your flight’s entertainment system without having to hold your phone.

Amazon

Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount

$36

This multi-purpose phone mount has 13,000 reviews on Amazon.

$36 at Amazon

Window Garden Kit

With everything you need to grow like a pro, this indoor window garden kit grows dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage and mustard.

Amazon

9-Herb Indoor Window Garden Kit

$28$40Save $12

This kit includes everything you need to grow like a pro.

$28 at Amazon

Kaja Play Bento Sculpting Trio

This three-in-one Kaja palette has a powder blush, cream bronzer and highlighter. Reviewers say the palette's space-saving design is "great for travel."

Amazon

Kaja Cream Bronzer, Powder Blush and Highlighter Sculpting Trio

$42

This three-in-one trio is "great" for travelling.

$42 at Amazon

Best last-minute gift ideas under $100

Magnetic Knife Holder

Elevate your kitchen counter with this sleek magnetic knife holder. With three built-in magnetic strips, the block will keep your knives in place and on display.

Amazon

Magnetic Knife Holder

$60

Prime members can take home this magnetic knife holder for under $50.

$60 at Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit

On sale for 49 per cent off, this kit can unlock fascinating information about your family roots, from detailed family trees to details on where you originated from.

Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit

$79$154Save $75

The AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit will help you discover more about yourself, where you came from and your family roots.

$79 at Amazon

Crock-Pot Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This five-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Crock-Pot is perfect for slow-cooking, simmering, braising, baking and more.

Amazon

Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$64$80Save $16

This five-quart cast iron Dutch oven will become a kitchen staple.

$64 at Amazon

YETI Rambler Travel Mug

A practical gift idea for your dad or husband, Yeti's famous 30 oz Rambler keeps your hot drinks piping hot and your cold drinks icy cold. The Rambler is "wicked good," according to one shopper.

Amazon

YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug

$52

Shop the YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug in 11 colours.

$52 at Amazon

Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner

If you can't afford to give diamonds this holiday season, a jewerly cleaner is (kind of) the next best thing. This "Amazon's Choice" device cleans jewelry, eyeglasses, watches, utensils and more in minutes using only tap water.

Amazon

Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner

$56

This best-selling jewelry cleaner has over 39,000 reviews.

$56 at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Kiss aches and pains goodbye in 2024 with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.

Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

$85$90Save $5

This best-selling massager has over 4,300 reviews.

$85 at Amazon

Ticket to Ride

My family and I love a good board game night, and I would bet we aren’t the only ones. This “Amazon’s Choice” board game has over 24,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. "Honestly, this game is fantastic," writes one shopper. "It's expensive, but worth it."

Amazon

Ticket to Ride

$60

This board game is easy to learn and offers hours of play.

$60 at Amazon

Best last-minute gift ideas under $250

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! If ice cream is your jam, you're going to want to check out this "Amazon's Choice" Ninja Creami. The countertop device blends ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more at the touch of a button.

Amazon

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

$200$250Save $50

The Ninja CREAMi has 6,200+ reviews.

$200 at Amazon

Heated Gloves

Whether you're heading to the ski hill, the ice rink or shovelling the driveway, these unisex heated gloves will save your fingers from frostbite. The rechargeable gloves offer a battery life of 3-8 hours and are machine washable.

Amazon

Telguua Heated Gloves

$120

A must-have for the winter warrior in your life.

$120 at Amazon

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. The Keenray towel warmer is large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.

Amazon

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

$192

Grab this unique gift idea ahead of the holidays.

$192 at Amazon

FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device

Described as a "non-invasive targeted facelift," the Foreo BEAR penetrates deep into the musculature to improve facial contour, sagging and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Amazon

FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device

$197$279Save $82

The BEAR mini targets signs of aging.

$197 at Amazon

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

This top-rated meat thermometer boasts a dual sensor system to monitor your meat's internal and ambient temperatures so that you can achieve restaurant-quality results every time.

Amazon

MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer

$150

This meat thermometer has racked up thousands of five-star reviews.

$150 at Amazon

RENPHO Leg Massager

This unique leg massager from Renpho is designed to boost circulation and relieve pain. The air compression massager helps reduce swelling and promote muscle relaxation.

Amazon

RENPHO Leg Massager for Circulation and Pain Relief

$104$170Save $66

Score this leg massager for 39 per cent off.

$104 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.