31 best last-minute gift ideas from Amazon that will arrive before Christmas
Christmas is less than a week away, but these gift ideas from Amazon Canada will still arrive on time.
And so it begins — the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. With less than a week until Christmas, time is not exactly on your side for further dilly-dallying. However, hope is not lost, either. There are still a ton of gift ideas on Amazon Canada that will arrive before Dec. 25. From your big-ticket gift recipients — spouses, parents, partners, children and best friends — to your second-tier roster, we've gathered some of the very best gift ideas that Amazon has to offer. With options for all needs and budgets, shop the festive edit below.
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials$24
LED Flashlight Gloves$17$30Save $13
NYX Face Freezie Cooling Under Eye Patches$14
Delamu Sushi Making Kit$13$20Save $7
Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy$19
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases (2-Pack)$16
LED Beanie$16$20Save $4
Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set$10
Tile Mate$25$35Save $10
Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game$20
Airplane Footrest$20
Moroccanoil Treatment$25
Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Overnight Face Mask$26$37Save $11
Mydethun Moon Lamp$30
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask$27
Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount$36
9-Herb Indoor Window Garden Kit$28$40Save $12
Kaja Cream Bronzer, Powder Blush and Highlighter Sculpting Trio$42
Magnetic Knife Holder$60
AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit$79$154Save $75
Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven$64$80Save $16
YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug$52
Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner$56
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager$85$90Save $5
Ticket to Ride$60
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$200$250Save $50
Telguua Heated Gloves$120
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer$192
FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device$197$279Save $82
MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer$150
RENPHO Leg Massager for Circulation and Pain Relief$104$170Save $66
Best last-minute gift ideas under $25
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials
Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this shoe-cleaning essentials kit. The "Amazon's Choice" bundle includes a premium shoe cleaner and brush that's tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes and hands.
LED Flashlight Gloves
These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,300 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.
NYX Face Freezie Under Eye Patches
Chill out with NYX's reusable under-eye patches. The cryotherapy-inspired eye masks help lessen the appearance of dark circles and boost hydration.
Sushi Making Kit
A great gift idea for sushi lovers, this easy-to-use starter kit includes two bamboo mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader and one rice paddle.
Infinity Cube Sensory Fidget Toy
This best-selling fidget toy is a great way to relieve stress from school and work. Amazon reviewers call the fidgeter a "well-built" toy and "extremely therapeutic."
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases
These best-selling satin pillowcases are touted to smooth hair, prevent breakage and reduce skin creases. Plus, they've racked up over 267,000 reviews to boot.
Headlamp Toque
A practical gift idea for hikers, campers and early-morning/late-night athletes, this toque has a sewn-in LED light with 10 hours of runtime.
Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set
It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a gift of Burt's Bees. This festive pack includes three lip shimmers in Peony, Rhubarb and Fig.
Tile Mate
Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the reviewer-loved Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.
Bananagrams
This "Amazon's Choice" anagram game will drive you bananas. The fun-for-everyone, travel-friendly game has over 22,700 reviews on Amazon.
Airplane Footrest
Don't have the budget for business class? No problem. This "Amazon's Choice" airplane footrest makes long-haul flights more comfortable by offering leg and food support.
Moroccanoil Treatment
Give your strands some love this holiday season with this rich hair oil from Moroccanoil. The argan-oil-infused treatment increases shine and leaves your locks soft and smooth.
Best last-minute gift ideas under $50
Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Overnight Face Mask
Reinvigorate your skin overnight with Saturday Skin's Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask. The overnight mask is rich in niacinamide and glycolic acid, two ingredients known for their skin-brightening and exfoliating properties.
Moon Lamp
This mini rechargeable moon lamp is designed using 3D printed technology and based on astronomical data provided by NASA. The rechargeable lamp has an eight-hour battery life and can be charged quickly within 2 hours.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This viral lip sleeping mask helps condition and soften your lips overnight. Shop the "Amazon's Choice" bestseller in seven flavours.
Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Mount
Asking for a friend: Where did all the TVs in airplanes go? This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table so you can enjoy downloaded movies or your flight’s entertainment system without having to hold your phone.
Window Garden Kit
With everything you need to grow like a pro, this indoor window garden kit grows dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage and mustard.
Kaja Play Bento Sculpting Trio
This three-in-one Kaja palette has a powder blush, cream bronzer and highlighter. Reviewers say the palette's space-saving design is "great for travel."
Best last-minute gift ideas under $100
Magnetic Knife Holder
Elevate your kitchen counter with this sleek magnetic knife holder. With three built-in magnetic strips, the block will keep your knives in place and on display.
AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit
On sale for 49 per cent off, this kit can unlock fascinating information about your family roots, from detailed family trees to details on where you originated from.
Crock-Pot Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This five-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Crock-Pot is perfect for slow-cooking, simmering, braising, baking and more.
YETI Rambler Travel Mug
A practical gift idea for your dad or husband, Yeti's famous 30 oz Rambler keeps your hot drinks piping hot and your cold drinks icy cold. The Rambler is "wicked good," according to one shopper.
Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner
If you can't afford to give diamonds this holiday season, a jewerly cleaner is (kind of) the next best thing. This "Amazon's Choice" device cleans jewelry, eyeglasses, watches, utensils and more in minutes using only tap water.
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
Kiss aches and pains goodbye in 2024 with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.
Ticket to Ride
My family and I love a good board game night, and I would bet we aren’t the only ones. This “Amazon’s Choice” board game has over 24,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. "Honestly, this game is fantastic," writes one shopper. "It's expensive, but worth it."
Best last-minute gift ideas under $250
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! If ice cream is your jam, you're going to want to check out this "Amazon's Choice" Ninja Creami. The countertop device blends ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more at the touch of a button.
Heated Gloves
Whether you're heading to the ski hill, the ice rink or shovelling the driveway, these unisex heated gloves will save your fingers from frostbite. The rechargeable gloves offer a battery life of 3-8 hours and are machine washable.
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer
There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. The Keenray towel warmer is large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.
FOREO BEAR Mini Microcurrent Facial Device
Described as a "non-invasive targeted facelift," the Foreo BEAR penetrates deep into the musculature to improve facial contour, sagging and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer
This top-rated meat thermometer boasts a dual sensor system to monitor your meat's internal and ambient temperatures so that you can achieve restaurant-quality results every time.
RENPHO Leg Massager
This unique leg massager from Renpho is designed to boost circulation and relieve pain. The air compression massager helps reduce swelling and promote muscle relaxation.
