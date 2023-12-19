31 best last-minute gift ideas from Amazon that will arrive before Christmas

Best last-minute gift ideas from Amazon for everyone on your list (photos via Amazon).

And so it begins — the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. With less than a week until Christmas, time is not exactly on your side for further dilly-dallying. However, hope is not lost, either. There are still a ton of gift ideas on Amazon Canada that will arrive before Dec. 25. From your big-ticket gift recipients — spouses, parents, partners, children and best friends — to your second-tier roster, we've gathered some of the very best gift ideas that Amazon has to offer. With options for all needs and budgets, shop the festive edit below.

Best last-minute gift ideas under $25

Keep your kicks spick-and-span with this shoe-cleaning essentials kit. The "Amazon's Choice" bundle includes a premium shoe cleaner and brush that's tough on dirt but gentle on your shoes and hands.

These versatile gloves free your hands from holding a flashlight when you're working on a project, fixing something on your vehicle or going for a run in the dark. They come backed by more than 5,300 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating.

Chill out with NYX's reusable under-eye patches. The cryotherapy-inspired eye masks help lessen the appearance of dark circles and boost hydration.

A great gift idea for sushi lovers, this easy-to-use starter kit includes two bamboo mats, five pairs of chopsticks, one rice spreader and one rice paddle.

This best-selling fidget toy is a great way to relieve stress from school and work. Amazon reviewers call the fidgeter a "well-built" toy and "extremely therapeutic."

These best-selling satin pillowcases are touted to smooth hair, prevent breakage and reduce skin creases. Plus, they've racked up over 267,000 reviews to boot.

A practical gift idea for hikers, campers and early-morning/late-night athletes, this toque has a sewn-in LED light with 10 hours of runtime.

It's a well-known fact that you can't go wrong with a gift of Burt's Bees. This festive pack includes three lip shimmers in Peony, Rhubarb and Fig.

Never lose your keys, wallet, or luggage again with the reviewer-loved Tile Mate. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday objects like your keys, backpack or bag and keep track of where they end up, whether in Bluetooth range or far away.

This "Amazon's Choice" anagram game will drive you bananas. The fun-for-everyone, travel-friendly game has over 22,700 reviews on Amazon.

Don't have the budget for business class? No problem. This "Amazon's Choice" airplane footrest makes long-haul flights more comfortable by offering leg and food support.

Give your strands some love this holiday season with this rich hair oil from Moroccanoil. The argan-oil-infused treatment increases shine and leaves your locks soft and smooth.

Best last-minute gift ideas under $50

Reinvigorate your skin overnight with Saturday Skin's Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask. The overnight mask is rich in niacinamide and glycolic acid, two ingredients known for their skin-brightening and exfoliating properties.

This mini rechargeable moon lamp is designed using 3D printed technology and based on astronomical data provided by NASA. The rechargeable lamp has an eight-hour battery life and can be charged quickly within 2 hours.

This viral lip sleeping mask helps condition and soften your lips overnight. Shop the "Amazon's Choice" bestseller in seven flavours.

Asking for a friend: Where did all the TVs in airplanes go? This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table so you can enjoy downloaded movies or your flight’s entertainment system without having to hold your phone.

With everything you need to grow like a pro, this indoor window garden kit grows dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage and mustard.

This three-in-one Kaja palette has a powder blush, cream bronzer and highlighter. Reviewers say the palette's space-saving design is "great for travel."

Best last-minute gift ideas under $100

Elevate your kitchen counter with this sleek magnetic knife holder. With three built-in magnetic strips, the block will keep your knives in place and on display.

On sale for 49 per cent off, this kit can unlock fascinating information about your family roots, from detailed family trees to details on where you originated from.

This five-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Crock-Pot is perfect for slow-cooking, simmering, braising, baking and more.

A practical gift idea for your dad or husband, Yeti's famous 30 oz Rambler keeps your hot drinks piping hot and your cold drinks icy cold. The Rambler is "wicked good," according to one shopper.

If you can't afford to give diamonds this holiday season, a jewerly cleaner is (kind of) the next best thing. This "Amazon's Choice" device cleans jewelry, eyeglasses, watches, utensils and more in minutes using only tap water.

Kiss aches and pains goodbye in 2024 with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.

My family and I love a good board game night, and I would bet we aren’t the only ones. This “Amazon’s Choice” board game has over 24,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. "Honestly, this game is fantastic," writes one shopper. "It's expensive, but worth it."

Best last-minute gift ideas under $250

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! If ice cream is your jam, you're going to want to check out this "Amazon's Choice" Ninja Creami. The countertop device blends ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more at the touch of a button.

Whether you're heading to the ski hill, the ice rink or shovelling the driveway, these unisex heated gloves will save your fingers from frostbite. The rechargeable gloves offer a battery life of 3-8 hours and are machine washable.

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower and into a cold bathroom (especially in the winter), which is why a towel warmer could be the perfect addition to your home. The Keenray towel warmer is large enough to hold two oversized bath towels or bathrobes at once.

Described as a "non-invasive targeted facelift," the Foreo BEAR penetrates deep into the musculature to improve facial contour, sagging and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This top-rated meat thermometer boasts a dual sensor system to monitor your meat's internal and ambient temperatures so that you can achieve restaurant-quality results every time.

This unique leg massager from Renpho is designed to boost circulation and relieve pain. The air compression massager helps reduce swelling and promote muscle relaxation.

