We're addicted to Lululemon belt bags — 12 best styles for fall, according to shopping experts (they start at just $38)

We're Canadian — of course we own several Lululemon belt bags.

Long live the belt bag — a practical, versatile (and cute!) staple for travelling, running errands, hiking and everything in between. In the world of belt bags, none are quite as good — or popular — as those from Lululemon. The Canadian retailer's ever-growing assortment of belt bags has catapulted it from a leggings-first destination to a haven for accessories lovers.

We, of course, love (and use!) its belt bags, but Lululemon also has a ton of totes, crossbody bags and backpacks to explore. However, as we're on the topic of belt bags, we've gathered a handful we would like you to see. From two editor-approved styles to a bunch that would look incredibly good in your fall wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the very best belt bags from Lululemon right now.

Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada's shopping editors

Lululemon 93 100 Expert Score Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada Everywhere Belt Bag The Everywhere Belt Bag has been super popular for a couple of years now after going viral on social media. IMO, it's what brought back the "fanny pack." I find it fits just enough for every day, but when I'm going on a day trip, I need a tad more space — which is when the large version comes in handy. The strap (41.7 inches) is perfect for wearing across my chest or across my waist; I've personally never had an issue with it. However, there's also an extended strap version for those who wish to have more length. Pros Long enough strap

Durable material

Smooth zipper

Comfortable around waist and slung across chest

Many colour options

Interior mesh pockets Cons Not super spacious

Can get bulky $44 at Lululemon

Best Lululemon belt bags for fall 2024: What we have our eyes on

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying, "The material is supple and could be leather!" It's perfect for adding a touch of style to any outfit while keeping things hands-free. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Corduroy Phone, keys, wallet, check! Keep everything you need close by in this practical (and cute!) one-litre corduroy Everywhere Belt Bag. It comes in three colours for fall: Deep Luxe (pictured), bone white and navy. $64 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Embroidery A fun spin on the classic Everywhere Belt Bag, the embroidered version has raked in a ton of five-star praise from reviewers. According to shoppers, it's "cute and versatile" and "goes with most outfits." $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wordmark If you're crushing on the lilac purple version of the Wordmark bag, you're among friends. This cute and trendy bag is the "perfect accessory" for running errands, travelling and more. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece This fleece version of the fan-favourite Everywhere Belt Bag is back! Swap out your OG belt bag for this fuzzy one for all the snuggly vibes this fall. It has more than 2,000 reviews, and shoppers love how it "adds a cozy touch." $64 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large with Long Strap 2L This large belt bag is perfect if the original is too small for ya! It fits an extra litre of volume, and this one comes with a longer strap, too. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L The City Adventurer Belt Bag comes with plenty of inner and outer pockets, so you can carry more of what you need. Shop this travel-ready belt bag in two colours. $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag with Long Strap 1L Thanks to its longer strap, Lululemon reviewers say this Everywhere Belt Bag is "perfect for everyday errands!" Shop it in seven colours. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Metal Hardware According to happy Lululemon shoppers, this one-litre belt bag with metal hardware is the "perfect size." Plus, the gold hardware "gives it a little glam!" Shop it in three colours. $52 at Lululemon

