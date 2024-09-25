We're addicted to Lululemon belt bags — 12 best styles for fall, according to shopping experts (they start at just $38)
We're Canadian — of course we own several Lululemon belt bags.
Long live the belt bag — a practical, versatile (and cute!) staple for travelling, running errands, hiking and everything in between. In the world of belt bags, none are quite as good — or popular — as those from Lululemon. The Canadian retailer's ever-growing assortment of belt bags has catapulted it from a leggings-first destination to a haven for accessories lovers.
We, of course, love (and use!) its belt bags, but Lululemon also has a ton of totes, crossbody bags and backpacks to explore. However, as we're on the topic of belt bags, we've gathered a handful we would like you to see. From two editor-approved styles to a bunch that would look incredibly good in your fall wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the very best belt bags from Lululemon right now.
Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada's shopping editors
I brought along Lululemon's Team Canada belt bag when I walked the Camino de Santigo this summer. Like any long-distance hike, the Camino requires its walkers to carry the bare minimum—you are carrying everything you pack, after all. Because of this, the Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag's compact size was perfect. It fits what you need, but that's about it, which forces you to pack strategically.
Size aside, I love that it's a Team Canada bag and that a portion of its sales goes towards supporting our athletes. I'm a big Canadiana gal, so I tend to be a sucker for anything with a maple leaf.
- Water-repellent fabric
- Exterior and interior pockets
- Lightweight and compact
- The strap can be finicky
- Fabric isn't great for heavy rain
- It's a tight squeeze for anything more than your essentials
The Everywhere Belt Bag has been super popular for a couple of years now after going viral on social media. IMO, it's what brought back the "fanny pack."
I find it fits just enough for every day, but when I'm going on a day trip, I need a tad more space — which is when the large version comes in handy.
The strap (41.7 inches) is perfect for wearing across my chest or across my waist; I've personally never had an issue with it. However, there's also an extended strap version for those who wish to have more length.
- Long enough strap
- Durable material
- Smooth zipper
- Comfortable around waist and slung across chest
- Many colour options
- Interior mesh pockets
- Not super spacious
- Can get bulky
Best Lululemon belt bags for fall 2024: What we have our eyes on
This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying, "The material is supple and could be leather!" It's perfect for adding a touch of style to any outfit while keeping things hands-free.
Phone, keys, wallet, check! Keep everything you need close by in this practical (and cute!) one-litre corduroy Everywhere Belt Bag. It comes in three colours for fall: Deep Luxe (pictured), bone white and navy.
A fun spin on the classic Everywhere Belt Bag, the embroidered version has raked in a ton of five-star praise from reviewers. According to shoppers, it's "cute and versatile" and "goes with most outfits."
A popular gift idea, this two-litre belt bag can hold everything you need — and then some. Whether you take it to the airport or wear it while you run errands, the extra-roomy bag will be a welcome and practical addition to your fall wardrobe. Shop it in five colours.
If you're crushing on the lilac purple version of the Wordmark bag, you're among friends. This cute and trendy bag is the "perfect accessory" for running errands, travelling and more.
This fleece version of the fan-favourite Everywhere Belt Bag is back! Swap out your OG belt bag for this fuzzy one for all the snuggly vibes this fall. It has more than 2,000 reviews, and shoppers love how it "adds a cozy touch."
This large belt bag is perfect if the original is too small for ya! It fits an extra litre of volume, and this one comes with a longer strap, too.
The City Adventurer Belt Bag comes with plenty of inner and outer pockets, so you can carry more of what you need. Shop this travel-ready belt bag in two colours.
Thanks to its longer strap, Lululemon reviewers say this Everywhere Belt Bag is "perfect for everyday errands!" Shop it in seven colours.
According to happy Lululemon shoppers, this one-litre belt bag with metal hardware is the "perfect size." Plus, the gold hardware "gives it a little glam!" Shop it in three colours.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.