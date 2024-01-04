Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Canadian Tire just dropped 1000s of deals — these are the best ones

Score up to 65% off kitchen essentials, snow blowers and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon just released a new Team Canada bag for 2024 — and it's bound to sell out

Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals for 2024 — here's what's worth buying.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
This mini belt bag is
This mini belt bag is "perfect" for travelling (Photos via Lululemon).

If we're being honest with ourselves, we rarely leave Lululemon empty-handed. Whether it's a butt-lifting pair of leggings or an always-sold-out viral accessory, the retailer never fails to deliver the goods, especially regarding its Team Canada collection. One new arrival I have my eye on for 2024 is Lululemon's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag. Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by reviewers, the Team Canada bag is just the right size for your phone, keys and wallet. To shop the under-$40 bag and give your New Year, New You wardrobe a patriotic pop of colour, scroll below.

Quick Overview
See 4 more

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

Shop the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag in three colours.

$38 at Lululemon

The details

Lululemon's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag is made from water-repellant fabric and measures just 7.1" x 1.6" x 4.1" — the perfect size for your phone, keys and wallet. The bag, which comes with an adjustable strap, features easy-access interior/exterior pockets.

Like everything from Lululemon's Team Canada collection, by purchasing the belt bag, you support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

What people are saying

Team Canada's Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag has earned a 4.2-star average rating from shoppers and praise for its size and quality.

It's a "great little bag," writes one user. It's the "perfect size for [your] phone, credit card, etc." They say the bag "lays close to the body," which they "really like." Plus, it's "easy to lengthen or shorten depending on how you wear it."

Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag

Shop the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag in three colours.

$38 at Lululemon

The bag is "so, so cute!" says another shopper. "I absolutely love [it]," they write. "It's perfect for my phone and cards. I'm obsessed with the colour and size."

Lululemon's mini belt bag is the "perfect size for necessities," echoes a third user. It's so "convenient" and makes a "great gift."

However, while several reviewers mention the bag's "good quality," some say the brand could "do better."

The verdict

Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag is a convenient (and cute!) option for travelling, running errands and hiking. However, while users say the belt bag is "so, so cute," not everyone is a fan.

To shop more Lululemon new arrivals for 2024, click here or scroll below.

Team Canada Future Legacy Mittens

Equal parts cozy and patriotic, these Team Canada mitts are great for mild winter weather. Every Team Canada purchase supports Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mittens

Shop the Team Canada Future Legacy Mittens in two colours.

$38 at Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Whether you're headed to a workout or after-work drinks, this double-layered ultra-soft bodysuit is a great option to have on hand. Reviewers call it "one of the most comfortable" bodysuits they have ever tried and promise it's "extremely flattering."

Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Shop the Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit in seven colours.

$68 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Full Zip Long

The weather isn't getting warmer any time soon. Bundle up for the frosty months ahead in this "amazing" zip-up sweater. It's a "great jacket with lots of pockets!" writes one reviewer. It "kept me toasty on a very chilly day and it's super cool looking!"

Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Full Zip Long

Shop the Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Full Zip Long in seven colours.

$158 at Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Lululemon's fan-favourite Wunder Train High-Rise Tights are designed to breathe, even during your sweatiest training sessions. The medium-support leggings are crafted from four-way stretch fabric and come in 10 colours.

Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Shop the Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" in 10 colours.

$98 at Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag

From quick trips to the grocery store to lugging around books and laptops, this roomy canvas tote handles it all.

Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L

Shop the Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L in four colours.

$68 at Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

This high-performing top is made to sweat in. With all-over airflow and an anti-chafe design, you will want to pull this out for running and training.

Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Shop the Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in eight colours.

$78 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align V-Neck Bra

Ideal for A/B cup sizes, Lululemon's Align sports bra is perfect for long savasanas and weekend warrior ones. The light-support bra is made from buttery soft Nulu fabric and comes in seven colours.

Lululemon

Lululemon Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

Shop the Lululemon Align V-Neck Bra Light Support in seven colours.

$64 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.