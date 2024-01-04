Lululemon just released a new Team Canada bag for 2024 — and it's bound to sell out

This mini belt bag is "perfect" for travelling (Photos via Lululemon).

If we're being honest with ourselves, we rarely leave Lululemon empty-handed. Whether it's a butt-lifting pair of leggings or an always-sold-out viral accessory, the retailer never fails to deliver the goods, especially regarding its Team Canada collection. One new arrival I have my eye on for 2024 is Lululemon's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag. Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by reviewers, the Team Canada bag is just the right size for your phone, keys and wallet. To shop the under-$40 bag and give your New Year, New You wardrobe a patriotic pop of colour, scroll below.

The details

Lululemon's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag is made from water-repellant fabric and measures just 7.1" x 1.6" x 4.1" — the perfect size for your phone, keys and wallet. The bag, which comes with an adjustable strap, features easy-access interior/exterior pockets.

Like everything from Lululemon's Team Canada collection, by purchasing the belt bag, you support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

What people are saying

Team Canada's Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag has earned a 4.2-star average rating from shoppers and praise for its size and quality.

It's a "great little bag," writes one user. It's the "perfect size for [your] phone, credit card, etc." They say the bag "lays close to the body," which they "really like." Plus, it's "easy to lengthen or shorten depending on how you wear it."

The bag is "so, so cute!" says another shopper. "I absolutely love [it]," they write. "It's perfect for my phone and cards. I'm obsessed with the colour and size."

Lululemon's mini belt bag is the "perfect size for necessities," echoes a third user. It's so "convenient" and makes a "great gift."

However, while several reviewers mention the bag's "good quality," some say the brand could "do better."

The verdict

Dubbed the "perfect" on-the-go bag by Lululemon shoppers, the brand's Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag is a convenient (and cute!) option for travelling, running errands and hiking. However, while users say the belt bag is "so, so cute," not everyone is a fan.

To shop more Lululemon new arrivals for 2024, click here or scroll below.

Equal parts cozy and patriotic, these Team Canada mitts are great for mild winter weather. Every Team Canada purchase supports Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Whether you're headed to a workout or after-work drinks, this double-layered ultra-soft bodysuit is a great option to have on hand. Reviewers call it "one of the most comfortable" bodysuits they have ever tried and promise it's "extremely flattering."

The weather isn't getting warmer any time soon. Bundle up for the frosty months ahead in this "amazing" zip-up sweater. It's a "great jacket with lots of pockets!" writes one reviewer. It "kept me toasty on a very chilly day and it's super cool looking!"

Lululemon's fan-favourite Wunder Train High-Rise Tights are designed to breathe, even during your sweatiest training sessions. The medium-support leggings are crafted from four-way stretch fabric and come in 10 colours.

From quick trips to the grocery store to lugging around books and laptops, this roomy canvas tote handles it all.

This high-performing top is made to sweat in. With all-over airflow and an anti-chafe design, you will want to pull this out for running and training.

Ideal for A/B cup sizes, Lululemon's Align sports bra is perfect for long savasanas and weekend warrior ones. The light-support bra is made from buttery soft Nulu fabric and comes in seven colours.

