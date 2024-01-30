20 best Lunar New Year gift ideas for everyone — everything is under $100
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these festive gifts.
It's nearly time to ring in the Year of the Dragon — the mythical creature that represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health. And if you're looking for gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we've rounded up some of our favourite finds for you to discover. And the best part is that they're all under $100! From Lululemon and Coach to Lego and Amazon, we've handpicked items from some of the top retailers. You'll be able to find something for everyone on your list (even yourself) without overspending. So, if you're ready to welcome prosperity and luck with these special gifts, keep scrolling.
Chinese New Year Card Pack 2024
Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm
Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2024 Plush
Hasbro Monopoly Lunar New Year Edition
Coach Text Knit Beanie
Charles & Keith Mary Jane Pumps
New Year Metallic Logo Woven Baseball Cap
Festival Calendar
Estée Lauder Lunar New Year Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream
Kids Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Relaxed T-Shirt
Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set
Lunar New Year Men's Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket
Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer
Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Zip Pouch Cervino
Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle
Leather Coin Purse
Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff
Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra
Baby Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Romper
Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Duo
When is Lunar New Year 2024?
Lunar New Year's date changes every year — this year, get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Best Lunar New Year gifts under $100
Send your loved ones wishes of good fortune this year with these adorable dragon Lunar New Year cards. They're blank inside, so you can customize each message. You'll get a set of eight cards.
Welcome prosperity and luck in the new year with this elegant 14k gold-plated Year of the Dragon charm. This creature represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health.
For Disney lovers, this Mickey plush will make the perfect addition to any collection. It's all in the details — from the satin print jacket and pants to the furry trims!
This special edition of Monopoly includes tokens inspired by the Lunar New Year. Players can expect to buy shops, collect gifts and find good fortune to win. It also comes with nine red envelopes to store tokens, cards, dice and money. Suitable for 2-6 players and kids ages eight and up.
This cozy beanie will keep ears nice and warm while adding a fun pop of colour to any winter outfit. Made of 100% merino wool.
These Mary Janes, with their double-strapped design and elasticized slingback straps, offer both comfort and a secure fit, ideal for wearing all day long. Available in four colours.
This baseball cap boasts a gold metallic logo surrounded by a dragon, which will stand out from your regular caps and will certainly step up your off-duty style.
This set offers two building options and rotates, so kids can choose which date to display. It also comes with two minifigures and lantern accessories. For ages 10+.
This cream features gyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate. It'll help give your eyes a smoother and brighter appearance for a more well-rested look.
One customer said that this relaxed shirt is a "great tee with beautiful graphics" and that "the material is good quality." Available in two colours.
If you made an ode to yourself to indulge in self-care this year, this luxury sample set is the perfect starter. You'll receive mini luxe products from Shiseido, La Mer, Kérastase and more. Includes 12 sample-size luxury favourites.
Say hello to the original jean jacket since 1967 — but with a festive twist. It has a loose fit for an easy, laid-back look. Made of 100% cotton, non-stretch fabric.
You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort. Available in sizes S-XXL.
This unlined pouch is perfect if you need some extra organization in your handbag — it'll hold all of your little essentials that usually get lost at the bottom of your bag. Made of genuine leather.
From Kylie Cosmetics to Nars, there are tons of goodies to try out in this good fortune beauty bundle — you might just find your new holy grail product. Includes 14 deluxe samples.
Although this is a coin purse, it also features three slots for essential cards. You can also use the zip pouch for keys and change. Available in six colours.
This classic bestseller is re-imagined in festive Lunar New Year packaging. You can use this matte, translucent loose powder to set your makeup for up to 16 hours.
This bra offers light support and is suitable for A-C cup sizes. It's designed for yoga and low-impact workouts. Available in sizes 2-10.
This little romper has an easy zipper opening, ribbed cuffs and a ribbed neckline. Made of organic cotton and recycled materials.
These eyeshadow sticks have a shimmery metallic finish and intense, buildable colour that'll last for up to 12 hours of wear. Includes two minis of the popular RoseGlow Caviar Sticks.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.