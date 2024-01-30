20 best Lunar New Year gift ideas for everyone — everything is under $100

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these gifts under $100. (Photos via Pandora, Amazon and shopDisney).

It's nearly time to ring in the Year of the Dragon — the mythical creature that represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health. And if you're looking for gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we've rounded up some of our favourite finds for you to discover. And the best part is that they're all under $100! From Lululemon and Coach to Lego and Amazon, we've handpicked items from some of the top retailers. You'll be able to find something for everyone on your list (even yourself) without overspending. So, if you're ready to welcome prosperity and luck with these special gifts, keep scrolling.

When is Lunar New Year 2024?

Lunar New Year's date changes every year — this year, get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Best Lunar New Year gifts under $100

Amazon Chinese New Year Card Pack 2024 Send your loved ones wishes of good fortune this year with these adorable dragon Lunar New Year cards. They're blank inside, so you can customize each message. You'll get a set of eight cards. $25 at Amazon

Pandora Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm Welcome prosperity and luck in the new year with this elegant 14k gold-plated Year of the Dragon charm. This creature represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health. $95 at Pandora

shopDisney Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2024 Plush For Disney lovers, this Mickey plush will make the perfect addition to any collection. It's all in the details — from the satin print jacket and pants to the furry trims! $30 at shopDisney

Amazon Hasbro Monopoly Lunar New Year Edition This special edition of Monopoly includes tokens inspired by the Lunar New Year. Players can expect to buy shops, collect gifts and find good fortune to win. It also comes with nine red envelopes to store tokens, cards, dice and money. Suitable for 2-6 players and kids ages eight and up. $32 at Amazon

Coach Outlet Coach Text Knit Beanie This cozy beanie will keep ears nice and warm while adding a fun pop of colour to any winter outfit. Made of 100% merino wool. $45 at Coach Outlet

Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Mary Jane Pumps These Mary Janes, with their double-strapped design and elasticized slingback straps, offer both comfort and a secure fit, ideal for wearing all day long. Available in four colours. $86 at Charles & Keith

Michael Kors New Year Metallic Logo Woven Baseball Cap This baseball cap boasts a gold metallic logo surrounded by a dragon, which will stand out from your regular caps and will certainly step up your off-duty style. $29 at Michael Kors

LEGO Festival Calendar This set offers two building options and rotates, so kids can choose which date to display. It also comes with two minifigures and lantern accessories. For ages 10+. $40 at LEGO

Sephora Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set If you made an ode to yourself to indulge in self-care this year, this luxury sample set is the perfect starter. You'll receive mini luxe products from Shiseido, La Mer, Kérastase and more. Includes 12 sample-size luxury favourites. $75 at Sephora

Lululemon Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort. Available in sizes S-XXL. $74 at Lululemon

Roots Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Zip Pouch Cervino This unlined pouch is perfect if you need some extra organization in your handbag — it'll hold all of your little essentials that usually get lost at the bottom of your bag. Made of genuine leather. $68 at Roots

Shoppers Drug Mart Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle From Kylie Cosmetics to Nars, there are tons of goodies to try out in this good fortune beauty bundle — you might just find your new holy grail product. Includes 14 deluxe samples. $98 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Michael Kors Leather Coin Purse Although this is a coin purse, it also features three slots for essential cards. You can also use the zip pouch for keys and change. Available in six colours. $98 at Michael Kors

