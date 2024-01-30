Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Canadian Tire has 100s of deals right now — take up to 60% off air fryers, BBQs & more

We've done the work — these are the best things you can find on sale right now.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

20 best Lunar New Year gift ideas for everyone — everything is under $100

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these festive gifts.

Melina Brum
someone wearing lunar new year pandora jewelry, lunar new year monopoly, a lunar new year mickey mouse plush
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these gifts under $100. (Photos via Pandora, Amazon and shopDisney).

It's nearly time to ring in the Year of the Dragon — the mythical creature that represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health. And if you're looking for gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we've rounded up some of our favourite finds for you to discover. And the best part is that they're all under $100! From Lululemon and Coach to Lego and Amazon, we've handpicked items from some of the top retailers. You'll be able to find something for everyone on your list (even yourself) without overspending. So, if you're ready to welcome prosperity and luck with these special gifts, keep scrolling.

Quick Overview
See 15 more

When is Lunar New Year 2024?

Lunar New Year's date changes every year — this year, get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Best Lunar New Year gifts under $100

Amazon

Chinese New Year Card Pack 2024

Send your loved ones wishes of good fortune this year with these adorable dragon Lunar New Year cards. They're blank inside, so you can customize each message. You'll get a set of eight cards.

$25 at Amazon
Pandora

Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm

Welcome prosperity and luck in the new year with this elegant 14k gold-plated Year of the Dragon charm. This creature represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom and health.

$95 at Pandora
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2024 Plush

For Disney lovers, this Mickey plush will make the perfect addition to any collection. It's all in the details — from the satin print jacket and pants to the furry trims!

$30 at shopDisney
Amazon

Hasbro Monopoly Lunar New Year Edition

This special edition of Monopoly includes tokens inspired by the Lunar New Year. Players can expect to buy shops, collect gifts and find good fortune to win. It also comes with nine red envelopes to store tokens, cards, dice and money. Suitable for 2-6 players and kids ages eight and up.

$32 at Amazon
Coach Outlet

Coach Text Knit Beanie

This cozy beanie will keep ears nice and warm while adding a fun pop of colour to any winter outfit. Made of 100% merino wool.

$45 at Coach Outlet
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Mary Jane Pumps

These Mary Janes, with their double-strapped design and elasticized slingback straps, offer both comfort and a secure fit, ideal for wearing all day long. Available in four colours.

$86 at Charles & Keith
Michael Kors

New Year Metallic Logo Woven Baseball Cap

This baseball cap boasts a gold metallic logo surrounded by a dragon, which will stand out from your regular caps and will certainly step up your off-duty style.

$29 at Michael Kors
LEGO

Festival Calendar

This set offers two building options and rotates, so kids can choose which date to display. It also comes with two minifigures and lantern accessories. For ages 10+.

$40 at LEGO
Holt Renfrew

Estée Lauder Lunar New Year Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream

This cream features gyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate. It'll help give your eyes a smoother and brighter appearance for a more well-rested look. 

$96 at Holt Renfrew
Roots

Kids Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Relaxed T-Shirt

One customer said that this relaxed shirt is a "great tee with beautiful graphics" and that "the material is good quality." Available in two colours.

$42 at Roots
Sephora

Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set

If you made an ode to yourself to indulge in self-care this year, this luxury sample set is the perfect starter. You'll receive mini luxe products from Shiseido, La Mer, Kérastase and more. Includes 12 sample-size luxury favourites.

$75 at Sephora
Levi's

Lunar New Year Men's Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket

Say hello to the original jean jacket since 1967 — but with a festive twist. It has a loose fit for an easy, laid-back look. Made of 100% cotton, non-stretch fabric.

$98 at Levi's
Lululemon

Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer

You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort. Available in sizes S-XXL.

$74 at Lululemon
Roots

Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Zip Pouch Cervino

This unlined pouch is perfect if you need some extra organization in your handbag — it'll hold all of your little essentials that usually get lost at the bottom of your bag. Made of genuine leather.

$68 at Roots
Shoppers Drug Mart

Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle

From Kylie Cosmetics to Nars, there are tons of goodies to try out in this good fortune beauty bundle — you might just find your new holy grail product. Includes 14 deluxe samples.

$98 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Michael Kors

Leather Coin Purse

Although this is a coin purse, it also features three slots for essential cards. You can also use the zip pouch for keys and change. Available in six colours.

$98 at Michael Kors
Sephora

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff

This classic bestseller is re-imagined in festive Lunar New Year packaging. You can use this matte, translucent loose powder to set your makeup for up to 16 hours.

$58 at Sephora
lululemon

Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra

This bra offers light support and is suitable for A-C cup sizes. It's designed for yoga and low-impact workouts. Available in sizes 2-10.

$52 at lululemon
Roots

Baby Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Romper

This little romper has an easy zipper opening, ribbed cuffs and a ribbed neckline. Made of organic cotton and recycled materials.

$68 at Roots
Sephora

Laura Mercier Lunar New Year Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Duo

These eyeshadow sticks have a shimmery metallic finish and intense, buildable colour that'll last for up to 12 hours of wear. Includes two minis of the popular RoseGlow Caviar Sticks.

$35 at Sephora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.