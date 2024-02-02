34 best Lunar New Year collections worth buying in 2024 — Lululemon, Aritzia, Canada Goose & more

Advertisement
Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
chinese new year gift ideas, year of the dragon, lunar new year 2024 canada, gift ideas for chinese lunar new year, Best Lunar New Year collections in 2024 (Photos via Coach Outlet, Pandora, Off-White, Walmart, Holt Renfrew, MAC, Fossil, Roots, Harry Rosen, Koio, Nike, New Balance, SSENSE).
The 2024 Lunar New Year is a time of celebration for millions around the world. This year, the holiday falls on Feb. 10 and celebrates the Dragon — a symbol representing good luck, strength and resilience. To ring in the new year, a growing number of brands have released limited-edition Year of the Dragon capsule collections. Sephora, Roots and Lululemon are among the most popular in Canada, alongside Lunar New Year gift ideas from LEGO and Barbie. Below, we've gathered some of the best Lunar New Year collections of 2024, including ready-to-wear, beauty, accessories and more. To shop the edit and treat yourself to something new ahead of the festive period, scroll below.

Quick Overview
Aritzia

If your New Year's Resolutions have anything to do with staying cozy, you won't want to miss Aritzia's limited-edition Lunar New Year drop.

Aritzia

Lunar New Year Mega Raglan Hoodie

Limited-edition Lunar New Year oversized fleece hoodie.

$90 at Aritzia

Lululemon

Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang. The retailer's limited-edition Lunar New Year collection includes its famous Scuba Hoodie, Wunder Puff Jacket and more.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket

This wonderfully warm puffer jacket is insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.

$298 at Lululemon

Pandora

From enchanting dragon symbols to lucky red envelopes, Pandora's 2024 Lunar New Year collection is not one to miss.

Pandora

Lunar New Year Bracelet Set

This set of the iconic 14k gold-plated Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet and the Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm will help you carry everything the dragon represents with you — good fortune, health and wisdom.

$325 at Pandora

Michael Kors

If you're eager to add some designer pieces to your wardrobe in honour of the Lunar New Year, Michael Kors has launched a limited-edition collection to ring in the Year of the Dragon.

Michael Kors

Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop the Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag in five colours.

$428 at Michael Kors

Sephora

Ring in the Year of the Dragon with Sephora's recently-dropped limited-edition sets. Shoppers can find Lunar New Year gifts from Oribe, Laura Mercier, Tower 28 Beauty and more.

Sephora

Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set

The Year of the Dragon Set is valued at $317.

$75 at Sephora

Roots

Roots recently dropped its limited-edition Lunar New Year collection — and you're going to want to check it out. In the Roots x CLOT collaboration, you can shop for leather goods, classic sweats and even kids' and baby clothing.

Roots

Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Zip Pouch Cervino

Reviewers say the zip pouch is a "good size to go in my big purse and hold the little things."

$68 at Roots

Canada Goose

Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10, and if you live in Canada, the only thing you want to wear in mid-February is Canada Goose. The brand's Lunar New Year Styles include men's and women's jackets, accessories and more.

Canada Goose

Freestyle Crew Vest

Shop the Freestyle Crew Vest in seven colours.

$650 at Canada Goose

LEGO

Now's your chance to take home a Money Tree, Lotus Flower, Festival Calendar and more — in LEGO form, of course.

LEGO

Festival Calendar

This LEGO Festival Calendar is great for kids aged 10 and up and offers two fun building options.

$40 at LEGO

Shoppers Beauty

Celebrate Lunar New Year with limited-edition beauty from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shoppers Drug Mart

Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle

Start the year fresh and pamper yourself with this set of lucky finds.

$98 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Coach Outlet

Coach teamed up with Beijing-based artist Lian Yang to create a dreamy dragon motif for some of its most popular designs.

Coach Outlet

New Year Nolita 19

Take home this dragon-printed bag for 60 per cent off.

$112 at Coach Outlet

Fossil

New year, new accessories. Enjoy special-edition Year of the Dragon accessories, celebrating honour, luck and prosperity.

Fossil

Tillie Three-Hand Red Leather Watch

Shop the Tillie Three-Hand Red Leather Watch in three colours.

$80 at Fossil

New Balance

New Balance's Lunar New Year edit includes men's, women's and unisex ready-to-wear and sneaker styles.

New Balance

Lunar New Year 610T

Shop this unisex style in time for the Lunar New Year.

$180 at New Balance

Koio

For the fourth year in a row, Koio has released its limited-edition Lunar New Year sneaker for both men and women, featuring the bestselling Capri silhouette.

Koio

Capri Lunar New Year Dragon Sneaker

Available in both men's and women's.

$268 at Koio

Adidas

Adidas' Lunar New Year jackets might not be warm enough for winter, but they're certainly cool enough for your 2024 wardrobe. Shop men's and women's training jackets, windbreakers and more.

Adidas

Originals Cover-Up

Shop the Originals Cover-Up in two colours.

$48 at Adidas

MAC Cosmetics

A new year calls for new makeup. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, MAC Cosmetics has released a limited-edition Lovestruck Luck line. Shop your favourite MAC products, including powder blush, mascara and loose powder, in seasonal shades and packaging.

Click here to shop the entire collecti

MAC Cosmetics

Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick

Shop the Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick in two shades.

$29 at MAC Cosmetics

Harry Rosen

The 2024 Lunar New Year is upon us, and to celebrate, Harry Rosen has stocked a handful of limited-edition capsule collections from brands like BOSS, Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani.

Harry Rosen

Emporio Armani Lunar New Year Print Lyocell-Cotton T-Shirt

Shop the Emporio Armani Lunar New Year Print Lyocell-Cotton T-Shirt in two colours.

$195 at Harry Rosen

H&M

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this special collection for kids. From graphic sweatshirts to formalwear, the cuter-than-cute collection is perfect for fashion's smallest fans.

H&M

Jacket with Collar

Ring in the LNY in this tweed-like jacket.

$44 at H&M

Nike

Start the Year of the Dragon in style. Available Feb. 6 at 6:00 a.m., these Chinese New Year Air Jordan 1's are guaranteed to sell out. We suggest setting an alarm so you don't miss out.

Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year

Start the Year of the Dragon in style.

$210 at Nike

Under Armour

Under Armour's Curry x Bruce Lee Lunar New Year collection includes limited-edition pieces for men and women.

Under Armour

Men's Curry x Bruce Lee Lunar New Year 'Future Dragon' Mesh Shorts

Hurry, sizes are going fast!

$110 at Under Armour

Holt Renfrew

If you have cash to burn, this is where you will want to spend it. Holt Renfrew's 2024 Lunar New Year range includes gorgeous limited-edition pieces from Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and more.

Holt Renfrew

Clé de Peau Beauté Lunar New Year Serum

A luxe Lunar New Year treat for supremely soft, smooth, supple skin.

$405 at Holt Renfrew

Barbie Lunar New Year Doll

Treat the little one in your life to something special this Lunar New Year with this limited-edition collector Barbie doll.

Walmart

Barbie Lunar New Year Collector Doll

This limited-edition Barbie wears a gown inspired by traditional hanfu robes.

$89 at Walmart

Coach

Coach's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is selling out faster than you can say, "Happy New Year." Shop the collection and grab your size while you still can!

Coach

Charter Slim Crossbody

Shop the Charter Slim Crossbody in three colours.

$270 at Coach

U Beauty

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, U Beauty has expanded its award-winning Plasma Lip Compound Tinted range with a limited-edition shade of red.

U Beauty

The PLASMA Lip Compound

Shop The PLASMA Lip Compound in 13 shades.

$68 at U Beauty

Tory Burch

Tory Burch's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is so good that you won't want to miss it. Don't miss the collections T Monogram Cloud Mini Tote and Dragon Espadrilles.

Click here to shop the entire collection.

Tory Burch

Year of the Dragon T Monogram Cloud Mini Bucket Bag

The limited-edition design celebrates the Year of the Dragon with playful cloud motifs.

$428 at Tory Burch

Levi's

Levi's 2024 Lunar New Year collection includes several member-exclusive styles, putting the brand's famous denim fabric at the forefront.

Levi's

Lunar New Year Men's Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket

100 per cent cotton.

$98 at Levi's

Our Place

For your Lunar New Year table and beyond. The Our Place collection includes a Hot Wok set, spruce steamers and more.

Our Place

Saucy Hot Wok Set

This hot wok bundle also includes Fly By Jing’s Triple Threat Set.

$170 at Our Place

SSENSE

If your heart skips a beat at the thought of designer Lunar New Year collections, SSENSE isn't one to miss. The retailer is stocked with limited-edition designs from Rag & Bone, Amiri, A.P.C. and more.

SSENSE

ORIBE Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Set

One litre of Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo + one litre of Hair Alchemy Resilience Conditioner.

$380 at SSENSE

Strathberry

Regal and royal-approved, Strathberry Lunar New Year accessories are among the season's chicest.

Strathberry

Cardholder

Shop the Cardholder in nine designs.

$165 at Strathberry

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's Lunar New Year 24 collection is luxury at its best. Shop Year of Dragon sneakers, bags and accessories for a limited time.

Bottega Veneta

Mini Jodie

Lunar New Year luxury at its best.

$4,430 at Bottega Veneta

Tea Forté

Give the gift of tea this Lunar New Year with Tea Forté's Ruby Collection.

Tea Forté

Ruby Mini Petite

This 20-count bundle is perfect for gift-giving.

$36 at Tea Forté

Le Mini Macaron

A dragon year symbolizes power, success and honour. Tap into all three and enjoy cool nails while you're at it with Le Mini Macaron's Lunar New Year collection.

Le Mini Macaron

Dragon Queen - Gel Trio & Stickers Bundle

This mythical themed collection includes three fiery gel polishes and fabulous dragon-themed nail stickers.

$52 at Le Mini Macaron

Off-White

Off-White's limited-edition collection includes 2024 Lunar New Year Out Of Office Sneakers, a Lunar New Year Jitney 1.4 Bag and skate tees with Chinese-inspired logos.

Off-White

2024 Lunar New Year Keychain

This 100 per cent leather keychain celebrates the Year of the Dragon.

$265 at Off-White

Sugarfina

It's a time of celebration — sugary sweets are needed.

Sugarfina

Year of the Dragon Candy Bento Box

Includes eight festive candies from around the world.

$102 at Sugarfina

Kate Spade

Fair warning — you're going to want to take home everything in Kate Spade's Lunar New Year collection.

Kate Spade

Dani Dragon Bag Charm

This bag charm features a dazzling leather dragon.

$118 at Kate Spade

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.