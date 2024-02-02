34 best Lunar New Year collections worth buying in 2024 — Lululemon, Aritzia, Canada Goose & more
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these limited-edition capsule collections.
The 2024 Lunar New Year is a time of celebration for millions around the world. This year, the holiday falls on Feb. 10 and celebrates the Dragon — a symbol representing good luck, strength and resilience. To ring in the new year, a growing number of brands have released limited-edition Year of the Dragon capsule collections. Sephora, Roots and Lululemon are among the most popular in Canada, alongside Lunar New Year gift ideas from LEGO and Barbie. Below, we've gathered some of the best Lunar New Year collections of 2024, including ready-to-wear, beauty, accessories and more. To shop the edit and treat yourself to something new ahead of the festive period, scroll below.
Lunar New Year Mega Raglan Hoodie
Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket
Lunar New Year Bracelet Set
Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Sephora Favourites Year of the Dragon Set
Roots X CLOT Lunar New Year Zip Pouch Cervino
Freestyle Crew Vest
Festival Calendar
Lunar New Year Good Fortune Beauty Bundle
New Year Nolita 19
Tillie Three-Hand Red Leather Watch
Lunar New Year 610T
Capri Lunar New Year Dragon Sneaker
Originals Cover-Up
Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick
Emporio Armani Lunar New Year Print Lyocell-Cotton T-Shirt
Jacket with Collar
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year
Men's Curry x Bruce Lee Lunar New Year 'Future Dragon' Mesh Shorts
Clé de Peau Beauté Lunar New Year Serum
Barbie Lunar New Year Collector Doll
Charter Slim Crossbody
The PLASMA Lip Compound
Year of the Dragon T Monogram Cloud Mini Bucket Bag
Lunar New Year Men's Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket
Saucy Hot Wok Set
ORIBE Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Set
Cardholder
Mini Jodie
Ruby Mini Petite
Dragon Queen - Gel Trio & Stickers Bundle
2024 Lunar New Year Keychain
Year of the Dragon Candy Bento Box
Dani Dragon Bag Charm
Aritzia
If your New Year's Resolutions have anything to do with staying cozy, you won't want to miss Aritzia's limited-edition Lunar New Year drop.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Limited-edition Lunar New Year oversized fleece hoodie.
Lululemon
Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang. The retailer's limited-edition Lunar New Year collection includes its famous Scuba Hoodie, Wunder Puff Jacket and more.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
This wonderfully warm puffer jacket is insulated with plush channels of 600-fill-power down.
Pandora
From enchanting dragon symbols to lucky red envelopes, Pandora's 2024 Lunar New Year collection is not one to miss.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
This set of the iconic 14k gold-plated Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet and the Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm will help you carry everything the dragon represents with you — good fortune, health and wisdom.
Michael Kors
If you're eager to add some designer pieces to your wardrobe in honour of the Lunar New Year, Michael Kors has launched a limited-edition collection to ring in the Year of the Dragon.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Shop the Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag in five colours.
Sephora
Ring in the Year of the Dragon with Sephora's recently-dropped limited-edition sets. Shoppers can find Lunar New Year gifts from Oribe, Laura Mercier, Tower 28 Beauty and more.
The Year of the Dragon Set is valued at $317.
Roots
Roots recently dropped its limited-edition Lunar New Year collection — and you're going to want to check it out. In the Roots x CLOT collaboration, you can shop for leather goods, classic sweats and even kids' and baby clothing.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Reviewers say the zip pouch is a "good size to go in my big purse and hold the little things."
Canada Goose
Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10, and if you live in Canada, the only thing you want to wear in mid-February is Canada Goose. The brand's Lunar New Year Styles include men's and women's jackets, accessories and more.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Shop the Freestyle Crew Vest in seven colours.
LEGO
Now's your chance to take home a Money Tree, Lotus Flower, Festival Calendar and more — in LEGO form, of course.
This LEGO Festival Calendar is great for kids aged 10 and up and offers two fun building options.
Shoppers Beauty
Celebrate Lunar New Year with limited-edition beauty from Shoppers Drug Mart.
Start the year fresh and pamper yourself with this set of lucky finds.
Coach Outlet
Coach teamed up with Beijing-based artist Lian Yang to create a dreamy dragon motif for some of its most popular designs.
Take home this dragon-printed bag for 60 per cent off.
Fossil
New year, new accessories. Enjoy special-edition Year of the Dragon accessories, celebrating honour, luck and prosperity.
Shop the Tillie Three-Hand Red Leather Watch in three colours.
New Balance
New Balance's Lunar New Year edit includes men's, women's and unisex ready-to-wear and sneaker styles.
Shop this unisex style in time for the Lunar New Year.
Koio
For the fourth year in a row, Koio has released its limited-edition Lunar New Year sneaker for both men and women, featuring the bestselling Capri silhouette.
Available in both men's and women's.
Adidas
Adidas' Lunar New Year jackets might not be warm enough for winter, but they're certainly cool enough for your 2024 wardrobe. Shop men's and women's training jackets, windbreakers and more.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Shop the Originals Cover-Up in two colours.
MAC Cosmetics
A new year calls for new makeup. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, MAC Cosmetics has released a limited-edition Lovestruck Luck line. Shop your favourite MAC products, including powder blush, mascara and loose powder, in seasonal shades and packaging.
Click here to shop the entire collecti
Shop the Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick in two shades.
Harry Rosen
The 2024 Lunar New Year is upon us, and to celebrate, Harry Rosen has stocked a handful of limited-edition capsule collections from brands like BOSS, Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani.
Click here to shop all of the Lunar New Year collections available on Harry Rosen.
Shop the Emporio Armani Lunar New Year Print Lyocell-Cotton T-Shirt in two colours.
H&M
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this special collection for kids. From graphic sweatshirts to formalwear, the cuter-than-cute collection is perfect for fashion's smallest fans.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Ring in the LNY in this tweed-like jacket.
Nike
Start the Year of the Dragon in style. Available Feb. 6 at 6:00 a.m., these Chinese New Year Air Jordan 1's are guaranteed to sell out. We suggest setting an alarm so you don't miss out.
Start the Year of the Dragon in style.
Under Armour
Under Armour's Curry x Bruce Lee Lunar New Year collection includes limited-edition pieces for men and women.
Hurry, sizes are going fast!
Holt Renfrew
If you have cash to burn, this is where you will want to spend it. Holt Renfrew's 2024 Lunar New Year range includes gorgeous limited-edition pieces from Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and more.
Shop Lunar New Year at Holt Renfrew here.
A luxe Lunar New Year treat for supremely soft, smooth, supple skin.
Barbie Lunar New Year Doll
Treat the little one in your life to something special this Lunar New Year with this limited-edition collector Barbie doll.
This limited-edition Barbie wears a gown inspired by traditional hanfu robes.
Coach
Coach's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is selling out faster than you can say, "Happy New Year." Shop the collection and grab your size while you still can!
Click here to shop the entire collection.
Shop the Charter Slim Crossbody in three colours.
U Beauty
Just in time for the Lunar New Year, U Beauty has expanded its award-winning Plasma Lip Compound Tinted range with a limited-edition shade of red.
Shop The PLASMA Lip Compound in 13 shades.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is so good that you won't want to miss it. Don't miss the collections T Monogram Cloud Mini Tote and Dragon Espadrilles.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
The limited-edition design celebrates the Year of the Dragon with playful cloud motifs.
Levi's
Levi's 2024 Lunar New Year collection includes several member-exclusive styles, putting the brand's famous denim fabric at the forefront.
Click here to shop the entire collection.
100 per cent cotton.
Our Place
For your Lunar New Year table and beyond. The Our Place collection includes a Hot Wok set, spruce steamers and more.
This hot wok bundle also includes Fly By Jing’s Triple Threat Set.
SSENSE
If your heart skips a beat at the thought of designer Lunar New Year collections, SSENSE isn't one to miss. The retailer is stocked with limited-edition designs from Rag & Bone, Amiri, A.P.C. and more.
Click here to shop the 2024 Lunar New Year collections available at SSENSE.
One litre of Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo + one litre of Hair Alchemy Resilience Conditioner.
Strathberry
Regal and royal-approved, Strathberry Lunar New Year accessories are among the season's chicest.
Shop the Cardholder in nine designs.
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta's Lunar New Year 24 collection is luxury at its best. Shop Year of Dragon sneakers, bags and accessories for a limited time.
Lunar New Year luxury at its best.
Tea Forté
Give the gift of tea this Lunar New Year with Tea Forté's Ruby Collection.
This 20-count bundle is perfect for gift-giving.
Le Mini Macaron
A dragon year symbolizes power, success and honour. Tap into all three and enjoy cool nails while you're at it with Le Mini Macaron's Lunar New Year collection.
This mythical themed collection includes three fiery gel polishes and fabulous dragon-themed nail stickers.
Off-White
Off-White's limited-edition collection includes 2024 Lunar New Year Out Of Office Sneakers, a Lunar New Year Jitney 1.4 Bag and skate tees with Chinese-inspired logos.
This 100 per cent leather keychain celebrates the Year of the Dragon.
Sugarfina
It's a time of celebration — sugary sweets are needed.
Includes eight festive candies from around the world.
Kate Spade
Fair warning — you're going to want to take home everything in Kate Spade's Lunar New Year collection.
This bag charm features a dazzling leather dragon.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.