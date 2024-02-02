34 best Lunar New Year collections worth buying in 2024 — Lululemon, Aritzia, Canada Goose & more

Best Lunar New Year collections in 2024 (Photos via Coach Outlet, Pandora, Off-White, Walmart, Holt Renfrew, MAC, Fossil, Roots, Harry Rosen, Koio, Nike, New Balance, SSENSE).

The 2024 Lunar New Year is a time of celebration for millions around the world. This year, the holiday falls on Feb. 10 and celebrates the Dragon — a symbol representing good luck, strength and resilience. To ring in the new year, a growing number of brands have released limited-edition Year of the Dragon capsule collections. Sephora, Roots and Lululemon are among the most popular in Canada, alongside Lunar New Year gift ideas from LEGO and Barbie. Below, we've gathered some of the best Lunar New Year collections of 2024, including ready-to-wear, beauty, accessories and more. To shop the edit and treat yourself to something new ahead of the festive period, scroll below.

If your New Year's Resolutions have anything to do with staying cozy, you won't want to miss Aritzia's limited-edition Lunar New Year drop.

Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang. The retailer's limited-edition Lunar New Year collection includes its famous Scuba Hoodie, Wunder Puff Jacket and more.

From enchanting dragon symbols to lucky red envelopes, Pandora's 2024 Lunar New Year collection is not one to miss.

Pandora Lunar New Year Bracelet Set This set of the iconic 14k gold-plated Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet and the Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm will help you carry everything the dragon represents with you — good fortune, health and wisdom. $325 at Pandora

If you're eager to add some designer pieces to your wardrobe in honour of the Lunar New Year, Michael Kors has launched a limited-edition collection to ring in the Year of the Dragon.

Ring in the Year of the Dragon with Sephora's recently-dropped limited-edition sets. Shoppers can find Lunar New Year gifts from Oribe, Laura Mercier, Tower 28 Beauty and more.

Roots recently dropped its limited-edition Lunar New Year collection — and you're going to want to check it out. In the Roots x CLOT collaboration, you can shop for leather goods, classic sweats and even kids' and baby clothing.

Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10, and if you live in Canada, the only thing you want to wear in mid-February is Canada Goose. The brand's Lunar New Year Styles include men's and women's jackets, accessories and more.

Now's your chance to take home a Money Tree, Lotus Flower, Festival Calendar and more — in LEGO form, of course.

LEGO Festival Calendar This LEGO Festival Calendar is great for kids aged 10 and up and offers two fun building options. $40 at LEGO

Celebrate Lunar New Year with limited-edition beauty from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Coach teamed up with Beijing-based artist Lian Yang to create a dreamy dragon motif for some of its most popular designs.

New year, new accessories. Enjoy special-edition Year of the Dragon accessories, celebrating honour, luck and prosperity.

New Balance's Lunar New Year edit includes men's, women's and unisex ready-to-wear and sneaker styles.

For the fourth year in a row, Koio has released its limited-edition Lunar New Year sneaker for both men and women, featuring the bestselling Capri silhouette.

Adidas' Lunar New Year jackets might not be warm enough for winter, but they're certainly cool enough for your 2024 wardrobe. Shop men's and women's training jackets, windbreakers and more.

A new year calls for new makeup. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, MAC Cosmetics has released a limited-edition Lovestruck Luck line. Shop your favourite MAC products, including powder blush, mascara and loose powder, in seasonal shades and packaging.

Click here to shop the entire collecti

The 2024 Lunar New Year is upon us, and to celebrate, Harry Rosen has stocked a handful of limited-edition capsule collections from brands like BOSS, Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this special collection for kids. From graphic sweatshirts to formalwear, the cuter-than-cute collection is perfect for fashion's smallest fans.

Start the Year of the Dragon in style. Available Feb. 6 at 6:00 a.m., these Chinese New Year Air Jordan 1's are guaranteed to sell out. We suggest setting an alarm so you don't miss out.

Under Armour's Curry x Bruce Lee Lunar New Year collection includes limited-edition pieces for men and women.

If you have cash to burn, this is where you will want to spend it. Holt Renfrew's 2024 Lunar New Year range includes gorgeous limited-edition pieces from Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and more.

Treat the little one in your life to something special this Lunar New Year with this limited-edition collector Barbie doll.

Coach's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is selling out faster than you can say, "Happy New Year." Shop the collection and grab your size while you still can!

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, U Beauty has expanded its award-winning Plasma Lip Compound Tinted range with a limited-edition shade of red.

Tory Burch's limited-edition Year of the Dragon drop is so good that you won't want to miss it. Don't miss the collections T Monogram Cloud Mini Tote and Dragon Espadrilles.

Levi's 2024 Lunar New Year collection includes several member-exclusive styles, putting the brand's famous denim fabric at the forefront.

For your Lunar New Year table and beyond. The Our Place collection includes a Hot Wok set, spruce steamers and more.

If your heart skips a beat at the thought of designer Lunar New Year collections, SSENSE isn't one to miss. The retailer is stocked with limited-edition designs from Rag & Bone, Amiri, A.P.C. and more.

Regal and royal-approved, Strathberry Lunar New Year accessories are among the season's chicest.

Bottega Veneta's Lunar New Year 24 collection is luxury at its best. Shop Year of Dragon sneakers, bags and accessories for a limited time.

Give the gift of tea this Lunar New Year with Tea Forté's Ruby Collection.

A dragon year symbolizes power, success and honour. Tap into all three and enjoy cool nails while you're at it with Le Mini Macaron's Lunar New Year collection.

Off-White's limited-edition collection includes 2024 Lunar New Year Out Of Office Sneakers, a Lunar New Year Jitney 1.4 Bag and skate tees with Chinese-inspired logos.

It's a time of celebration — sugary sweets are needed.

Fair warning — you're going to want to take home everything in Kate Spade's Lunar New Year collection.

