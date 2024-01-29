Advertisement
30 best Lunar New Year collections in 2024

Pottery Barn, Lululemon, Canada Goose & more

Lululemon's Lunar New Year drop is selling fast — shop 12 limited-edition piece that are still in stock

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these festive pieces — but hurry before they're all gone!

Melina Brum
Updated
people wearing Lululemon lunar new year pieces
Lululemon still has Lunar New Year items in stock — shop outerwear, sweaters & more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang — their epic Lunar New Year collection is still available, but things are selling out fast. Don't fret, you can still shop for some remaining limited-edition pieces, but I'd hurry. Whether you're looking for a festive version of the beloved Scuba hoodie or a red Wunder Puff vest, these special releases will add a fun pop of colour to your ever-growing Lululemon collection. If you want to see some of our favourite picks from the Lunar New Year drop, keep scrolling (and don't miss your chance to snag 'em before they all sell out).

Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

This vest features a removable hood and a cinchable hemline so that you can switch up the silhouette to your liking. It has a roomy fit, but you can size down for a fitted vibe.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

Available in sizes 0-10.

$228 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

The Lunar New Year version of this classic oversized Scuba hoodie features gold zipper hardware, making it stand out from the rest of your collection.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Available in three colours.

$118 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year lululemon Align Tank Top

If you don't feel like rocking a bra, this Align tank can double as a light support for A/B cups. It's great for low-impact workouts or just wearing casually.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year lululemon Align Tank Top

Available in two colours and in sizes 0-8.

$74 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Crew

You can't go wrong with this re-imagined super-soft crewneck. You'll want to live in it all winter long!

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Crew

Available in sizes L & XL.

$118 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Pant

These comfy sweats are breathable and provide a lightweight warmth for cozy days. It features zippered pockets, too, so you won't have to worry about your stuff falling out.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Pant

Available in sizes XS-XL.

$128 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Half Zip

This half-zip sweater will match the sweatpants, so you can rock the complete set. It's soft, warm and roomy.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Steady State Half Zip

Available in sizes XS-XXL.

$128 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket

This warm puffer is filled with 600-fill-power down, which will keep you nice and toasty even in negative-degree weather.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket

Available in sizes XS-XXL.

$298 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Pace Breaker Linerless Short

These shorts are designed for running and training — they're made of a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that'll feel easy and breezy.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Pace Breaker Linerless Short

Available in sizes S-XXXL.

$68 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Classic Ball Cap

Looking for the perfect pop of colour? It's all in the accessories, and this hat will add a nice, vibrant touch. It has an adjustable back closure, so you can customize the fit.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Classic Ball Cap

Available in size L/XL.

$38 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

This short-sleeve is designed for running — it features minimal seams to avoid chafing and added elastane to improve stretch.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

Available in sizes XS-XL.

$98 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer

You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer

Available in sizes S-XXL.

$74 at Lululemon

Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra

This bra offers light support and is suitable for A-C cup sizes. It's designed for yoga and low-impact workouts.

Lululemon

Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra

Available in sizes 2-10.

$52 at Lululemon

