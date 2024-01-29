Lululemon's Lunar New Year drop is selling fast — shop 12 limited-edition piece that are still in stock
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these festive pieces — but hurry before they're all gone!
Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang — their epic Lunar New Year collection is still available, but things are selling out fast. Don't fret, you can still shop for some remaining limited-edition pieces, but I'd hurry. Whether you're looking for a festive version of the beloved Scuba hoodie or a red Wunder Puff vest, these special releases will add a fun pop of colour to your ever-growing Lululemon collection. If you want to see some of our favourite picks from the Lunar New Year drop, keep scrolling (and don't miss your chance to snag 'em before they all sell out).
Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
This vest features a removable hood and a cinchable hemline so that you can switch up the silhouette to your liking. It has a roomy fit, but you can size down for a fitted vibe.
Available in sizes 0-10.
Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
The Lunar New Year version of this classic oversized Scuba hoodie features gold zipper hardware, making it stand out from the rest of your collection.
Available in three colours.
Lunar New Year lululemon Align Tank Top
If you don't feel like rocking a bra, this Align tank can double as a light support for A/B cups. It's great for low-impact workouts or just wearing casually.
Available in two colours and in sizes 0-8.
Lunar New Year Steady State Crew
You can't go wrong with this re-imagined super-soft crewneck. You'll want to live in it all winter long!
Available in sizes L & XL.
Lunar New Year Steady State Pant
These comfy sweats are breathable and provide a lightweight warmth for cozy days. It features zippered pockets, too, so you won't have to worry about your stuff falling out.
Available in sizes XS-XL.
Lunar New Year Steady State Half Zip
This half-zip sweater will match the sweatpants, so you can rock the complete set. It's soft, warm and roomy.
Available in sizes XS-XXL.
Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket
This warm puffer is filled with 600-fill-power down, which will keep you nice and toasty even in negative-degree weather.
Available in sizes XS-XXL.
Lunar New Year Pace Breaker Linerless Short
These shorts are designed for running and training — they're made of a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that'll feel easy and breezy.
Available in sizes S-XXXL.
Lunar New Year Classic Ball Cap
Looking for the perfect pop of colour? It's all in the accessories, and this hat will add a nice, vibrant touch. It has an adjustable back closure, so you can customize the fit.
Available in size L/XL.
Lunar New Year Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt
This short-sleeve is designed for running — it features minimal seams to avoid chafing and added elastane to improve stretch.
Available in sizes XS-XL.
Lunar New Year Always In Motion Boxer
You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort.
Available in sizes S-XXL.
Lunar New Year Flow Y Nulu Bra
This bra offers light support and is suitable for A-C cup sizes. It's designed for yoga and low-impact workouts.
Available in sizes 2-10.
