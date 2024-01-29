Lululemon's Lunar New Year drop is selling fast — shop 12 limited-edition piece that are still in stock

Lululemon still has Lunar New Year items in stock — shop outerwear, sweaters & more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon is kicking off the Year of the Dragon with a bang — their epic Lunar New Year collection is still available, but things are selling out fast. Don't fret, you can still shop for some remaining limited-edition pieces, but I'd hurry. Whether you're looking for a festive version of the beloved Scuba hoodie or a red Wunder Puff vest, these special releases will add a fun pop of colour to your ever-growing Lululemon collection. If you want to see some of our favourite picks from the Lunar New Year drop, keep scrolling (and don't miss your chance to snag 'em before they all sell out).

This vest features a removable hood and a cinchable hemline so that you can switch up the silhouette to your liking. It has a roomy fit, but you can size down for a fitted vibe.

The Lunar New Year version of this classic oversized Scuba hoodie features gold zipper hardware, making it stand out from the rest of your collection.

If you don't feel like rocking a bra, this Align tank can double as a light support for A/B cups. It's great for low-impact workouts or just wearing casually.

You can't go wrong with this re-imagined super-soft crewneck. You'll want to live in it all winter long!

These comfy sweats are breathable and provide a lightweight warmth for cozy days. It features zippered pockets, too, so you won't have to worry about your stuff falling out.

This half-zip sweater will match the sweatpants, so you can rock the complete set. It's soft, warm and roomy.

This warm puffer is filled with 600-fill-power down, which will keep you nice and toasty even in negative-degree weather.

These shorts are designed for running and training — they're made of a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric that'll feel easy and breezy.

Looking for the perfect pop of colour? It's all in the accessories, and this hat will add a nice, vibrant touch. It has an adjustable back closure, so you can customize the fit.

This short-sleeve is designed for running — it features minimal seams to avoid chafing and added elastane to improve stretch.

You'll get three pairs of super-soft boxers in this set. They boast a quick-drying fabric and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort.

This bra offers light support and is suitable for A-C cup sizes. It's designed for yoga and low-impact workouts.

