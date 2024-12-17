Best nontoxic cookware: Audit your kitchen and switch out potentially dangerous aluminum pots and pans

There’s a growing focus on the potential health concerns related to using aluminum cookware — an inexpensive and lightweight staple in kitchens around the world. While non-anondized aluminum is less common in the U.S., experts say it is still possible to find these products in your kitchen, particularly if you have hand-me-down dishes, finds from secondhand stores or kitchenware from outside the country (which can be bought online). In a recent study looking at whether aluminum cookware can put someone at risk for lead poisoning, researchers bought and tested products in their home state of Washington, using products they could find in-store or online.

Non-anondized aluminum cookware can contaminate food with lead

The researchers tested 100 non-anondized aluminum, brass and stainless-steel pans and pressure cookers to see whether they contained lead and could contaminate food with it. "The study revealed many of the aluminum cookware and pressure cookers released enough lead under simulated cooking and storage conditions to present a significant risk for lead poisoning," says Katie Fellows, one of the authors and an environmental scientist in the public health department of Seattle and King County. "The finding is especially important for children and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, because of lead's effect on childhood brain development."

The findings from the study are so important, that, in response, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a letter to cookware retailers and distributors telling them not to distribute the cookware tested by Fellows and her team.

“The findings are significant, particularly for non-anodized aluminum cookware, which is more likely to leach heavy metals like lead and aluminum, especially when cooking acidic foods,” says Wesley McWhorter, RD, Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,

Non-anondized aluminum is different from anondized aluminum (which is more typical in the American marketplace), and you can spot it by its appearance. The metal tends to be very lightweight (especially in comparison to other cookware), thinner, doesn't have additional coatings and may have a slightly dull appearance (rather than a shiny one). "When I lived in Costa Rica, some of the cookware I had was non-anondized aluminum — a large pot we used for soup and an oversized baking sheet we used in the outdoor oven," shares Laura Williams, Yahoo Life's Senior Health Writer. "It definitely has a different look and feel from most cookware you pick up from major outlets."

Stainless-steel, cast iron and ceramic cookware is safer

The research also showed that "stainless-steel cook pots and pressure cookers are safer alternatives," says Fellows, as are cast iron (particularly if enameled) and ceramic cookware. These materials have minimal leaching risks and are durable with proper care.

Products made from anodized aluminum without nonstick coatings are also safer choices when undamaged, says McWhorter, because they are "less prone to leaching." But note: Pots and pans with nonstick coatings like Teflon may pose their own risks, particularly when used at high temperatures (above 500°F) or if the nonstick coating has been scratched or damaged.

Ways to reduce exposure

Of course, cookware isn't cheap, and replacing potentially dangerous options in one fell swoop may not be possible (although you should throw away any of the lead-containing items tested by Fellows and her team if you find them in your kitchen). If your budget doesn't have space for replacing aluminum cookware or worn out nonstick cookware right now, Fellows recommends hand-washing kitchenware with a nonscratching scrubber and mild soap and avoiding cooking very acidic foods (such as vinegar, fruits and tomatoes) "to decrease the likelihood of leaching." Finally, don't store food in aluminum cookware, because the longer a food is exposed to the surface, the greater the chance of heavy metals leaching into your food.

Find more tips for reducing your exposure on the King County Public Health website.

Audit the cookware and kitchenware you have

Places you might find aluminum in your home include baking dishes, cookie sheets, roasting pans, measuring cups, large cookware (like pots for low-country boils or other big meals) and in your regular pots and pans. It's a good idea to do a quick inventory, because there is strong evidence to suggest that cooking with non-anondized aluminum can be hazardous to your health. One thing to note: A lot of cookware has an aluminum core coated in a safer material such as stainless-steel or nontoxic enamel, which Fellows says is a solid choice, because "it is unlikely the aluminum will leak out."

If you find aluminum products in your kitchen and you're looking for safer options, consider replacing them with some of these nontoxic cookware alternatives.

Nontoxic cookware and skillets

Macy's Victoria Cast Iron 10" Seasoned Skillet For a low-cost replacement, this 10-inch skillet was chosen as Yahoo’s best value in the cast-iron category and comes from a company that's been making them for nearly 100 years. Our reviewer liked the smooth surface of the pan and how easily food releases off it. One downside: It weighs in a little more than some of the others. $21 at Macy's

Caraway Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set At the higher end of cook and bakeware, Caraway stands out as one of the prettiest options out there. Our editors love that it heats quickly and evenly and is reliably nonstick. "You don't have to use much butter or oil, even if you're pan-frying things," Yahoo's Health editors says. Plus, this hardy crew (yes, they are on the heavier side) can handle whatever your oven can throw at them up to 550 degrees F. It's definitely a big investment, but one that comes with a big payoff. $355 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $356 at Target$356 at Sur La Table

Nontoxic bakeware and cookie sheets

Wildone Wildone Baking Sheet Set of 3 These stainless-steel baking sheets are a good option if you're looking to replace a set of older or aluminum cookie pans. The smallest size is even suited for most toaster ovens. $31 at Amazon

Caraway Baking Sheet Duo These higher-end sheets with an aluminum core covered by a nontoxic ceramic coating are well-loved for their even cooking and easy release of cookies or whatever you decide to cook on them. You can grab a single pan here. $90 at Caraway

Lodge Lodge Cast Iron Baker’s Favorite Set While cast-iron bakeware may not be as commonly used as cast-iron skillets or Dutch ovens, it's a good, safe option if you're looking to make changes to your kitchen. This set covers the basics for casseroles, breads, pies and muffins. $134 at Amazon

Anchor Hocking Anchor Hocking 10 Piece Mixing Bowl Set This set will meet all your mixing bowl needs at a great price, and glass bowls are super versatile in the kitchen, since they are dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. Chefs like them for their transparency when consistency is key to a dish, as it often is in baking. $40 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $40 at Sur La Table

Nontoxic roasting pan

Cooks Standard Cooks Standard 14-Inch by 12-Inch Stainless Steel Roaster with Rack This eminently affordable roaster is well-liked by food journalists and Amazon reviewers alike. Its thickness offers even roasting, if adding a little weight. No matter, the wide handles are easy to grip. This version is on the smaller side (it won’t fit your Thanksgiving turkey), but the company offers a larger model that will. $47 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $60 at Wayfair

FAQs

How can I minimize aluminum leaching?

First, make sure any aluminum cookware or bakeware you're using is coated in other materials, like stainless steel or ceramic, or anodized to help reduce the likelihood of leaching. Avoid cooking highly acidic foods in aluminum pans, as these can increase the likelihood of leaching. Cooking with high temperatures (over 500°F) is also not appropriate for aluminum cookware or bakeware. Finally, if your pans appear to be scratched or damaged, it's time to replace them.

Are there any specific groups who should avoid aluminum cookware?

Be sure to cross-reference your cookware with the list of aluminum items that Fellows's team discovered could lead to lead poisoning. These shouldn't be used by anyone, although children and pregnant or breastfeeding women are at the greatest risk of adverse health outcomes from using the products.

Additionally, aluminum can leach in small amounts into foods cooked in aluminum cookware, particularly those that aren't anodized or coated in other materials. Some aluminum intake is expected, but the World Health Organization (WHO) set the Provisional Tolerable Weekly Intake (PTWI) of aluminum to 2 milligrams per kilogram of bodyweight, so it's important to be careful about preventing excess or inadvertent intake. Individuals with kidney disease may need to pay closer attention to potential aluminum intake (which also occurs naturally in some foods), as their kidneys may have more difficulty processing it from the body. Consult a doctor for personalized advice.

Meet our experts

Katie Fellows, environmental scientist in the public health department of Seattle and King County

Wesley McWhorter, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

