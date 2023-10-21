Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Amazon's weekend deals include tons of early holiday buys: 35+ best sales and deals

Amazon has 1000s of deals right now — these are the best.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

11 best women's plus-size jackets to replace your frumpy coats this fall & winter 2023

From parkas to trenches: Shop The North Face, Addition Elle & more.

Melina Brum
·1 min read
three different plus-size outerwear pieces from penningtons, prettylittething and the north face
Shop 11 plus-size outerwear pieces from Penningtons, The North Face & more. (Photos via PrettyLittleThing, The North Face & Penningtons)

Autumn is here, and you know what that means — time to buy more coats! The beauty of colder weather is that a good jacket can totally transform a casual look. TBH, it's all you really need to look presentable when leaving your house.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

If you're on the hunt for chic plus-size outerwear to elevate your fall wardrobe, we've got you. Retailers like The North Face, Penningtons and PrettyLittleThing have you covered with a stellar selection of stylish plus-size coats.

Whether you're just looking for something cozy or perhaps a statement piece, you'll find the perfect coat to keep you warm and on-trend throughout the season.

So, you can ditch any frumpy winter wear you own and keep scrolling to discover 11 new plus-size coats you'll want to add to your collection.

Women’s Plus ThermoBall Eco Jacket 2.0

The North Face

Women’s Plus ThermoBall Eco Jacket 2.0

$280

This lightweight puffer features a quilted pattern for advanced insulation to keep you warm when it's chilly but not quite cold enough for a heavy parka. 

$280 at The North Face

Women’s Plus Cragmont Fleece Jacket

The North Face

Women’s Plus Cragmont Fleece Jacket

$200

This fleece jacket has a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort — and it's easy to layer up with.

$200 at The North Face

Women's Heavenly Long Vest

Columbia

Women's Heavenly Long Vest

$150

This cozy vest has a fleece-lined collar to prevent chills from running up your spine.

$150 at Columbia

Women's Pike Lake II Long Jacket

Columbia

Women's Pike Lake II Long Jacket

$250

This long jacket has an adjustable waist, so you can change up the silhouette. 

$250 at Columbia

Active Zone Responsible Packable Jacket

Penningtons

Active Zone Responsible Packable Jacket

$84$140Save $56

This packable jacket has a hidden hood for when the weather calls for it. You can also pack it up into a little pouch for extra convenience!

$84 at Penningtons

Black & White Wool Blend Coat

Penningtons

Black & White Wool Blend Coat

$161$230Save $69

This wool-blend coat is sophisticated and chic — plus, it's the perfect length, not too short or too long.

$161 at Penningtons

Plaid Shacket with Front Zipper

Penningtons

Plaid Shacket with Front Zipper

$126$180Save $54

This plaid shacket has a two-way zipper, so your legs won't feel stifled when it's zipped up.

$126 at Penningtons

d/C JEANS Safari Denim Jacket

Penningtons

d/C JEANS Safari Denim Jacket

$60$100Save $40

Everyone needs a denim jacket, and this utility-style one will be perfect to layer with so many outfits for a laidback look.

$60 at Penningtons

Faux Suede Square Borg Panelled Coat

PrettyLittleThing

Faux Suede Square Borg Panelled Coat

$132$272Save $140

This faux-suede coat is the statement piece you *need* in your fall outerwear collection.

$132 at PrettyLittleThing

Khaki Overszied Double Breasted Military Trim Coat

PrettyLittleThing

Khaki Overszied Double Breasted Military Trim Coat

$131$218Save $87

This oversized trench-style coat is the perfect throw-on piece that you can even rock over a sweat set and still look put-together.

$131 at PrettyLittleThing

Brown Distressed Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

PrettyLittleThing

Brown Distressed Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

$103$182Save $79

You will be setting trends with this distressed bomber — it'll add some ~edge~ to your fall 'fits.

$103 at PrettyLittleThing

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.