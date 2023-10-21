11 best women's plus-size jackets to replace your frumpy coats this fall & winter 2023
From parkas to trenches: Shop The North Face, Addition Elle & more.
Autumn is here, and you know what that means — time to buy more coats! The beauty of colder weather is that a good jacket can totally transform a casual look. TBH, it's all you really need to look presentable when leaving your house.
If you're on the hunt for chic plus-size outerwear to elevate your fall wardrobe, we've got you. Retailers like The North Face, Penningtons and PrettyLittleThing have you covered with a stellar selection of stylish plus-size coats.
Whether you're just looking for something cozy or perhaps a statement piece, you'll find the perfect coat to keep you warm and on-trend throughout the season.
So, you can ditch any frumpy winter wear you own and keep scrolling to discover 11 new plus-size coats you'll want to add to your collection.
Women’s Plus ThermoBall Eco Jacket 2.0
This lightweight puffer features a quilted pattern for advanced insulation to keep you warm when it's chilly but not quite cold enough for a heavy parka.
Women’s Plus Cragmont Fleece Jacket
This fleece jacket has a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort — and it's easy to layer up with.
Women's Heavenly Long Vest
This cozy vest has a fleece-lined collar to prevent chills from running up your spine.
Women's Pike Lake II Long Jacket
This long jacket has an adjustable waist, so you can change up the silhouette.
Active Zone Responsible Packable Jacket
This packable jacket has a hidden hood for when the weather calls for it. You can also pack it up into a little pouch for extra convenience!
Black & White Wool Blend Coat
This wool-blend coat is sophisticated and chic — plus, it's the perfect length, not too short or too long.
Plaid Shacket with Front Zipper
This plaid shacket has a two-way zipper, so your legs won't feel stifled when it's zipped up.
d/C JEANS Safari Denim Jacket
Everyone needs a denim jacket, and this utility-style one will be perfect to layer with so many outfits for a laidback look.
Faux Suede Square Borg Panelled Coat
This faux-suede coat is the statement piece you *need* in your fall outerwear collection.
Khaki Overszied Double Breasted Military Trim Coat
This oversized trench-style coat is the perfect throw-on piece that you can even rock over a sweat set and still look put-together.
Brown Distressed Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
You will be setting trends with this distressed bomber — it'll add some ~edge~ to your fall 'fits.
