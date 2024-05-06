This air purifier is 85% off right now (we're not joking) — shoppers call it 'quiet & efficient'

Clean air is important for a healthy home, and you might not realize how dirty your air actually is. As someone who lives in the heart of a busy city, I'm always looking for ways to improve my air quality at home. That being said, air purifiers can be pretty pricey, especially if you want a name-brand model. So, when I saw that the MORENTO Air Purifier was $340 off on Amazon (a whopping 85 per cent discount!) I was excited to learn more about it.

If you're looking to breathe easier without a noisy machine disturbing your sleep, then this best-selling air purifier might be for you. Scroll on to see why this would make a great addition to your home (and a great Mother's Day gift, too).

The details

MORENTO's air purifier boasts a three-stage filtration process that captures 99.97 per cent of airborne particles such as dust, smoke and other odours. It also has a 360-degree air intake to filter air in every corner and direction of small spaces.

As an added bonus, the mini air purifier can also serve as an aromatherapy diffuser. Add 2-3 drops of your favourite essential oils, and your room will be transformed into a relaxing spa oasis.

This two-pound device also operates with a one-button control for easy use, and in sleep mode, the sound level is reduced to 24 decibels. The purifier also has three speeds and a four-hour timer option.

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.4 stars

💬 2,100 reviews

🏆 "Very quiet."

Amazon shoppers have a lot of great things to say about this air purifier. One customer was excited by the aromatherapy sponge that she can "sprinkle" with essential oils. Another person raved that this product is "super handy" and comes "highly recommended."

Several people also commented that the purifier is "very quiet."

One shopper even mentioned the pleasing aesthetics of the purifier design, describing it as "very beautiful physically."

Another Amazon customer said they love the purifier so much they have one in every bedroom of their house. They had one caveat, though: they wished the lights on the device weren't so bright, which you might want to keep in mind if you are someone who needs complete darkness to fall asleep.

The verdict

On mega sale for 85 per cent off, now may be the best time ever to give the MORENTO Air Purifier a go. University students are heading home for the summer and a mini purifier is just what their bedrooms need to keep the must and dust at bay.

Mother's Day is also right around the corner, and giving the gift of fresh air paired with aromatherapy is always in vogue. Just remember, if your mom isn't a fan of white noise, this may not be the right gift for her.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

