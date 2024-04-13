Mother's Day 2024: 30 mom-approved gift ideas that won't disappoint, from Lululemon to Amazon

Need help with Mother's Day shopping? I've got you covered. (Photos via Lululemon, Stanley, Mejuri, Charlotte Tilbury and Parachute)

Mother's Day gifts, although not mandatory, are an easy way to show your mom (or the mother of your children) that you care — and that you see her. Not sure if you've heard, but motherhood is hard. It's wonderful, rewarding and full of love and laughter, but it's full of work and sacrifices that often go unnoticed and there's often very little time for self-care. Mother's Day is the perfect time to gift something that facilitates much needed moments of "me time" or treat her to something she's had her eye on forever — but didn't buy because the kids needed new shoes.

As someone in their sophomore year of motherhood, I've curated a list of stores and Mother's Day gift ideas that I think any mom would enjoy on May 12 (mark your calendars!). If you're stumped for what to buy or where to shop — consider this my Mother's Day gift to you.

Lululemon is a great go-to for the mom who loves to workout, hit the yoga mat or simply wants to look stylish while staying comfortable. Gift cards are available online but here are my picks for gifts that are sure to be opened with joy:

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie $118 See at Lululemon

Softstreme High-Rise Short 4" $88 See at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $44 See at Lululemon

If you're shopping for someone who loves to follow the latest trends, you'll definitely want to check out Abercrombie.

While gift cards are always a safe bet — here are my suggestions:

Abercrombie Oversized Trucker Jacket $124 See at Abercrombie & Fitch

Mini Vegan Leather Chain Bag $60 $75 Save $15 See at Abercrombie & Fitch

Mary Jane Flats $87 See at Abercrombie & Fitch

Makeup lovers level-up when they make the switch to Charlotte Tilbury products. These sets and skincare favourites are sure to please — just make sure you plan a date night out so she can show off her glam.

You can find gift cards online or opt for one of these fan-favourite sets:

Charotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Plump & Multi-Glow On The Go Kit $144 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Exagger-Eyes Beauty Secrets $79 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Magic Serum & Water Cream Duo $156 See at Charlotte Tilbury

Anthropologie is perfect for the boho moms; the ones who aren't afraid of colour and love to have random tchotchkes as decor. E-gift cards are available online but these picks are a sure to be a a hit with mom:

Corinne Twisted Glass Vase $24 See at Anthropologie

Ramona Flutes, Set of 4 $74 See at Anthropologie

Gilded Agate Cheese Board $88 See at Anthropologie

I fully believe Shakespeare meant to write, "To sleep, perchance to dream — in cozy bedding!" What mom doesn't want to fall into luxe bedding at the end of a long day? Parachute's bedding plus a day to lounge in bed would be a generous and much-appreciated gift this Mother's Day!

Gift cards are great for mom to pick her own colours, but here are my no-fail picks to set the scene for a day of rest and relaxation:

Organic Two-Tone Rib Knit Throw $139 See at Parachute

Pebble Cotton Coverlet $319 See at Parachute

Linen Venice Set $561 See at Parachute

You can't go wrong with a thoughtful piece of jewelry for Mother's Day. Mejuri is one of my favourite jewelry brands beloved by the likes of Taylor Swift. Ariana Grande and Mindy Kaling. Whether you're looking for a sentimental piece or something she can wear everyday, these Mejuri pieces are sure to be treasured forever:

Figure Ring $128 See at Mejuri

Zodiac Pendant Necklace $168 See at Mejuri

Mama Letter Necklace $448 See at Mejuri

A trip to Sephora is a pilgrimage for beauty lovers. If you're on the hunt for a gift for the mom who loves makeup and skincare, a Sephora gift card or these beauty gift sets are sure to add a little luxury to her daily routine:

Summer Showstoppers Kit $71 See at Sephora

Glow Recipe Dew + Glow Trio $70 See at Sephora

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Ultimate Firming Set $113 See at Sephora

Mother's Day can creep up on you if you're not prepared. These Amazon finds are great for the last-minute shopper in need of a gift that looks like it was ordered weeks ago.

MINT Extra-Long 1 1/3 Inch Thermal Brush $120 See at Amazon Canada

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler $42 See at Amazon Canada

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] $400 See at Amazon Canada

This retailer is for the sentimental mom or grandma. Etsy is a treasure trove of personalized gift ideas that you can definitely pretend are from your kids. These gifts may not be the best for last-minute shoppers, so hop to it and gift your mom one of these Etsy favourites:

GracePersonalized Custom Name Curb Chain Bracelet $48 See at Etsy

In My Mom Era Embroidered Sweatshirt $46 See at Etsy

Mimoree Grandma Things Tote Bag $35 $54 Save $19 See at Etsy

Indigo is a zen place for moms to go to wander and escape their reality. Gifting books or an Indigo gift card are a great way to encourage your mom to take some time to relax, unwind and dive into a great read.

Here are my picks for the book-lover or writer in your life:

"Funny Story" by Emily Henry $27 $39 Save $12 See at Indigo

"The Women" by Kristin Hannah $30 $40 Save $10 See at Indigo