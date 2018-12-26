The Best Protein Powders for Women Post-Workout, According to Nutritionists
Recovery is key.
After hitting the gym, your muscles may need a little extra help with recovery. Consuming protein powder directly after a work out helps repair tissue to build muscle and enhance strength and endurance, says Erin Palinski-Wade, R.D., author of Belly Fat Diet for Dummies. There are a ton of options when it comes to protein powder, so we asked six nutritionists to share the ones they think women should have stocked in their pantries.
