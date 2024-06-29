13 best sandals for women that are comfortable and supportive, according to a podiatrist: Lululemon, Sorel, Crocs & more

A podiatrist breaks down what to look for in a pair of summer sandals.

Summer 2024 is here — and finding the perfect pair of sandals for women that provide both support and comfort is essential. Whether you're planning on taking long walks with your dog, travelling for your next vacation, or just needing some stylish yet supportive footwear, we've got you covered. You'll want to consider some key factors when selecting footwear to keep your feet happy all summer long.

According to Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board certified podiatrist and foot surgeon, you'll want to look for a sandal that offers arch support, cushioning, durability and breathability.

What to look for in women's sandals for summer 2024: Expert

There are a lot of factors to consider when selecting a supportive sandal for summer — and Pinker says to choose footwear that prioritizes both comfort and support.

"Supportive sandals should have comfortable arch support, appropriate outsole traction for the intended activity, added cushion, durable uppers, adjustable straps and shock absorption. They should also fit securely with ankle straps for added support and a secure fit," he explains.

The podiatrist also says to pay attention to how your toes sit at the end of the sandal, as well as the fit of the shoe around your entire foot.

"Summer sandals should possess secure ankle straps to accommodate long walks. Also, there should be no overhang and there should be a comfortable, supportive arch," Pinker says. "Sandals are not suitable for a person's feet if they fit too tightly and cause blister formation, fit too loosely so that the footwear slides around when you walk or fit in such a way that the foot hangs over the edge of the footwear."

Pinker also recommends wearing different types of sandals for different terrains or activities in the summer.

"Hiking sandals are more appropriate for extended outdoor walks in the woods than fashion sandals. Hiking sandals are often very durable with enhanced traction on the outsole," he says.

He also had a few other suggestions for the material of the sandal to keep feet cool and dry this summer.

"Mesh and leather, which can be woven, are beneficial materials for keeping feet cool and dry. Rubber is also commonly incorporated into summer sandals."

Best sandals for women | Podiatrist picks

Need inspiration for the perfect summer sandals? Check out Pinker's picks — and reasoning — below.

Keen Keen Elle Backstrap Sandal 'Well-designed and supportive' The Keen Elle Backstrap Sandals feature a high-traction rubber outsole, anti-odour technology that offers natural odour control, plus an insole with arch support that provides all-day comfort. The washable stretch gore upper, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, ensures a snug fit, while the soft microfibre lining adds extra comfort. "This sandal is well-designed and supportive with added cushion and shock absorption," Pinker says. $130 at Keen

Lululemon Lululemon Restfeel Women's Sandal 'Well-cushioned sandal' Pinker says that the Lululemon Restfeel Women's Sandals are "well-cushioned" due to the footbed being wrapped in soft-touch fabric for elevated comfort. These sandals are designed for a casual look, and would be best for running errands — but not hiking a mountain. The split-strap upper keeps your foot secure and offers a plush feel against your skin. The dual-density EVA foam provides comfort and support while the rubber outsole has a raised tread pattern to help enhance traction. $88 at lululemon

Sorel Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal 'Supportive ankle straps' Sorel's Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandals blend fashion and all-day function. They feature foot-to-floor foam, making the sandal incredibly supportive and comfortable. Pinker suggests these sandals because of their "enhanced outsole traction and supportive ankle straps." The sandals have a secure leather forefoot strap, adjustable hook, loop mesh midfoot strap with webbing detail and a leather strap with foam detail for comfort around the heel. $155 at Sorel

Fitflop Fitflop Lulu Adjustable Leather Sandals Podiatrist-favourite brand Pinker says that Fitflop is his personal favourite brand for sandals. The Lulu Adjustable Leather Sandals are made from leather and have a back strap with a discreet elastic insert to help ensure your sandals stay in place with every move. They also feature the brand's triple-density midsoles for pressure-diffusion, impact-reduction and all-day cushioning. $140 at Fitflop

Merrell Merrell Speed Fusion Web Sport Sandals Perfect sporty sandal Merrell's Speed Fusion Web Sport sandals have a modern outsole with straps, creating a contemporary look with a sporty style. They have an elastic cord and lock lacing system for a secure fit, as well as a hook and loop closure system for quick adjustability. $120 at Merrell

Keen Keen UNEEK O3 Sneaker Sandals 'Environmentally sound' These sneaker sandals from Keen have a contoured fit that follows the contours of your foot for a comfortably snug fit. They also uses a recycled plastic bungee cord and lace-lock toggle for a secure fit. The foam midsole has lightweight cushioning, while the shock-absorbing foam insole ensures all-day comfort with the arch support. "This sneaker sandal has a well-designed footbed and it's composed of vegan materials so it's environmentally sound," Pinker says. $140 at Keen

Crocs Crocs Brooklyn 4U Sandals All-day comfort Crocs Brooklyn 4U sandals are all about personalization — with 12 Jibbitz holes per pair. These sandals also prioritize all-day comfort, with foam footbeds and a flexible upper that feels broken in from day one. These sandals follow Pinker's list of criteria, especially with the two-strap silhouette with heel straps for total security of the foot. $65 at Crocs

Reef Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandals Water-friendly sandals Reef's Water Vista Sandals are the perfect water-resistant sandals. They feature waterproof straps and their espadrille-inspired texture helps them dry quickly and remain comfy when wet. The back strap is 100 per cent adjustable, and the sandals also feature a compression-moulded footbed and outsole, which can withstand all types of terrain. $85 at Amazon

Princess Polly Princess Polly Ma Belle Sandals Chunky treaded sole Princess Polly's Ma Belle Sandals are a trendy option that still offer comfort. They have double adjustable upper straps, chunky treaded sole and a padded footbed. You can pair these sandals with a bikini for a beach day or a strapless dress and some jewelry for a night out. $90 at Princess Polly

Sorel Sorel Dayspring Ankle Strap Women's Platform Sandals Blends style with functionality Sorel's Dayspring Ankle Strap Women's Platform Sandals are a versatile choice for summer wear. The platform and ankle strap offer a modern look that can be dressed up or down. The ankle strap isn't just stylish but also supportive, providing a secure fit, which is ideal for walking and other everyday activities. These sandals are perfect for casual setting, but shouldn't be worn on uneven terrain. $150 at Sorel

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Kelly Slides Slip-on style If you're looking for a pair of slip-on sandals on a budget, Time and Tru Women's Kelly Slides are a great option, coming in under $20. These sandals have a soft, faux leather upper and a synthetic rubber outsole and they also feature an open-toe design and a slip-on style, making them the perfect option for casual outings — just don't reach for these for a lengthy walk or hike. $19 at Walmart

Skechers Skechers Arch Fit Beverlee Sandals 'Well-designed footbed' These Sketchers sandals are designed with boho style, featuring a textured knit upper with an Arch Fit footbed with podiatrist-certified arch support. The contoured footbed helps mould to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. "This Skechers sandal has a well-designed footbed and it's composed of vegan materials so it's environmentally sound," Pinker says. $85 at Skechers

