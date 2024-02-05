A ton of Valentine's Day chocolate is on sale on Amazon — save on Lindt, Ferrero Rocher & more
Save on Hershey's, Lindt, Ferrero Rocher and more ahead of Valentine's Day.
Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine's Day is a day to be enjoyed by all. Relationships are great (here are fantastic Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her, by the way), but if we're spitting facts, the best Valentine's Day gifts come from whoever is handing out chocolate. Whether from your Galentine's Day gal pals, colleagues, or your mom, heart-shaped chocolate and candy are among the main highlights of Feb. 14. If you agree, I recommend checking out Amazon Canada's sale on Valentine's Day sweets. For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save on chocolate, candy and other good-for-your-tastebuds treats. To shop some of Amazon's best Valentine's Day deals, on sale or otherwise, shop the sugar-coated edit below.
Lindt Lindor Amour Milk Chocolate Truffles Box$13$15Save $2
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Nugget Truffles$6$9Save $3
Ferrero Rocher Heart Shaped Gift Box$12$13Save $1
Lindt Lindor Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate Truffles$6$8Save $2
Lindt Praline Chocolate Gift Box$29$38Save $9
Brach’s Valentine’s Day Tiny Conversation Hearts Candy$59$70Save $11
Lindt Lindor Prestige Assorted Chocolate Truffles$18$21Save $3
Asher's Sugar-Free Chocolate$20$30Save $10
Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffles$6
Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate Candy$7
Lindt Lindor Milk and White Chocolate Truffles$6
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped box of chocolates on Valentine's Day. This one from Lindt contains 14 Lindor milk chocolate truffles with irresistibly smooth melting centres.
These oh-so-yummy milk chocolate truffles are "perfect to hand out on Valentine's Day," according to one Amazon reviewer.
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Ferrero Rocher. Whether for your Galentine's or Valentine's, everyone appreciates a gold-wrapped chocolate treat.
These "Amazon's Choice" chocolates are melt-in-your-mouth good. Ahead of Valentine's Day, save 24 per cent on the limited-edition strawberry-flavoured white chocolate truffles.
A must-have for chocolate lovers, this gourmet gift box contains a selection of bite-size milk, dark, and white Swiss chocolate pralines.
This 24-pack of Conversation Hearts is great for classrooms, offices and other sharing settings.
Shoppers call this "Amazon's Choice" chocolate gift box "excellent" and promise the chocolate truffles are "melt-in-your-mouth" delicious.
A great gift idea for someone watching their sugar intake, these sugar-free chocolates are "fantastic" and don't have the same "sugar-free chemical taste" that some brands do.
These limited-edition dark chocolate strawberry chocolate truffles are "perfect" for Valentine's Day. They're "my favourite Lindt Lindor truffles yet!" writes one shopper.
This Valentine's Day, give someone a kiss — a Hershey's Kiss, that is. "These are perfect to hand out around Valentine’s Day!" writes one shopper.
These "delicious" white and milk chocolate truffles are "great quality and tasty," according to shoppers. They're "worth the money."
