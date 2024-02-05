Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

These bestselling Amazon slippers are 40% off — shop them on sale for $25

Here's why they have more than 150,000 reviews.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A ton of Valentine's Day chocolate is on sale on Amazon — save on Lindt, Ferrero Rocher & more

Save on Hershey's, Lindt, Ferrero Rocher and more ahead of Valentine's Day.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
A ton of Valentine's Day chocolate is on sale on Amazon — save on Lindt, Ferrero Rocher & more (Photos via Amazon).
A ton of Valentine's Day chocolate is on sale on Amazon — save on Lindt, Ferrero Rocher & more (Photos via Amazon).

Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine's Day is a day to be enjoyed by all. Relationships are great (here are fantastic Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her, by the way), but if we're spitting facts, the best Valentine's Day gifts come from whoever is handing out chocolate. Whether from your Galentine's Day gal pals, colleagues, or your mom, heart-shaped chocolate and candy are among the main highlights of Feb. 14. If you agree, I recommend checking out Amazon Canada's sale on Valentine's Day sweets. For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save on chocolate, candy and other good-for-your-tastebuds treats. To shop some of Amazon's best Valentine's Day deals, on sale or otherwise, shop the sugar-coated edit below.

Quick Overview

  • Lindt Lindor Amour Milk Chocolate Truffles Box

    $13$15
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Hershey's Milk Chocolate Nugget Truffles

    $6$9
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Ferrero Rocher Heart Shaped Gift Box

    $12$13
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Lindor Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate Truffles

    $6$8
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Praline Chocolate Gift Box

    $29$38
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Brach’s Valentine’s Day Tiny Conversation Hearts Candy

    $59$70
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Lindor Prestige Assorted Chocolate Truffles

    $18$21
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Asher's Sugar-Free Chocolate

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffles

    $6
    See at Amazon

  • Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate Candy

    $7
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Lindor Milk and White Chocolate Truffles

    $6
    See at Amazon
See 6 more
Amazon

Lindt Lindor Amour Milk Chocolate Truffles Box

$13$15Save $2

You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped box of chocolates on Valentine's Day. This one from Lindt contains 14 Lindor milk chocolate truffles with irresistibly smooth melting centres. 

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Nugget Truffles

$6$9Save $3

These oh-so-yummy milk chocolate truffles are "perfect to hand out on Valentine's Day," according to one Amazon reviewer.

$6 at Amazon
Amazon

Ferrero Rocher Heart Shaped Gift Box

$12$13Save $1

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Ferrero Rocher. Whether for your Galentine's or Valentine's, everyone appreciates a gold-wrapped chocolate treat. 

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Lindor Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate Truffles

$6$8Save $2

These "Amazon's Choice" chocolates are melt-in-your-mouth good. Ahead of Valentine's Day, save 24 per cent on the limited-edition strawberry-flavoured white chocolate truffles.

$6 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Praline Chocolate Gift Box

$29$38Save $9

A must-have for chocolate lovers, this gourmet gift box contains a selection of bite-size milk, dark, and white Swiss chocolate pralines. 

$29 at Amazon
Amazon

Brach’s Valentine’s Day Tiny Conversation Hearts Candy

$59$70Save $11

This 24-pack of Conversation Hearts is great for classrooms, offices and other sharing settings.

$59 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Lindor Prestige Assorted Chocolate Truffles

$18$21Save $3

Shoppers call this "Amazon's Choice" chocolate gift box "excellent" and promise the chocolate truffles are "melt-in-your-mouth" delicious. 

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Asher's Sugar-Free Chocolate

$20$30Save $10

A great gift idea for someone watching their sugar intake, these sugar-free chocolates are "fantastic" and don't have the same "sugar-free chemical taste" that some brands do. 

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate Strawberry Truffles

$6

These limited-edition dark chocolate strawberry chocolate truffles are "perfect" for Valentine's Day. They're "my favourite Lindt Lindor truffles yet!" writes one shopper.

$6 at Amazon
Amazon

Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Valentine's Day Chocolate Candy

$7

This Valentine's Day, give someone a kiss — a Hershey's Kiss, that is. "These are perfect to hand out around Valentine’s Day!" writes one shopper.

$7 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk and White Chocolate Truffles

$6

These "delicious" white and milk chocolate truffles are "great quality and tasty," according to shoppers. They're "worth the money."

$6 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.