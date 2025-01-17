The 7 best vegan meal delivery services of 2025, according to a nutritionist and expert testers

Vegan meal delivery services take the guesswork out of planning a balanced diet. Here are our tested favorites, from Purple Carrot and beyond.

Adopting a vegan diet is a choice many people make for their health and the environment, but like any lifestyle choice, adapting to a new way of eating can take practice. "Following a vegan diet can be challenging for some," says registered dietician Gabriella Nowicki, MS, who adds that many vegans can fall into the trap of relying on heavily processed vegan foods out of convenience. "For those uncertain about committing to a vegan lifestyle, trying a meal service first can be a great way to start," she adds. Using a vegan meal delivery service is also a great way to make trying new vegan dishes easier and more accessible. And since they're designed with health in mind, the meals are more likely to include enough protein, vitamins and minerals, which is crucial for plant-based eaters. The best vegan meal delivery services bring a variety of nutritious, flavorful meals right to your doorstep that you prepare from fresh ingredients or simply pop in the microwave or oven. Best of all, you'll experience flavors and cooking methods that broaden your palate and open your mind to a new way of eating.



To help you find the best vegan meal delivery for your needs, myself — a multicertified personal trainer and nutritionist — and the team here at Yahoo tested 15 of the top meal delivery companies. We rated each one based on quality of ingredients, number of new meals offered each week, flavor combinations, ease of preparing the meals, whether any extra add-ons were available, the company's commitment to sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, and, most of all, overall taste and presentation.



In this article, you'll learn the unique features and benefits of these top-rated services, what you'll pay and what we liked — and didn't. However, it's important to remember that the best meal kit for you will depend on your lifestyle and preferences. Always consult your doctor before making a significant change to your diet, read reviews and consider your own nutritional needs before making a decision.

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability. Our number one pick for the best vegan meal delivery service remains unchanged.

Best overall vegan meal delivery service

Purple Carrot Best overall vegan meal delivery service Purple Carrot Meal type: Meal kits and prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 16 recipes each week, along with additional options for breakfast and lunch | Dietary options: Under 600 calories, gluten-free, high-protein, low-sodium, high-fiber, nut-free and soy-free Purple Carrot is our unanimous choice for the best overall vegan meal kit because it offers an outstanding level of quality, flavor combinations, menu options and convenience that makes eating balanced meals much easier. "Those adhering to vegan diets often struggle with meeting their protein requirements in the absence of fish, dairy, eggs and meat," explains registered dietician Rebecca Blake of Fay Nutrition. "Purple Carrot does a truly excellent job of creating thoughtful meals that incorporate plenty of beans, legumes, soy-based products (tofu), and nuts to meet protein needs," she says. Inside each box, you'll find fresh plant-based foods to create vegan meals that are nutritious and incredibly delicious, as well as a weekly vegan cookbook complete with vibrant photos and step-by-step instructions, making it an ideal choice for long-standing vegans and those new to the lifestyle. The diverse menu and high-quality ingredients are impressive enough that even the biggest carnivores should enjoy a vegan meal or two each week with this service. Ordering meals that suit your flavor and dietary preferences is easy with Purple Carrot. There are plentiful selections of breakfasts, lunches and dinners, plus a range of "Plantry" add-ons — think matcha cold brew coffees, fresh juices, instant lentils, homestyle chili, plant-based crab cakes, juice shots, chocolates, nuts, crackers and vegan cheeses. Pricing varies depending on which plan you choose, starting at $11 and going up to $13 per serving for meal kits and $13 for single-serving, heat-and-eat prepared meals. There are menu options suitable for various dietary preferences, including high-protein, nut-free, gluten-free, low-sodium and under-600-calorie meals. Our tester praised Purple Carrot's meals for convenience, flavor and freshness, saying they all won over her family. She was especially impressed by the creamy dairy-free dressings and sauces. Everything was so tasty that she got her family of carnivores and vegetarians to regularly enjoy two vegan meals a week, which she called an "epic win." For more information, read her full review of Purple Carrot. The company's eco-friendly approach to packaging is another commendable aspect, with recyclable shipping and packing materials used wherever possible. Pros Offers meal kits and prepared meals

New plant-based cookbook included each week

Full pantry of add-on options Cons Pricey

Limited meal selection $11-$13 per serving at Purple Carrot

More vegan meal delivery services we like for 2025

Mosaic Foods Best prepared meal delivery for vegans and vegetarians Mosaic Foods Meal type: Frozen prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 30+ | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, wheat-free, nut-free, paleo, gluten-free, low-calorie, no sugar added Mosaic Foods is a great option for anyone with a busy schedule or those who aren't particularly fond of cooking who may otherwise end up relying on processed foods that aren't balanced or nutritious. "The term 'junk food vegan' refers to those who rely on heavily processed vegan foods, like Oreos," says Nowicki. For these people, choosing a fully prepared meal service using whole foods is an excellent solution. Mosaic won our top spot for prepared vegan meals with its broad selection of high-quality and convenient vegan, vegetarian and plant-based meals. The service also caters to various dietary needs, such as wheat-free, nut-free, paleo, gluten-free or low-calorie, which truly sets it apart in the market. Each week, Mosaic Foods offers more than 30 menu options, ranging from smoothies and veggie bowls to family-size meals. All meals are clearly labeled with nutritional information and are free of preservatives and artificial ingredients. Meals come fully prepared and flash-frozen, delivered in a well-packed, insulated box on a day that suits your needs — once per week, every two weeks or monthly. Most single-serve meals can be heated in the microwave in under five minutes, while the family meals are oven-ready and require about an hour in the oven. The flash-freezing process helps keep things fresh while allowing you to stash meals in the freezer for at least three months, so you'll always have a convenient meal option available. Mosaic Foods meals cost between $7 per serving for oat bowls and $12 per serving for veggie bowls. You can also get family meals that serve four for $20. If you buy a box of 12 meals, shipping is free (normally $10 or $20, depending on location), and a box of 18 meals will give you a $10 discount. The packaging is either curbside recyclable or made from post-consumer recycled fiber. For more information, read our full review of Mosaic Foods. Pros Vegan and vegetarian options

Flavorful, healthy heat-and-eat meals

Meals designed for one person or the whole family Cons May not cater to families with mixed dietary preferences

Meals are frozen, not fresh $7 to $12 per serving at Mosaic Foods

Hungryroot Best vegan meal kits with plenty of extras Hungryroot Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 5,000+ recipes to choose from | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, allergen-free, 500 calories or less, carb-conscious, kid-friendly Hungryroot offers weekly meal deliveries and full grocery delivery, so you can receive grocery-list essentials as well as meals for the week. The service has an extensive database of more than 5,000 recipes, but don't worry: You won't have to make selections each week on your own. The company has a unique algorithm that provides you with a list of meal options that suit your dietary and taste preferences. Busy people will find this approach particularly beneficial because it simplifies meal planning and prep while allowing you to order a week's worth of groceries, including plenty of plant-based options and whole foods. Imagine never setting foot in the grocery store again! Our tester thought Hungryroot's meals were tasty and offered excellent variety. However, some meals were more successful than others, with convenience sometimes taking priority over taste. However, the convenience and variety could prove incredibly beneficial to those new to vegan meals. Hungryroot also stands out for its commitment to sustainability. All outer packaging materials are recyclable, including the Enviro Ice cold packs that keep perishable food fresh during shipping. The individual ingredients and grocery items also come in recyclable packaging. For more information, read our full review of Hungryroot. Pros Extensive recipe database

Quick and easy recipes

Entire grocery of add-on items to choose from Cons The algorithm for predicting preferences needs improvement

Can be overwhelming with so many recipes to choose from $9.69-$11.39 per serving at Hungryroot

Daily Harvest Best budget-friendly vegan delivery service Daily Harvest Meal type: Frozen prepared meals | Weekly menu options: Over 40 options per week | Dietary options: Low-carb, low-sugar, low-calorie, heart-healthy Daily Harvest's meals start at $6.79 per serving, making it one of the most affordable options for vegan meal delivery. "With the rising cost of certain groceries, meal delivery might also be a more affordable option," says Nowicki, adding that many people dine out during the week, and using a meal delivery service like Daily Harvest can certainly be a cheaper alternative. For those trying to stick to a heart-healthy, low-sugar, low-calorie or low-carb diet, the service offers a wide variety of meal and snack options that will fit the bill, including smoothies, soups, grain bowls and juices. Daily Harvest focuses on organic ingredients and nutrient-dense foods, so you don’t have to sacrifice health for savings. Best of all, each meal is designed to be quick and easy, with most options ready in less than five minutes. There are more than 40 menu options per week, and delivery can be either weekly or monthly, with the option to easily change your delivery schedule. Everything from Daily Harvest is frozen, so you will want to ensure you have space in your freezer to accommodate a large order. The grain bowls and pasta dishes are two of the best value plant-based options. The pasta recipes are packaged in bags with two substantial portions for $9.79 each. Family-size rice dishes are also available and serve three to four people. Something that sets Daily Harvest apart from every other service on this list: Its offerings can also be found in your local grocer's freezer aisle or through Instacart. All Daily Harvest items are packed in recyclable paper containers, making it one of the more eco-friendly services we tested. Pros Healthy meals made from high-quality, often organic ingredients

Most meals take less than five minutes to prepare

Offers a wide variety of meal types, including smoothies, soups, grain bowls and more Cons Some meals may be high in sugar or sodium

Flatbreads may not appeal to all tastes Starts at $6.79 at Daily Harvest

Green Chef Best organic vegan meal delivery Green Chef Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 40+ weekly menu selections; add-on breakfasts, lunches, appetizers | Dietary options: Calorie-smart, gut and brain health, gluten-free, keto, Mediterranean, plant-based, protein-packed, quick and easy Green Chef is our choice for best organic vegan meal delivery, thanks to delivering fresh, organic meal options for many nutritional preferences and diet styles. It's an excellent fit if having a meal delivery service that prioritizes organic, flavorful dishes is important to you. Green Chef offers over 40 weekly menu options for eight different dietary programs: Mediterranean, Calorie Smart, Quick & Easy, Plant-Based, Protein Packed, Keto, Gut and Brain Health, and Gluten Free. In addition, you can order add-ons such as salads, desserts, heat-and-eat lunches and breakfasts. This versatility makes it an excellent choice for people living together and following a specific dietary plan or who desire convenient, wholesome organic meals. Why organic? Aside from helping you avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, organic food was linked to a slight decrease (11%) in obesity risk and can be a wise choice for obesity prevention, a recent study found. Green Chef, owned by meal kit service HelloFresh, is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an organic company, ensuring that, at the very least, all the produce in your meal kit is organic unless stated otherwise. Additionally, the company is accredited by the California Certified Organic Farmers agency. Packaging is made from recycled, reusable and/or compostable materials, and all Green Chef items are packed in recyclable paper containers. Read our full review of Green Chef. Pros USDA-certified organic company

Offers a wide range of meal plans for different lifestyles and dietary needs

Add-on options like salads, desserts, heat-and-eat lunches and breakfasts Cons Cannot specify allergies $12-$13.50 per serving at Green Chef

Blue Apron Best gluten-free vegan meal delivery Blue Apron Meal type: Meal kits and prepared meals | Weekly menu options: 70+ | Dietary options: Vegan, vegetarian, wellness Blue Apron earns the top spot for the best gluten-free vegan meal delivery for its wide variety of plant-based meals made without gluten. If you or someone in your household needs to avoid gluten, Blue Apron is ideal, providing time-saving convenience and less stress. "Blue Apron has one of the most robust systems in which families can choose the level of preparation/cooking that suits them best," says Blake. The meal plans range from $8 to $12 per serving, along with a shipping fee of $10.99. Over 70 menu options are available each week, and you can opt for additional items such as freshly prepared, single-serving, heat-and-eat meals, single-serving frozen meals, breakfast meal kits, desserts and individual proteins if you have a member in your household who does consume animal products. You can order a maximum of four servings for each meal and up to five meals per week. Standout features include time-saving, convenient meals with gluten-free and vegan options created in consultation with a nutritionist. Although our tester felt some of the meals were hit-or-miss flavorwise, the variety, nutrition and beginner-friendly recipes — often ready in less than 30 minutes — make Blue Apron a solid choice. "This is a great option for folks who want to dip their toes into the cooking experience and can also be a great way to introduce kids to cooking," shares Blake. Blue Apron food items are packed in recyclable and compostable materials, and all items are preportioned, reducing food waste. For more information, read our full review of Blue Apron. Pros Lots of flavorful, healthy meals to choose from each week

Provides preportioned ingredients, reducing food waste

Allows customization of delivery day and meal preferences Cons Pasta dishes may seem overpriced compared to other dishes $8-$12 per serving at Blue Apron

Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Best vegan meal delivery for families Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon Meal type: Meal kits | Weekly menu options: 100+ recipes | Dietary options: Low-carb, low-calorie, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, kid-friendly, one-pot meals, under 30 minutes, breakfast, appetizers, desserts, family-friendly Marley Spoon offers high-quality vegan meals that are flavorful and nutritious but, most importantly, diverse, so families with different tastes don't have to stress over trying to please everyone's palates. "A meal delivery service can be a wonderful backup option when times get stressful or life gets too busy," says Nowicki. This service meets a range of dietary needs and styles, such as kid-friendly, ready in under 30 minutes and one-pot meals, making it an excellent choice for families with diverse tastes. One of the key features of Marley Spoon is its unique, elevated recipes sourced from Martha Stewart's top-notch culinary team. These are not your average vegan meals — they're more like gourmet dishes that bring a sense of adventure to the dinner table. That said, our tester noted that the complexity of some recipes might be a drawback for beginner chefs and may be better suited for those with a bit more experience in the kitchen. If you're new to cooking or prefer more uncomplicated recipes, make sure you understand what is required for meal preparation before selecting the meal for your family. Marley Spoon truly excels in the flavor department. The meals are tasty and satisfying, with ideal portion sizes. There are more than 100 weekly recipes and family menu options. Pricing is competitive, ranging from $9 to $13 per serving — three meals per week for four people cost $132, including shipping. Marley Spoon's packaging is mostly recyclable, with clear recycling instructions on its website, making it easy to dispose of packaging in an environmentally friendly way. For more information, read our full review of Marley Spoon. Pros 100+ menu options each week

Gourmet flavors by Martha Stewart and her culinary team

Great for the adventurous Cons Multiple steps may be intimidating for beginner chefs $9-$13 per serving at Marley Spoon

Factors to consider when choosing a vegan meal delivery kit

Cost: When considering a new meal delivery service, weigh the price per serving and the number of servings per meal against your budget. Prices typically range from $7 to $13 per serving, so if the meal comes with two servings, the price becomes $14 to $26. Also, many services offer add-on grocery items that range in price, which is an additional cost to consider.



Ease of use: Vegan meal delivery kits should arrive with clear cooking instructions on a delivery schedule that works for you. Some services offer heat-and-eat prepared meals that are ready in under five minutes, while others provide ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes you'll prepare from start to finish — usually in under 30 minutes. "If you love to cook but hate the mental load of coming up with balanced meal ideas, then a meal kit is perfect for you, but if you feel burnt out or are too busy to cook, then a premade meal service is great," says Nowicki. Some services include whole produce and proteins that require more prep than others that provide pre-diced and pre-portioned ingredients.



Menu choices: Ensure that the service you choose has a wide variety of vegan recipes made with high-quality ingredients. Even though a service may say there are vegan meals, we found a few that really offered only three to five truly vegan meals a week. "These services can also support those aiming to meet specific nutritional goals, such as increasing protein and fiber intake or reducing sodium and saturated fat," Nowicki says. Look for a service that offers a selection of recipes that fit your additional dietary needs, such as those with gluten-free, soy-free or nut-free options or weight loss friendly options such as lower calorie meals. The ingredients should be fresh, high-quality and plant-based.



Taste: Above all, vegan meals should be nutritious and delicious. While the flavor of the meals is a personal experience, reading reviews or trying a few different services to find one that you really enjoy will be your best bet. All the services mentioned offer steep introductory discounts for new members, so trying a few will not only help you find the best service, but also preserve your weekly meal budget since many of these offers bring the per-serving price below $5 to $10.



Eco-friendly packaging: The packaging choices of vegan meal delivery services should prioritize environmental impact and reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible. Look for services that provide clear instructions on recycling packaging or composting.

How we tested

Every meal kit we reviewed has strengths and weaknesses. Some are very easy, others offer more variety; some are great for families with picky eaters and special diets, others are geared toward noncarnivores who still want meat flavor via plant-based substitutes. We also tested heat-and-eat premade meal options (remember when we used to call them TV dinners?) to accommodate busy schedules and those who do not enjoy cooking.

We evaluated services according to the number of weekly vegetarian menu choices offered, the quality and freshness of the included ingredients, ease of cooking, cost, eco-friendly packaging and, most of all, taste.

FAQs

Is a vegan diet healthy for you?

A vegan diet, free from all animal products, is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death. A recent study found that vegans often live a healthier lifestyle with more physical exercise and tend to smoke less. That said, the study also highlighted one major concern with vegan diets, especially for those transitioning to a vegan diet: the potential for micro- and macronutrient deficits. Numerous studies found that vegans consume insufficient calcium and vitamin D, due to lower calcium bioavailability problems in plant-based diets. (Generally, nonvegans overcome this through the consumption of dairy products.) It is crucial that you ensure your meals are well-balanced and include protein, fiber, healthy fats and plenty of vitamins and nutrients.

What are vegan meal delivery services?

Vegan meal delivery services prepare and deliver plant-based meals to your doorstep. These services offer meals and food items suitable for people following a vegan diet, which excludes all animal products, including meat, dairy and honey, and any foods made with animal-sourced ingredients. Many services have meals designed by chefs and nutritionists to be balanced, nutritious and flavorful, so sticking to a vegan diet is easy and enjoyable.

What can I expect from a vegan meal delivery service?

When you subscribe to a vegan meal delivery service, you can expect to receive preportioned, ready-to-cook or precooked meals delivered to your home on your selected day. Meal delivery services allow you to choose from a selection of meals each week with different tastes and dietary needs in mind, along with the option to choose extras, such as snacks, breakfasts and lunches. The meals are typically accompanied by cooking instructions for prepared meals and recipe cards with detailed instructions for the meal kits. Some services also allow you to modify the frequency of deliveries, skip a week or cancel anytime.

Do vegan meal delivery services save you money?

The cost-effectiveness of vegan meal delivery services requires weighing several factors, including your usual grocery budget, average food waste, time and energy spent planning and shopping, dining practices and the specific service you choose. While the cost per meal might be higher than if you were to buy the ingredients and cook from scratch, these services can cut back on food waste and save you time on meal planning, grocery shopping and meal preparation. For some people, these conveniences can make vegan meal delivery services a cost-effective option, especially if you often find yourself ordering takeout during the busiest days of the week.

Can I cancel my meal delivery subscription at any time?

Most vegan meal delivery services allow you to cancel your subscription at any time, but check the specific cancellation policy of any service you're considering to be sure it will fit your needs. Some services may require you to cancel before a deadline to avoid a charge for the next delivery. It's always a good idea to read the company's terms and conditions before subscribing.

Meet our experts

Gabriella Nowicki, MS, RDN, CSO, LDN, CNSC, is a registered dietitian-nutritionist with additional certifications in nutrition support and oncology nutrition in Columbia, Md.

Rebecca Blake, RD, is a clinical nutrition subject matter expert, speaker and clinical health care operations executive with Fay Nutrition in the greater New York City area.

