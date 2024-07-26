The Best Waterfront Vacation Rentals (for Getting Your Slice of a Brat Summer)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Listen, summer is in full swing. You know it. We know it. Sabrina Carpenter’s bronzer knows it. But for those of us who’ve been stuck ogling beachside Instagram deskside, the question remains: Is it too late to sniff out some of the best waterfront vacation rentals? We’re happy to tell you that the answer is an unequivocal, Aperol spritz-fueled yes.

Halloween decor may already be hitting the shelves at Home Goods, but we’re here to remind you that summer is still here. That whipped cream sunscreen (yes, it slaps) is on sale at Ulta RN, and there’s still plenty of time for Charlie XCX and Kamala Harris to give us some new Brat remixes. The world is your briny oyster this summer, and that includes your options for the best vacation rentals to splash around in while the temps are high.

We hit full summertime sleuth mode to find you the best late-summer, waterfront- and pool-access rentals for every kind of vacationer. We found Midwestern houseboats for the Below Deck stans, romantic cottages in Carmel-By-The-Sea, and Colorado cabins by rivers and lakes. Whether your travels are taking you to sunny Palm Springs or Austin, let’s whip out that carry-on and browse some of the best vacation rentals for splashing around this summer.

Miami, FLStarting at $115 a night

Dreaming of a jaunt to Miami? In addition to the on-site pool, this breezy apartment is just a five-minute walk to the beach and boardwalk, and includes tons of sweet amenities like a Roku TV, artisan coffee, gym access, and more. Plus, the property is available through Sonder, which means there will always be a 24/7 concierge service available at the front desk. And if you’re new to Sonder, welcome; As editor Mia Maguire breaks down in this Airbnb alternative explainer, Sonder’s properties and services feel like the dreamy lovechild of your favorite rental house and boutique hotel.

“Unlike some booking platforms,” Maguire says, “Sonder manages, maintains, and runs its rental properties—not the host, so you don’t have to deal with meeting someone ahead of check-in to get the key, figure out parking, or get an unwanted tour or invite for a communal breakfast.” Think of all the sweet prices of an Airbnb (without having to worry if you’re getting scammed). There’s even a Sonder app through which you can request specific amenities, needs, and general customer support.

Hudson, NY

Looking to escape the NYC heat for a long weekend this summer? Look no further than this high-rated, A/C-equipped VRBO hideaway in Hudson. You’ll be blessed with kayaks, a sizzling grill, fire pit, and all the trappings you need to decompress by the Catskills’ charming Esopus Creek. Bonus: it’s kid- and pet-friendly, so you won’t have to find any sitters.

Folly Beach, SCStarts at $320 a night

Riverfront folks to the front for this stunner, which is located in Folly Beach, South Carolina. The condo has its own community dock, provides you with kayaks, and boasts a full-length, screened-in porch.

It’s available through Bnbfinder, which, in the words of its team, cuts down “excessive booking fees and commissions” by up to 20% as a savvy middleman between you and the best rentals and hotels out there. (Trust us, you’ll sleep easier knowing there’s a guaranteed link to a professional property manager for rental homes.)

Palm Springs, CA

If you’re able to throw down a little more dough than usual this summer for a rental—or simply found the Jett to your Pookie to finance your life (CONGRATS)—we can’t recommend Plum Guide’s bougie homes enough.

Think of it as the Rolex of home rental services, because every home is not only jaw-droppingly gorgeous but furiously vetted by the Plum Lords. Case in point? This stunning Palm Springs escape comes complete with “a private pool, spa, a fire pit, and space for alfresco dining” and can accommodate up to eight guests. Swoon.

Santa Barbara, CAStarts at $200 a night

Ah, Santa Barbara. There’s a reason LA-based celebs abscond to this sleepy beach town in Southern California, which has been dubbed the American Riviera for its Spanish Revival architecture and charming atmosphere. You might know it from Nancy Meyers’ film It’s Complicated, or as the adopted home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but now you can call it home for a long weekend with this airy rental from VRBO, which was kind of like the proto-Airbnb vacation rental service.

Not to mention, VRBO will give you a 100% refund 30 days before cancellation, versus Airbnb’s 60-day requirement… just sayin’!) But back to this property, which truly slaps: you’re a five-minute drive to the wharf and smack in the heart of the city’s downtown stretch by the whimsical Alice Keck Park. Hot tip: Try and visit during the city’s annual summer Old Spanish Days festival for a slice of Seville.

Austin, TXStarts at $105 a night

If your version of a brat summer involves spurs and BBQ (good for you, king) in Austin, Texas, we’ve found the perfect city escape for you and your boo on Bnbfinder. This luxury condo boasts a pool, sweeping city views, and is the perfect place to call home base while visiting everyone’s favorite yeehaw-pilled Bat City.

Milwaukee, WIStarts at $150 a night

Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, there is a VRBO vacation houseboat that is docked and ready to sweep—or rather, steer—you off your feet this summer. Plus, you also have nearby pool- and hot tub-access in the Reefpoint resort marina. Dim the lights, bump the music, and you’re basically in Ibiza.

Carmel By The Sea, CAStarts at $340 a night

Can’t make it to the Cotswolds this summer? No sweat. Escape to beautiful Carmel-By-The-Sea in California, instead, and enjoy the small beach town’s world-renowned storybook cottages and romantic atmosphere. As the hosts of this guest cottage overlooking a forest explain, “[the cottage] is a unique oasis for those that enjoy the tranquility of the forest, yet want to be minutes away from Carmel’s beautiful white sand beach and many artistic shops and restaurants.”

Marquette, MIStarts at $167 a night

Leave it to Marquette, Michigan, to give us a rustic, Walt Whitman-worthy Vrbo cottage right on the lake. You’re a stone’s throw from the local sculpture park and a quick drive to the heart of Marquette, but this is really the kind of old-world hideaway that’s a homesteader’s dream vacation. In other words: Bring your off-the-grid boo here to sweep them off their feet.

Buy Marquette, MI at Vrbo, $167

Hollywood, FLStarts at $118 a night

Did you know there’s a Hollywood in Florida, too? Plum Guide has sniffed out the perfect pool-equipped boutique hotel by the beach for you to put your feet up in style (and surrounded by A/C) in the Sunshine State. As Plum Guide explains, “When it's time to mingle with the beautiful people, there are heaps of happening restaurants and bars dotted along the palm-strewn streets surrounding the hotel. And for a spot of culture, the Art and Culture Centre is just an eight-minute walk away.”

