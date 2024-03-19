15 best walking, running & hiking shoes for women in 2024 — tried & tested by Yahoo editors

15 best shoes for women in 2024: Walking, running & hiking (Photos via lululemon, Brooks Running, MEC, New Balance, ASICS, Aldo, Saucony and Merrell)

Walking is often ranked among the best and easiest forms of exercise —just 4,000 steps a day can significantly lower a person's risk of dying from any cause. While you can mosey around the block in just about anything, there are benefits to investing in a supportive and comfortable pair of shoes, especially if you're adding running and hiking to the mix.

If you're shopping for walking shoes, comfort and style might top your must-have list. For recreational and competitive runners, "heel-toe drop" and "energy-return materials" will mean something to you. And for hikers, factors like stability, weatherproofing and shock absorption will rank highly on your wish list.

Below, we've gathered the 15 best women's shoes in 2024, including those intended for walking, running and hiking, that our editors are excited about. Beyond customer reviews, we have put foot-to-pavement (and trail) for many of these shoes, so when we say they're worth your dollar, we mean it. We've included picks for everything from recreational walks to marathon training and mountain-side hikes — even a full day at Disney was included in our testing. To shop the edit and see our list of the best walking, running and hiking shoes, sneakers and boots in 2024, check out our picks below.

Best running shoes for women

ASICS ASICS Superblast Centennial of Speed Best running shoes for speed If you have a need for speed, reviewers recommend checking out these unisex Superblast Centennial of Speed shoes from ASICS. The shoe's responsive properties make it functional for long runs, tempo runs, and everything in between. They're super lightweight, super bouncy and super stacked for a standout running experience. $280 at ASICS

Best walking shoes for women

Aldo 75 100 Expert Score Aldo Mayana Sneaker Tried & Tested by Yahoo Canada If, like me, you grew up wearing Aldo shoes, you may not remember them to be the most comfortable. However, the Aldo shoes of my adolescence are not the same Aldo shoes of my adulthood. Aldo's "Pillow Walk" soles put their money where their mouth is — they're comfortable right out of the box. The first time I wore these Mayana sneakers, I walked for several hours on end (a daring feat for brand-new shoes) and came out on the other side with no blisters or bleeding. One thing to note: they fit a bit wide, so narrow-footed folks may not share the sneaker love. Pros No break-in period needed

Good traction on slippery sidewalks

Comfortable for all-day wear Cons Fits slightly wide

Comfortable but not the most supportive $98 at Aldo

Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners Fan-favourite for comfort According to reviewers, the Wool Runners from Allbirds are all that and then some. The shoes have a cushioned midsole for all-day support and are machine-washable, making them great for anyone trekking to work or out on the playground with their kids. They're made from an incredibly soft and cozy superfine Merino wool material that's naturally thermoregulating. Shop them in eight colours. $145 at Allbirds

Best hiking shoes and boots for women

Arc'teryx Arc'teryx Aerios Mid GTX Shoe Best for technical trails These fan-favourite hiking boots from Arc'teryx are a top-of-the-line pick for extended hikes on technical trails. They're designed to minimize friction and seal out debris. Reviewers say they're more than worth their $230 price tag, noting the grip is "amazing" and "perfect for all conditions." $230 at Arc'teryx

Merrell Merrell Speed Eco Best budget hiking shoes To try the Speed Eco hiking shoes is to love them, according to Merrell reviewers. These eco-friendly hikers are comfortable right out of the box and offer a ton of grip, perfect for traversing up a mountain or down a slippery slope. Shop them in three colourways. $150 at Merrell Explore More Buying Options $150 at MEC

