Betty Rae’s to open yet another Johnson County ice cream shop. Here’s where it’ll go

Local ice cream company Betty Rae’s is planning its fifth shop in the Kansas City area — this time in Prairie Village.

Betty Rae’s announced Thursday that it will open a location at 5330 W. 95th St. in late July, making it the third in Johnson County.

Betty Rae’s original spot opened in 2016 at 7140 Wornall Road in Waldo. Former owners David Friesen and Mary Nguyen went on to open another location in the River Market at 412 Delaware St.

Last year, Matt Shatto of Shatto Milk Co. purchased Betty Rae’s and promised to open several more stores in the area.

Since then, Betty Rae’s has opened a location in Olathe at 10470 S. Ridgeview Road. In March, Shatto announced that he’s planning to open a shop and test kitchen in Merriam Town Center at 5740 Antioch Road.

Previously, the Merriam location planned to open in May. An updated opening date was not available.

Betty Rae’s serves a rotating selection of 26 flavors, including lavender honey, cinnamon, creme brulee, and cookie dough.