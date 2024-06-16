Blake Lively looks gorgeous in exposed bra and sheer shirt

Our style queen Blake Lively is back at it once more! The actress - known for her iconic roles in Gossip Girl and A Simple Favour - is currently promoting her forthcoming role in the film adaptation of hit novel It Ends With Us.

And, naturally, a promo tour isn't just a chance for Blake to shout about her next project. It's a chance for us fashion fans to catch a glimpse of the fab looks she'll be wearing to press engagements, premieres and events.

This time, Blake has appeared at a Q&A panel at Book Bonanza in Texas alongside co-star Brandon Skelnar. For the occasion, she rocked a form-fitting black mini dress which featured elaborate floral embellishment and statement buttons as well as sheer sleeves and a keyhole cutout at the bodice, creating an exposed bra effect.

Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

In terms of accessories, she rocked a pair of strappy high heel sandals, a statement ring and a white manicure, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Blake used the opportunity to open up about the film, explaining her pride at being able to play a complex female character in a more mainstream project.

“It was such an emotionally rewarding film and, and I'm so proud of it,” she said. “And to do that in [a] movie people [are] actually see… if you get like a great female character, it's usually like a movie no one's ever gonna see.”

She also went on to share her personal investment in playing her character Lily, explaining the connection she felt with her. "I love Lily so much... I just love her. And I think that that's really important to love the character that you're playing and to just understand and just... feel the heart and soul and all the people around you," she said, before adding that, "Every single person in this movie is a revelation."

Can't wait for this movie to hit screens!

