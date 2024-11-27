Bride Doesn't Invite Mother to Wedding Over Harsh Comments About Her Weight: ‘Absolutely Livid’

"I am exhausted and over being treated like garbage by my own family," the bride wrote on Reddit

A couple decided to not invite the mother of the bride to their courthouse wedding because she continuously makes rude remarks about their weight.

The bride has been called names by her mother, and the woman has also made remarks about her husband's appearance and weight

Now, the bride's family is upset with her decision. She's not sure if she should try to make amends or cut off people who have supported her mother's mistreatment of her.

In a post on Reddit's popular "Am I the A------?" forum, the bride asked users for their perspective on her choice to not allow her mother at her wedding. She explained that her mother has "never been kind" to her in private, and constantly makes disparaging comments about her weight.

"She always seems like the perfect mother to outsiders, but acts like a totally different person when others aren’t around," the bride wrote. "She consistently makes comments on my appearance, weight, husband and life choices. In the past, she has called me names has even commented on my husband’s appearance and weight."

The bride and groom tied the knot at a courthouse, and were allowed to invite guests beyond their two witnesses. A few of the couple's family members, including the father of the bride, mother of the groom, and bride's brother and his fiancée, were invited.

Originally, they planned on inviting the bride's mother as well, just to "remove the risk of drama and avoid making her upset over missing out," but after she crossed the line with yet another mean comment about her daughter's weight, they didn't want to.

"During the call, we hadn’t even gotten to the exciting part of inviting her to the wedding when she started commenting on how much weight I’ve gained," the bride recalled. "At this point, I gently tried to redirect the conversation, when she told me she hopes I never get pregnant because my body already looks 'too fat' and it would make it worse. She is fully aware that we are trying for a baby and have been struggling for over a year now to conceive."

The bride hung up on her mother without inviting her to the wedding.

Now, the bride's family members are upset by her choice.

"We recently got a call from an aunt who had been contacted by my mother after she found out that we had the wedding without her," she wrote. "She was absolutely livid and inconsolable asking how we could do such a thing."

The bride continued, "I am exhausted and over being treated like garbage by my own family. I really don’t want to bad mouth my mother to her family or friends, but I also want them to understand that it is her own actions that led to this happening."

Her husband believes that she should "cut off" anyone who supports her mother because they've been "aware of her behavior" all these years and did nothing to stop it. Meanwhile, the woman feels "stuck" because she loves her family despite them never criticizing her mother's mistreatment of her.

Reddit users in the comments section agreed with the bride's decision.

"Your wedding should be a happy and exciting day for you and your husband, so why on earth would you invite a relative with such negative energy to be part of your day?!" one person wrote.

Someone else commented, "Isn't it fascinating how narcissistic parents are masters of playing the victim? Your mother weaponizes family loyalty to maintain her emotional abuse, knowing that cultural expectations will paint you as the 'ungrateful child' for setting boundaries. Why do we romanticize motherhood to the point where we expect children to tolerate consistent emotional cruelty??"