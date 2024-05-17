So, in the Bridgerton books does Colin find out Penelope is Lady Whistledown?

Contains major spoilers

Dearest readers, if you're reading this, it's likely you've finished Bridgerton season three, part one and are, like the rest of us, desperate to find out if Colin discovers Penelope is in fact Lady Whistledown. Well read on if you want to find out some piping hot Regency tea.

The newest season dropped yesterday (16th May) and this time focuses on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). After a tricky start to their relationship at the beginning of the season, by the end of the fourth episode Colin and Penelope are having a *very steamy* make out session in the carriage and Colin proposes to Penelope.

While we are thrilled at this news, we then of course have the questioning tension of if Colin will unmask Penelope as Lady Whistledown. In the newest teaser released for the second part of the season we see Eloise (Claudia Jessie) give Penelope an ultimatum to tell Colin herself she is Lady Whistledown, or she will do it.

We won't be finding out in the TV series what will happen between Penelope and Colin for a while, but as the Netflix series is based on Julia Quinn's novels of the same name, we are able to find out some spoilers.

Netflix

So read on, if you dare, to discover if Colin does find out Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

Does Colin find out Penelope is Lady Whistledown?

Penelope and Colin's love story is told in the fourth Bridgerton book Romancing Mr Bridgerton by Julia Quinn.

In the novel everyone continues to speculate over the identity of Lady Whistledown. Lady Danbury issues a public challenge to unmask the writer and Colin suspects it is his sister Eloise.

Later, an announcement comes in the newspaper from Lady Whistledown that she is retiring and at a ball soon after, Cressida Cowper "confesses" to being Lady Whistledown.

However, not everyone is convinced and Colin is still on his "Eloise is Whistledown" hype. At this point Colin and Penelope haven't confessed their feelings for each other, and have only kissed once before, when Penelope asks him to kiss her so she knows what it feels like.

After the ball he ends up following Penelope to a church where she drops off an envelope and it's here he learns the truth that she is the ton gossip. He confronts her about it and the pair argue in the carriage ride home. This carriage ride goes from two friends arguing, to the pair heavily making out and Colin proposing to Penelope.

Netflix

Following their engagement they're both a little emotionally unsettled and Penelope can't let go of Lady Whistledown and Colin questions his feelings for Penelope. Their engagement party is disrupted when a new column by Lady Whistledown is published in which she discredits Cressida's claim.

Colin is understandably angry and Penelope defends her actions because she wants to protect her legacy. The pair then have sex on the night of their engagement party and move their wedding date forward.

Before their wedding they discuss Lady Whistledown again, and Penelope shares her reasons behind creating the society scandal sheet. She reveals she has become independently wealthy because of her writing and encourages Colin to pursue his own writing dreams.

Following their wedding Cressida comes to visit and reveals she knows Penelope is Lady Whistledown and tries to blackmail Penelope. However, ever the protective husband Colin beats Cressida to it, and with Penelope's permission and the rest of the family's support he reveals to the ton Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

As the series has already departed from the novel, it's hard to know exactly if and how Colin will find out about Lady Whistledown's true identity, but we will be marking our calendars for 13th June, so we can find out for sure in part two.

Bridgerton season three, part one is available on Netflix now







You Might Also Like