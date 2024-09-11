Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Looks Completely Different With A Full Fringe And Smoked Cedar Hair

Whether on the red carpet circuit or as Bridgerton's leading lady, Daphne, Phoebe Dynevor has long been synonymous with her signature red tresses. More familiar with intricate updos and elaborate red-carpet locks than edgy, ever-changing hairstyles, rare is it to see Dynevor stray away from her trademark 'do.

Over the weekend, however, the 29-year-old actor shared a picture revealing a dramatic hair transformation. Stepping away from her signature locks, not only had the actor sidelined her auburn lengths, revealing a smoked cedar hue (picture a colour softer in hue than chocolate brown, but richer than your classic chestnut), but she also debuted a full fringe.

It's safe to say that Dynevor's cool choppy fringe, shorter layered lengths and cedar highlights are a far cry away from Daphne's demure hairstyle, but they're also in light of the actor assuming a new role.

Phoebe Dynevor

The photo, and new hairstyle, nod to her upcoming project in which Dynevor stars as Maya in a spy-meets-thriller titled Inheritance. The new project will come to screens in January 2025, with a storyline that sees Dynevor becoming entangled in espionage after learning that her father is a spy.

Though Dynevor's new hairstyle could in fact simply be a reference to her character in action, rather than a veritable IRL switch, there's no denying that the wispy bangs suit her.

Dynevor isn't the only one making a case for the insouciant choppy fringe. Dakota Johnson has long been encouraging us to undergo the chop with her effortless fringe, while Daisy Edgar-Jones' subtle bangs are becoming the bohemian hairstyle trend of the season.

And if you're thinking of following in their footsteps, be sure to school up on our expert fringe guide, which outlines everything you ever need to know about bangs, be it cutting your own fringe to the post-salon styling and maintenance you'll require thereafter.

