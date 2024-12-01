We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Brooklinen Black Friday deals: Up to 25% off editor-loved bedding and bath essentials
Stack Black Friday savings with already-reduced prices for a bigger discount — select flannel pillowcases are $20 for two while supplies last!
The average person spends about 90% of their time indoors, with one-third of that time dedicated to sleeping (or at least attempting), so why not make the most of it? Brooklinen's Black Friday sale will help you do just that with up to 25% off premium bedding and bath essentials — and up to 60% off when you stack that savings on top of bundles and already-reduced items — as part of the brand's biggest sale of the year.
Among highlights: durable classics (a new set of percale sheets, perhaps?), luxe updates (the sateen is a bestseller for a reason) and cold-weather must-haves (these editor-loved flannel shams add a cozy touch at over half off!). And there's nothing like a soft, plush set of Yahoo-tested-and-approved towels to transform your home bathroom into a high-end spa.
Keep reading to discover everything we, as commerce editors who've tested dozens of bedding and bath products, are eyeing or already own and love. And be sure to add everything to cart quickly to lock in these savings before the promotion ends or popular pieces sell out. On the hunt for more deals? Peruse our Black Friday shopping guide for additional home, tech, beauty and fashion bargains.
Classic Percale Core Sheet Set, Queen$134$179Save $45
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, Queen$142$189Save $47
Brushed Flannel Core Sheet Set, Queen$172$229Save $57
Brooklinen Brushed Flannel Pillowcases, Set of 2$20$59Save $39
Cable Knit Throw Blanket$97$129Save $32
Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 2Starting at $53$89
Dreamweave Waffle Bath Towels, Set of 2$67$89Save $22
Table of contents:
Editor picks: Brooklinen Black Friday bedding deals
Percale sheets are a bedding classic, and Brooklinen's are among the most durable I've tried. I've owned multiple sets for several years and they show no signs of wear. They're also great for deep mattresses: Mine is 12 inches thick and I never have to worry about these sheets shimmying out from corners or under the bed.
More Classic Percale deals: Classic Duvet Cover I Classic Duvet Set I Classic Duvet Move-in Bundle
For a more sophisticated feel, consider Brooklinen's bestselling luxe sateen, which manages to retain its durability while integrating a silky-smooth sheen. I love (and own several of) the brand's rich hues and patterns for showing off the brilliance of the color saturation, with Fresh Moss (shown) among my favorites for the season.
More Luxe Sateen deals: Luxe Duvet Cover I Luxe Duvet Set I Luxe Move-in Bundle
Flannel sheets are a cold-weather staple, and Brooklinen's are among a select few that haven't failed me in the pilling or fading department. This popular set is warm without being too heavy and it comes in six nostalgic prints — including new speckled patterns like the blue shown — for creating your own cozy cabin at home.
More Brushed Flannel deals: Flannel Duvet Set
If you don't want to invest in a new set of flannel sheets, consider adding a (cozy) pop of pattern with Brooklinen's flannel pillowcases. Last time I checked, the brand had its Gradient Plaid, which I incorporate into my bedscape every winter, along with several other prints on sale for less than $20 for a set of two — that's less than $10 a piece!
Cable-knit throws have been trending the past few seasons, and for good reason: They're warm enough to make a bed (or living room) feel cozy, while adding an additional layer of texture and style to your space. This one also happens to be machine washable for easy cleaning, and it's available in four versatile shades.
Editor picks: Brooklinen Black Friday bath deals
In winter months. plush towels are to the bathroom what flannel sheets are to the bed — a game-changer — and the brand's Super-Plush Turkish towel is one of our top picks. It ranked high in our extensive testing due to its ultra-cozy feel, durable design and generous size. Scoop it up in one of 13 colors or patterns and consider throwing in a plush robe to complete the vibe.
More Super-Plush deals: Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle I Super-Plush Towel and Robe Bundle I Super-Plush Towel Move-in Bundle
Last but not least, consider adding some soft texture to your bath towel lineup with Brooklinen's Dreamweave collection. It was rated our Best Waffle Towel pick for its absorbency, durability and — particularly impressive for a waffle towel, especially appreciated in cooler months — unmatched coziness.
More Dreamweave deals: Dreamweave Bath Towel Bundle I Dreamweave Towel and Robe Bundle I Dreamweave Move-in Bundle