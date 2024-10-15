This new M&S burgundy dress is so on-trend for autumn 2024
This is the one new stylish number worth adding to your wardrobe.
If there is one item you should add to your autumn wardrobe this year, it’s something burgundy, which has become the breakout trend of the season. Recently sported by the Princess of Wales, the search for burgundy dresses is soaring, so we’ve been on the hunt to find all the best ones on the high street.
Printed Midi Waisted Dress
Textured Round Neck Midi Column Dress
Jersey Ribbed Mini Skater Dress
Printed V-Neck Midi Shirt Dress
Foil Animal Print Midaxi Column Dress
Printed High Neck Midaxi Tea Dress
Brand-new to the website, today we've spied this eye-catching Printed Midi Waisted Dress from Marks & Spencer. Costing just £45, it looks much more expensive, has a super-flattering silhouette, and is perfect for the colder months.
While it's only just dropped online, we suspect it will prove to be a popular pick, especially as it comes in a deep burgundy and a more muted black print too.
This autumnal dress comes in red and black, with chic detailing such as a ruffled trim bodice and tiered hem.
Why we rate it
For starters, let’s take a closer look at the details, which really help to elevate this dress above your usual midi. The silhouette features a shirred stretchy bodice with elegant blouson sleeves, both of which have ruffled trim for a super elegant and feminine touch. The dress then flows into a floaty midi-length skirt, complete with a tiered hem that creates a flattering and super-comfortable outfit that will never fail you.
The intricate paisley print also weaves in shades of pink, and in our opinion, there’s no better colour combination than red and pink.
There's a million ways to dress this versatile and easy-to-wear midi dress. Pair it with knee high boots and a blazer to add a touch of formality for the office or dinner plans, or chuck on with trainers and a leather jacket or puffer coat for a more casual look.
However, the ultimate way to style the dress to be super on-trend for autumn 2024 is by adding a pop of brown suede. On the website, M&S have accessorised the burgundy dress with the Suede Tote Bag (£130) from its Autograph range, which is one of their most in-demand accessories this season. The ideal elevated tote bag for all your everyday essentials, it’s in hot demand, and we’re very tempted to add it to our basket.
The dress also comes in a classic black hue with pops of red, camel, and white throughout the print. It looks super expensive styled with M&S's Faux Shearling Collared Jacket (£75).
Shop the dress in black Shop the jacket
Don't hang about, as this dress is sure to fly off the shelves, so if it takes your fancy, make sure to add it to your basket ASAP.
Shop now: M&S Collection Printed Midi Waisted Dress | £45 from Marks & Spencer
Shop now in red Shop now in black
More new-in dresses to shop at M&S
If you're after a simpler burgundy dress, this is a great option.
Super soft and reasonably priced, this jersey mini dress is perfect for wearing with tights and boots.
You can't go wrong with a classic shirt dress, and this design comes in red and black.
We love the statement gold animal print pattern on this dress. It's perfect for the upcoming party season.
Make a statement in this bold green polka dot number that can easily be accessorised with a pair of heels and metallic clutch bag.