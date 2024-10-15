This new M&S burgundy dress is so on-trend for autumn 2024

This is the one new stylish number worth adding to your wardrobe.

Here's why we think this burgundy M&S midi dress is set to become a hit among shoppers. (Marks & Spencer/Yahoo Life UK)

If there is one item you should add to your autumn wardrobe this year, it’s something burgundy, which has become the breakout trend of the season. Recently sported by the Princess of Wales, the search for burgundy dresses is soaring, so we’ve been on the hunt to find all the best ones on the high street.

Brand-new to the website, today we've spied this eye-catching Printed Midi Waisted Dress from Marks & Spencer. Costing just £45, it looks much more expensive, has a super-flattering silhouette, and is perfect for the colder months.

While it's only just dropped online, we suspect it will prove to be a popular pick, especially as it comes in a deep burgundy and a more muted black print too.

Why we rate it

For starters, let’s take a closer look at the details, which really help to elevate this dress above your usual midi. The silhouette features a shirred stretchy bodice with elegant blouson sleeves, both of which have ruffled trim for a super elegant and feminine touch. The dress then flows into a floaty midi-length skirt, complete with a tiered hem that creates a flattering and super-comfortable outfit that will never fail you.

The intricate paisley print also weaves in shades of pink, and in our opinion, there’s no better colour combination than red and pink.

Suede boots and a suede bag are the perfect compliment to this autumnal dress. (Marks & Spencer)

There's ruffle detailing on the collar, sleeves and bodice. (Marks & Spencer)

This bag and dress combo is so on-trend. (Marks & Spencer)

There's a million ways to dress this versatile and easy-to-wear midi dress. Pair it with knee high boots and a blazer to add a touch of formality for the office or dinner plans, or chuck on with trainers and a leather jacket or puffer coat for a more casual look.

However, the ultimate way to style the dress to be super on-trend for autumn 2024 is by adding a pop of brown suede. On the website, M&S have accessorised the burgundy dress with the Suede Tote Bag (£130) from its Autograph range, which is one of their most in-demand accessories this season. The ideal elevated tote bag for all your everyday essentials, it’s in hot demand, and we’re very tempted to add it to our basket.

The dress also comes in a classic black hue with pops of red, camel, and white throughout the print. It looks super expensive styled with M&S's Faux Shearling Collared Jacket (£75).

The dress also comes in a more classic black print. (Marks & Spencer)

It looks so expensive styled with M&S's faux shearling jacket. (Marks & Spencer)

Don't hang about, as this dress is sure to fly off the shelves, so if it takes your fancy, make sure to add it to your basket ASAP.

