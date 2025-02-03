Busch Gardens is creating a Wild Oasis for families. What to expect from the new ‘realm.’

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is sharing new details on what it’s calling “North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm.”

Wild Oasis is set to open in the Florida theme park’s Jungala section this spring. It was first announced last fall.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce the Wild Oasis – a vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm with amazing animal habitats, thrilling attractions, and interactive play areas that will entertain, educate and inspire our guests to cherish the wonders of the natural world,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President Jeff Davis said in a press release, which revealed more on what’s coming.

Here’s what guests, particularly with young children, should know about Wild Oasis:

Wild Oasis is scheduled to open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2025.

Is Busch Gardens getting a new ride?

Yes. Wild Oasis will have a new 35-foot drop tower ride called Tree Top Drop, with multimedia. “Riders will be surrounded by action-packed jungle scenes displayed on screens,” Busch Gardens said in Wednesday's press release. Kids will need to be 38 inches tall to ride with an accompanying adult or 42 inches tall to go solo.

Another coming attraction is called Canopy Climb. While not a ride, this four-level climbing structure is sure to attract kids and kids at heart with “200 feet of horizontal climbing trails and vertical climbs reaching 50 feet high,” according to the park.

Is Busch Gardens good for small children?

Yes. The park already has several kid-friendly attractions and entertainment offerings, ranging from the Grand Caravan Carousel to the Phoenix Rising family roller coaster, which opened last year.

The park is also one of the largest zoos on the continent and is accredited by the industry-leading Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

What animals can you see at Busch Gardens?

There are 200 animal species already at the park, including tigers, elephants and sloths.

When Wild Oasis opens, guests will also be able to see giant anteaters, capybaras, squirrel monkeys, and tropical birds that are new to the park in a multilevel, multi-species habitat called Habitat Hideaway.

“For those looking to journey further, the Rainforest Quest offers guests the opportunity to embark on a self-guided educational scavenger hunt, providing an exploration of the interconnected wonders of nature and highlighting the relationships between different species in the rainforest,” according to the park.

When will Wild Oasis open?

A specific date has not been announced beyond spring, but the park said annual pass holders would be the first to experience Wild Oasis.

Does Busch Gardens in Tampa have a water park?

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has a splash area called Sesame Street Safari of Fun Splash & Play.

Wild Oasis will add another kid's water play area to the park, called Enchanted Falls, with a splash pad, spray towers and fountains.

A separately ticketed sister water park called Adventure Island Tampa Bay is located across the street from Busch Gardens.

Do kids get in free to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?

Like many other theme parks, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers free admission to all kids under three years old.

Additionally, Florida preschoolers under age 6 are eligible for a free Preschool Card, granting them free entry to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island for all of 2025. The first visit must be made by the end of February.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reveals new Wild Oasis details