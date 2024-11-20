Callum Turner is the new face of Louis Vuitton

Luxury French fashion label Louis Vuitton has announced Callum Turner as the latest A-lister to join the Maison's star-studded list of House Ambassadors.

The British actor and partner of British pop powerhouse Dua Lipa is recognised for his roles in War & Peace, The Boys in the Boat, Emma (alongside Anya Tayloy-Joy) and the latter two Fantastic Beasts films. Most recently he starred in the new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and the Elvis biopic leading man Austin Butler.

Louis Vuitton said of the partnership: "Turner’s pursuit of excellence in his craft and diversity of roles aligns with the House’s dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and constant quest for innovation. On and off screen, he expresses a genuine and endearing charisma while his elegant sartorial choices have earned him a notable stylistic following."

Callum Turner is the latest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

It continued: "As a House Ambassador, Turner joins a community of authentic, ambitious, and dedicated individuals, leaders in their fields and beyond. Louis Vuitton looks forward to welcoming Callum and beginning this collaborative journey ahead." He joins the likes of Jude Bellingham and Blackpink singer Lisa who were also announced as ambassadors earlier in 2024.

In campaign images to promote his new role, Callum wore two outfits that perfectly balanced classic and contemporary. He opted for a sand-hued tailored two-piece with an oversized fit and layered with a similar hued tank top. He also wore a black quarter zip-up jumper, paired with a shirt and tie, black trousers featuring a zip across the shin, and patent black shoes. He carried a Speedy P9 bag in yellow and pink colourway respectively.

Callum Turner for Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

Callum Turner for Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

In 2024, Callum has appeared more frequently in the news due to his relationship with Dua Lipa, another It-Brit fashion icon - talk about couple goals.