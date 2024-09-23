Camila Cabello's New 'Birkin Cut' Is The Ultimate Bob Alternative

Camila Cabello just stepped out with yet another statement hair transformation, debuting a glossy ‘birkin bob’ for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. After a long stint as a platinum blonde, the singer returned to her signature black tresses earlier this month before debuting her latest crop, a shoulder-length cut complete with a vinyl shine, feathered tips and an ultra-edgy full fringe this weekend. We’d liken her latest ‘do to Penelope Cruz’s iconic hairstyle in Vanilla Sky - chic, simple, but eye-catching all the same.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Gabe Ginsberg - Getty Images

Cabello's ‘birkin bob’, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, may be her shortest hairstyle in recent years but it’s far from the stereotypical chin-grazing cuts of the same title. In fact, we'd describe the style as more of a subtle lob, brushing across her collarbones, rather than above her shoulders. Either way, it's safe to say we're obsessed.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

'I wanted to create something edgy but at the same time very sophisticated for Camila's appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival,' Giannetos told ELLE UK. 'Jane Birkin was my inspiration for the hair, so I recreated Birkin's bangs and cut in a long bob. For colour, I used L’Oréal Paris Superior Preference for a shiny espresso martini shade and after the haircut, I styled the hair with a round brush.'

Cabello's switch back to her natural colour was far from the gradual return to her roots that many of us will have experienced in our local hair salons. Instead, she dramatically cut from a clip of her bleached locks to her latest black tresses during another performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Extra, perhaps, but we wouldn't expect any less from a certified pop princess.



Looking to brave the chop yourself? Add this fluffy fringe to your beauty references, alongside Dakota Johnson's classic cut and Daisy Edgar-Jones' coveted tousled bangs.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like