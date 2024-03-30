Can dogs and cats eat eggs? What to know about Easter food safety — best and worst foods to share with your pets

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Easter is a wonderful time to reconnect with family and spend time with your pets — but how can you keep them safe from ingesting toxic food? Here's what you need to know about the worst foods and best foods to give your pet this Easter weekend. (Image via Getty Images)

Feeling excited about sharing your food with your pets during family gatherings is natural. After all, giving your pets a little table scrap after a sumptuous feast can't be that harmful — or can it?

The fact is, many Easter foods can damage your pet's health, especially when it comes to the abundance of chocolates around your home. Giving your pets certain foods may put them at risk of severe illnesses you can otherwise avoid. Before sharing your food with your pets, make sure you know which foods are safe for them and which ones aren't.

Here's what you need to remember.

Worst Easter foods to share with pets

It's best to avoid the following foods to keep this Easter weekend safe and healthy for your furry friends.

Chicken or turkey bones

Turkey skin isn't the healthiest food pets can eat. (Photo via Getty Images)

If you cook up a beautiful turkey or whole chicken for a feast, keep the poultry bones away from your pets. Poultry bones can break easily during the cooking process. While humans usually know to eat around bones, pets do not. The bones can cause internal punctures when your pet accidentally swallows the cracked and splintered parts. Other possible risks of giving your dog poultry bones include choking, gastrointestinal obstruction and vomiting. Never share cooked bones, and clear your table to avoid any overeager pets from grabbing them.

Turkey skin

Turkey meat in moderation is OK, but avoid offering turkey skin due to its high-fat content, leading some pets to experience symptoms of pancreatitis, like abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Contact your vet immediately if you notice a combination of these symptoms.

Chocolate and tea

Chocolate can be highly toxic to dogs and cats — making Easter an important time to stay vigilant. (Getty)

You likely know pets shouldn't eat chocolate because of its caffeine content. But this isn't the only food component to avoid. Both chocolate and tea contain the naturally occurring substance theobromine, which has similar effects as caffeine and is just as poisonous to cats and dogs. Theobromine and caffeine stimulate the heart and dilate blood vessels. Pets are more sensitive to the effect since they can't metabolize it as efficiently as humans.

Story continues

While Easter may be a difficult time to keep track of chocolates, it's crucial to monitor your pets. Head over to your vet as soon as possible if your pet ingests anything containing caffeine and theobromine.

Alcohol

You might think a few licks of a spring mimosa won't do any harm, but the safety issue with pets and alcohol lies in the amount they drink. Signs of alcohol toxicity in your pet include slower breathing, low body temperature, low blood pressure, weakness and vomiting. Remember alcohol isn't restricted to drinks only. Many festive pastries may contain alcohol, and raw bread dough containing yeast has an alcohol content, too.

Certain vegetables and fruits

Onions and garlic make great seasonings for your festive foods, but they're not suitable for your pets. Whether raw, cooked or in a powder, both vegetables can cause anemia — a deficiency of red blood cells. You'll also want to keep your pets away from avocados. This fruit contains persin, which can lead to diarrhea or even damage your pet's heart.

Most nuts

Not all nuts are dangerous to your pet. But many nuts, such as almonds, pecans and walnuts, contain fats that can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. As the fat found in turkey skin can lead to pancreatitis, so can the fat found in these nuts. Additionally, macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs. If they ingest any, you may see weakness, depression, vomiting or tremors.

Easter foods you can share with pets

White cat hunting for Easter Eggs, chocolate bunny and cake on a table with candle light

Not all holiday foods are dangerous for your cozy companions! Enjoy some of these delicious treats with your pets.

Eggs

Dogs and cats can eat eggs! When cooked, this Easter special is high in protein and contains essential fatty acids and amino acids, making them a healthy choice for your dog. Raw eggs can carry Salmonella or E. coli bacteria, which can cause food poisoning, so it's advised to serve your dog scrambled or boiled eggs — best chopped up to prevent a choking hazard. Fully cooked eggs are also a great nutritional treat for cats, but make sure you remove the shell and any seasonings.

Turkey breast

While you should avoid turkey skin, you can share fully cooked, boneless turkey breast with your pet. Of course, make sure what you set aside for them is free of seasoning and stuffing, as there could be onions, garlic and fat. Turkey meat itself also contains some fat. Give a small amount of white meat, which is lower in fat than dark meat.

Carrots, sweet potato and green beans

Some vegetables, like carrots, broccoli and celery, can be healthy for pets. (Photo via Getty Images)

There are safe and healthy veggies for your pets, including cauliflower, carrots, celery, green beans and sweet potato. Just be sure the vegetables aren't covered in gravy, butter or anything too fatty.

Baked bread

Baked bread is an excellent low-calorie filler for your dog. Just be sure there's nothing uncooked in your bread. Raw and uncooked foods can contain bacteria and parasites, which are usually killed in the cooking process.

White potatoes

Along with sweet potatoes, you can also give your pet some white potatoes, as long as they're cooked. Raw potato contains solanine, which is toxic to dogs, causing vomiting and diarrhea. Cooked potatoes have less solanine than raw potatoes. However, offering cooked potatoes in moderation is wise to avoid solanine poisoning.

Vitamin C, fibre and other nutrients from apples can be beneficial to a pet's health. (Photo via Getty Images)

Canned pumpkin

The health benefits of pumpkin are plentiful. Pumpkin is rich in nutrients, such as vitamin A, iron and folate. High in fibre and soothing for the stomach, this low-calorie treat can even help with weight loss if you swap it for a portion of kibble. Raw but prepared pumpkin seeds are great when you want to add variety to snacks, as pumpkin seeds contain many antioxidants to help cardiovascular health, for example.

Apples

If your pet loves naturally sweet foods, you may want to add apples to their diet. Apples benefit your pet's health, containing antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre, anti-inflammatory phytonutrients and water. First, prepare apples safely for your pet by removing the stem, core and all seeds. Then, peel the fruit, cut it into small chunks and serve it to your pet!

