Armed patient injures three hospital staff in Halifax emergency room

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's health minister says three hospital staff were injured this afternoon by a patient with a weapon at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department.

Michelle Thompson did not release the condition of the staff members but said, "we are very concerned" about their well-being.

Halifax police say they responded to a weapons complaint at the hospital and they took one person into custody at around 1 p.m.

They say there is no threat to the public, and their investigation is ongoing.

A memo sent to hospital staff by Nova Scotia Health CEO Karen Oldfield says the incident in the ER has "left many shaken."

Thompson would not say what weapon was used to injure the three staff members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press