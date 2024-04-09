Can strep A cause sepsis? Canadian mom warning after near-death experience with newborn: 'She turned blue in my arms'

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Kristine Russell and her daughter Ellie went into septic shock shortly after Ellie was born, when they were both diagnosed with invasive strep A. The mom is now advocating for awareness about the dangers of sepsis, and says Canadians need to advocate for themselves when they're unwell.

Content warning: This article contains images that some viewers may find disturbing, including images from a neonatal intensive care unit.

A Nova Scotia woman recently died after severe symptoms from group A strep infection developed into sepsis while in hospital. Her husband died from the same infection just hours later. Now, officials are warning Canadians to be informed about the dangers of strep A infection — and how it could lead to dire consequences, like sepsis.

This situation is one that Kristine Russell from Medicine Hat, Alta., knows all too well. In a recent interview with Yahoo Canada, she shared her and her daughter's harrowing experience with sepsis — moments after childbirth. What began as a moment of joy, quickly turned into a fight for life against invasive strep A, which progressed to sepsis, leaving the mother with trauma.

In 2014, Russell gave birth to her third child, Ellie, who nearly immediately became sick. "It started with Ellie. She was having trouble breathing, turned blue in my arms," Russell described the terrifying moment her daughter was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). "They had to resuscitate her and put her on a CPAP machine."

The next morning, Russell herself began to feel extremely unwell, suffering from severe symptoms that immobilized her. Her OBGYN assured her it was normal to experience severe cramping after your third baby. However, she "deteriorated so so quickly," at the same time as her daughter.

My first concern was my baby. When you're like you're in that situation, it's fight or flight really... I went from zero to 100.

"I had a significant fever of about 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 degrees Celsius). I was shivering, my blood pressure dropped quickly," Russell recalled.

Ellie was diagnosed with invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS) first, and both she and Russell were airlifted to Calgary for a higher level of care with an infectious disease team. En route, Ellie became septic and Russell did too shortly after. Ellie spent about 21 days on a level three NICU, the highest level in ICU care, while Russell was hospitalized for 11 days.

Ellie Russell spent her first weeks in the NICU, after becoming septic from invasive strep A. (Submitted)

At the time, Russell didn't know much about sepsis, or how sick her daughter really was. "I just knew that she was critically ill, that she may not actually make it. And I also knew that I was critically ill."

Now, Ellie faces long-term health issues which could be due to her early battle with sepsis. "Ellie suffers from a neuropathic pain disorder in her hands and her feet primarily, she had suffered from non-epileptic seizures and has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD," Russell shared.

You're just so overwhelmed... that you're just doing everything you can to survive, but also advocate for your child.

Through her story, the mom wants to raise awareness about sepsis, stressing the importance of recognizing its signs: "I don't think a lot of people know what sepsis actually is." She added people need to know when to go to the ER, because "it can go from zero to 100" in minutes.

In recent months, Canada has seen an alarming rise in cases of invasive strep A infections, escalating concerns about their potential progression to sepsis. Yahoo Canada spoke to Dr. Alison Fox-Robichaud, the scientific director of Sepsis Canada, on what you need to know about the signs of sepsis — and when you should worry.

What is sepsis?

Between 20 to 30 per cent of people with sepsis do not survive their hospital stay, the expert says. (Getty)

Dr. Fox-Robichaud described sepsis as a "life-threatening response to an infection," that can affect anyone regardless of age or health status. It's particularly threatening to the very young, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Sepsis can stem from various sources, including viruses, bacteria and fungi and has a high mortality rate.

"More people probably die of sepsis in Canada than they do of cancers, and certainly acute heart attacks," the expert claimed.

Why should I worry about sepsis? Risk factors & more

Between 20 to 30 per cent of individuals with sepsis do not survive their hospital stay. Even among survivors, 50 per cent may not live beyond the next five years. Fox-Robichaud also noted the long-term consequences of sepsis, including loss of limbs, memory issues and muscle strength.

The main risk factor is being immunocompromised, however, for those who are otherwise healthy, the biggest risk is not being vaccinated. "People forget that children, before we had vaccinations... used to die commonly of infections. Whether it was measles, whether it was strep throat... We saw the same thing with COVID," Fox-Robichaud claimed.

There's a generation who's forgotten why we have vaccinations — or has never been taught.Dr. Fox-Robichaud

While the exact prevalence of sepsis in Canada remains uncertain, Fox-Robichaud estimated that approximately one in 300 patients presenting to the emergency department may have sepsis. She noted that sepsis might be underrepresented as a cause of mortality compared to other infections.

Does strep A cause sepsis?

Sepsis can stem from various sources, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. (Getty)

Group A strep, especially invasive strep A, is a common cause of sepsis, making the rise in cases in Canada increasingly concerning. Fox-Robichaud has had firsthand experience with the escalating situation: "I don't think I've ever recalled, in my 25 years as an ICU doc, having four patients in the ICU with strep at the same time."

Invasive strep A can lead to catastrophic conditions like necrotizing fasciitis, where the bacteria invade deeper body tissues, increasing the risk of developing sepsis.

It's not just strep A that can cause sepsis, however. Fox-Robichaud said it can develop from influenza, COVID-19 and, more common in other parts of the world, from viruses like dengue or malaria, among others.

How does a person get sepsis? Signs & symptoms

The path to sepsis can begin with a common bacterial infection like strep A, which, if not promptly and effectively treated. Early detection is crucial in the battle against sepsis. Key symptoms that should prompt immediate medical attention include:

fever

extraordinary pains in muscles

confusion and dizziness

difficulty breathing

not producing as much urine

overwhelming feeling of illness

"Patients will say 'I just felt like I was going to die,'" Fox-Robichaud added. "If you feel unwell... seek medical attention," she advised.

How is sepsis treated?

When it comes to sepsis, the clock is ticking. "The earlier we get antibiotics into somebody with sepsis... the more likely you are to survive," Fox-Robichaud explained.

Treating sepsis involves a combination of rapid antibiotic administration and supportive care, such as intravenous fluids and a breathing machine. The goal is to manage the infection aggressively while supporting the body's vital functions to prevent further complications.

"We haven't had any one specific medication that can treat it," the expert said, adding another challenge is the aftercare too. "People who have sepsis, and particularly diabetics who get sepsis, are at an accelerated risk for having heart attacks, strokes and blood clots."

Fox-Robichaud urges Canadians to seek help if they're unwell. "I want people to know that sepsis is common; it is an emergency, similar to people who are having a stroke or a heart attack."

