Canadian experts issue warning against 'concerning' anti-sunscreen trend. What you should know about sun safety

A group of Canadian experts are taking a stand against the anti-sunscreen movement. (Image via Getty Images)

A group of experts are urging Canadians to be weary of online misinformation about sunscreen. In June, Quebec’s Order of Chemists issued a statement in response to a growing trend of influencers inaccurately suggesting that sunscreen contains cancer-causing ingredients and damages skin.

"We are seeing the spread of misinformation regarding sunscreen. It is crucial to rely on solid scientific data and reject fear-based narratives and misinformation.... Scientific research demonstrates the effectiveness and safety of these ingredients when used as directed,” said Michel Alsayegh, the group's president.

"It is concerning to see pseudo-experts encouraging the population to forgo sunscreen, thereby increasing the risks of skin cancer and other damage caused by UV rays,” Alsayegh continued.

The "anti-sunscreen" movement has steadily gained traction on TikTok and other social media platforms since 2023. Videos suggesting sunscreen is "terrible for your skin" have earned thousands of views online, with non-experts falsely claiming sunscreen is "messing with your estrogen levels" and other hormones.

In another video, a "transformation coach" inaccurately claims sunscreens contain cancer-causing ingredients and that eating whole foods can help the body "create it's own sunscreen."

Canadians are less concerned with wearing sunscreen, according to a new survey. (Image via Getty Images)

"It is essential that influencers are aware of the scope of their messages and the responsibility that comes with them. Sharing unverified information can have significant consequences for public health," Alsayegh said.

It's not just Quebec's Order of Chemists who are concerned about Canadians and sun safety. Earlier this year, a survey by the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) found that Canadians are becoming less concerned with sun protection . The CDA, in collaboration with Ipsos, has released its 2023 Sun Safe Behaviour Survey, highlighting key trends and perceptions about sun exposure among Canadians.

According to the CDA, concern for the risk of skin cancer has reached an "all-time low" among Canadians, despite skin cancer cases being on the rise. While the exact reasons for this decline are unclear, the report suggests that people underestimate sun exposure risks.

Many Canadians believe misinformation about sun exposure, like that you need to burn to get a tan, but that can be dangerous. (Image via Getty)

And, misinformation is on the rise. Despite the well-documented dangers of UV exposure, Ipsos noted more Canadians now believe "the dangers of sun exposure are exaggerated (32 per cent)," and there is "no need to use sunscreen when it is cloudy (32 per cent)."

A whopping 23 per cent of Canadians believe getting a sunburn is the first step to getting a tan.

What Canadians really need to know about sun exposure

Earlier this year, Yahoo Canada spoke with Dr. Benjamin Barankin, a renowned Toronto dermatologist and founder of the Toronto Dermatology Centre, and Dr. Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor at the Department of Dermatology at UBC, to debunk the misinformation that nearly a third of Canadians believe.

Here's what you need to know.

In addition to sunscreen year-round, Canadians are advised to use other protective measures like clothing and seeking shade. (Image via Getty)

Risks of UV exposure

Barankin explained that increased sun exposure can cause:

painful sunburns

freckles and melasma

cold sore reactivation

In the long-term, it can cause:

brown sun spots (lentigines)

redness and burst blood vessels

wrinkles

most importantly: skin cancers

Sun protection and sunscreens "have immediate benefits" of preventing these impacts.

"While Caucasians benefit the most from sunscreen, all skin types in fact receive various benefits from minimizing UV radiation," Barankin said in an email.

Do you need sunscreen year-round, even in cloudy weather?

"Sun protection is obviously most important in the summer months, and at times of the day when your shadow is close to you (sun directly overhead)," Barankin explained, adding that's usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

However, we still get about 80 per cent of the UV rays through cloud cover, he said, and UV can bounce off of snow and water and windshields.

"A dark and rainy day does not require sunscreen; that said, I’ve seen a number of patients who didn’t bother with sun protection because it was raining, and then a couple hours later, the weather improves, and they end up getting a sunburn and unnecessary UV radiation."

Beleznay added most dermatologists recommend using sun protection year-round to minimize these risks.

What's the difference between UVA and UVB rays?

According to Beleznay, UVA and UVB are both types of ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun.

"UVA rays are the primary cause of premature aging of the skin, including wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, but can also contribute to the development of skin cancers," she explained.

"UVB rays are the main cause of sunburns and play a key role in the development of skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma."

Barankin said UVA rays ("aging rays") can pass through window glass, whereas UVB rays ("burn rays") are blocked.

How to use sunscreen properly

Reapplying sunscreen every two hours is recommended for the best protection. (Image via Getty)

What sunscreen to use?

Both experts recommend using sunscreen that is at least SPF 30. Those who are going to sunny and hot places, and those who have a photosensitizing medication or condition (like lupus or rosacea), are advised to use even higher SPF (SPF 60).

It's also important to use a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects from both UVA and UVB rays.

Don't forget SPF on your lips!Dr. Benjamin Barankin

Barankin said people who have dry skin could opt for a cream sunscreen, whereas gels are good for oily or hairy areas. SPF sticks are good for the face, and sprays "need to be rubbed in, shouldn't be used near smoke or flames, and shouldn't be inhaled."

He added that sunscreens mixed with insect repellant "should not be used," as sunscreens should be "generously applied and reapplied," and insect repellant "used sparingly and less frequently."

According to Beleznay, the most important thing is "to find a sunscreen that you like and will use."

How much sunscreen is enough?

Beleznay said when it comes to sunscreen, "the biggest problem is under-application." Here's a good rule-of-thumb to follow:

a quarter to a half of a teaspoon for your face and neck

one ounce for your entire body

It's also recommended to reapply every two hours, or after swimming (even with water resistant sunscreen).

Other sun protection

In addition, Barankin added, big sunglasses and broad-brimmed hats "are terrific add-ons." He said the sun can cause cataracts (20 per cent of global cases) and skin cancers around the eye. Sun protective clothing with a UPF rating is also a great option for those who don't like reapplying sunscreen.

