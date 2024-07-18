The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has strong recommendations for older adults when it comes to RSV vaccinations.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has new RSV vaccine recommendations for older adults in Canada. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)

Canadian health officials have updated the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines with new recommendations that might make many older adults more inclined to get vaccinated this year. On July 12, the Public Health Agency of Canada released National Advisory Committee on Immunization's (NACI) new directions or two subsets of older adults.

Now, an RSV vaccination is strongly recommended for all adults over the age of 75, especially those who are at an increased risk of severe disease. That may include people with significant chronic health conditions, like cardiac or pulmonary disorders, diabetes, immunodeficiency, chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease neurological conditions and obesity.

Additionally, the NACI strongly recommended an RSV vaccination for any adult aged 60 or older who lives in a nursing home or other chronic care facility. Finally, the agency recommended health-care providers consider an RSV vaccine for all adults between the ages of 60 and 74 on a case-by-case basis.

Currently, Health Canada has authorized two RSV vaccines for adults aged 60 and older: Arexvy from GSK and Abrysvo from Pfizer. The latter is also offered to pregnant people who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant to protect infants from RSV.

At the moment, these vaccines reportedly work best when given right before or during the RSV season, which runs around November to April in Canada. Still, it's a good idea for older adults to stay on top of their health — and keep upcoming vaccinations in mind. With a number of vaccines now available for seniors across the country, here's what you need to know.

RSV vaccines are now strongly recommended for older adults aged 75 and above, along with people aged 60 or older who live in chronic care facilities. (Photo via Getty Images)

What vaccines are available for seniors in Canada?

RSV

Health Canada has approved the use of two RSV vaccines or adults aged 60 and older, Arexvy and Abrysvo, while Beyfortus is authorized for infants. Currently, evidence shows a single dose of either the Arexvy or Abrysvo vaccine works well in preventing RSV disease in older adults for one year. However, it's still unclear these vaccines will protect for a longer period of time, or if their effects can be boosted with another later dose.

COVID-19

In May, the NACI published guidance that strongly recommended a fall COVID-19 shot for seniors, people with underlying medical conditions and anyone else in a higher-risk group. That includes people living in. congregate living settings, like long-term care homes.

Pneumococcal vaccines

The NACI also recommended in May that people who are increased risk of invasive pneumococcal disease, including people aged 65 and older, get one Pneu-C-20 vaccine. If unavailable, adults can instead get a Pneu-C-15 shot followed by Pneu-P-23 vaccine.

Influenza

As previous years, flu shots will be available across Canada when influenza season nears, typically in the late fall and winter months. A high-dose vaccine is recommended for older adults aged 65 and above.

Four seasonal vaccines are typically recommends for older adults in Canada. (Getty Images)

Can you get the COVID, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time?

Dr. Isaac Bogoch previously told Yahoo Canada COVID-19 and flu shots can be given at the same time "if people choose to have it at the same time for convenience." When it comes to the RSV vaccine, however, the Toronto General Hospital infectious diseases specialist noted older Canadians should wait two weeks after getting their COVID and flu shots.

"Just to make sure there's no side effects that may be associated with it," he explained.

Are these vaccines free? What to know about RSV shot costs

Bogoch said flu and COVID-19 vaccines come at no cost to Canadians, but the RSV vaccines won't be free for everyone. In Ontario, the RSV vaccine is free for adults aged 60 and older who live in long-term care homes, elder care lodges and some retirement homes. In other parts of Canada, the vaccine might be available for purchase out of pocket, or it might be covered by private health insurance.

For those who don't qualify, Canadians can still buy the one-dose vaccine with a prescription from a family doctor or other primary care provider. That can cost upwards of $350 as reported by CBC and Global News.

The pneumococcal vaccine is available free of charge to Canadians aged 65 and older. It's also part of provinces' routine immunization programs.

Why should seniors consider getting these shots?

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines come at no cost to Canadians. (Getty)

Bogoch explained vaccines can reduce the risk or severity of infection, especially for older Canadians who are at greater risk for severe influenza, COVID and RSV infection.

"There's overwhelming data, not just from Canada, but globally to demonstrate that hospital settings are sadly overrepresented in deaths as a result of these infections," said Bogoch.

"These vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of severe manifestations of infection. So they may not stop these viruses in their tracks, but they can really slow down the rate of severe illness and prevent many people from becoming hospitalized."

Reducing barriers to vaccine access is crucial: Expert

Bogoch said it's great there's vaccines available, but it's important to reduce the barriers to vaccination and look into how to facilitate higher vaccine rates among seniors: "Certain communities, typically lower income communities and racialized communities, have lower vaccine uptake."

As a result, he said there needs to be programs that engage with these kinds of communities to lower barriers and to make it easier for people to get access to them. For example, Bogoch said Toronto has a program that offers vaccines to home-bound seniors.

"You'd think someone who is home-bound isn't really at risk for these infections, but they don't necessarily live alone," Bogoch noted.

He said other people might bring a COVID or RSV infection into the home, so without a program that offers home-bound seniors an easier access to vaccine shots, it might be very challenging for them to get it otherwise.

The Government of Canada recommended adults should discuss the type and number of vaccines they need with a health provider: "Your health-care provider may ask questions about your medical history, including what vaccines you had in the past, if you're pregnant or planning to become pregnant (or) if you have health conditions."

