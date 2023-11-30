Advertisement
Canadian Tire's extended Cyber Monday sale ends tonight — 25 best deals up to 60% off

It's your last chance to save big on kitchen, outdoor living & more at Canadian Tire.

Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors
Updated
You'll be able to shop Canadian Tire's extended sale until midnight tonight . Photos via Canadian Tire.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone in the blink of an eye, but deals are still going strong thanks to many extended Cyber Week deals. For those who missed out, Canadian Tire shoppers can still take up to 60 per cent off home, kitchen and holiday essentials — but you'll have to hurry. You'll be able to shop Canadian Tire's extended sale until midnight tonight (Nov. 30), with deals on hundreds of the retailer's best-selling products. Below, we've gathered some of Canadian Tire's best and most exciting deals in 2023. Check out our Yahoo Canada shopping editor's picks below to save serious cash and tackle your Christmas shopping list while you can still save big.

Best extended Canadian Tire Black Friday deals

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week kitchen deals

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week home & vacuum deals

  • Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HEPA Oscillating Air Purifier/Heater/Bladeless Fan

    $700$900
    Save $200
    See at Canadian Tire

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week Christmas gifts & holiday deals

  • Pre-Lit 7-ft Henry Fir Christmas Tree & Stand, 400 Colour-Changing LED Lights

    $200$300
    Save $100
    See at Canadian Tire

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week Black Friday outdoor living deals

