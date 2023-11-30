Canadian Tire's extended Cyber Monday sale ends tonight — 25 best deals up to 60% off

You'll be able to shop Canadian Tire's extended sale until midnight tonight . Photos via Canadian Tire.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone in the blink of an eye, but deals are still going strong thanks to many extended Cyber Week deals. For those who missed out, Canadian Tire shoppers can still take up to 60 per cent off home, kitchen and holiday essentials — but you'll have to hurry. You'll be able to shop Canadian Tire's extended sale until midnight tonight (Nov. 30), with deals on hundreds of the retailer's best-selling products. Below, we've gathered some of Canadian Tire's best and most exciting deals in 2023. Check out our Yahoo Canada shopping editor's picks below to save serious cash and tackle your Christmas shopping list while you can still save big.

Best extended Canadian Tire Black Friday deals

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week kitchen deals

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker + Air Fryer $200 $380 Save $180 See at Canadian Tire

Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer with 4-in-1 Functions $147 $220 Save $73 See at Canadian Tire

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $400 $570 Save $170 See at Canadian Tire

Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set with Edgekeeper $80 $150 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Keurig K-Iced Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $100 $150 Save $50 See at Canadian Tire

Ninja Professional Food Processor $80 $150 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week home & vacuum deals

CANVAS Langham 5-Hook Entryway Coat Rack $100 $260 Save $160 See at Canadian Tire

Shark Cordless Detect Pro Stick Vacuum 2L Auto-Empty System $380 $600 Save $220 See at Canadian Tire

Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner $80 $150 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HEPA Oscillating Air Purifier/Heater/Bladeless Fan $700 $900 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set $100 $175 Save $75 See at Canadian Tire

MaxxDry Heavy-Duty Forced Air Shoe & Glove Dryer $70 $90 Save $20 See at Canadian Tire

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week Christmas gifts & holiday deals

Artificial Garland with Pine Cone $15 $30 Save $15 See at Canadian Tire

Canvas 2' LED Canadian Cabin Beaver $70 $100 Save $30 See at Canadian Tire

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System $299 $350 Save $51 See at Canadian Tire

Pre-Lit 7-ft Henry Fir Christmas Tree & Stand, 400 Colour-Changing LED Lights $200 $300 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Dyson Supersonic Fast Drying Precise 3-Speed Hair Blow Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Deluxe Wooden Electronic Play Kitchen $140 $280 Save $140 See at Canadian Tire

Philips All-in-One Multi-Groomer Styling Trimmer $40 $100 Save $60 See at Canadian Tire

Best last-minute Canadian Tire Cyber Week Black Friday outdoor living deals

Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder $190 $400 Save $210 See at Canadian Tire

Yardworks Snow Shovel & Pusher $18 $35 Save $17 See at Canadian Tire

MASTER Chef Tabletop Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven with Cover $180 $280 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 224cc 2-Stage Snowblower with Power Steering $1,300 $1,400 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

Dewalt Universal Compact Heavy-Duty Mitre Saw Stand, $200 $270 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Mastervac 4.0 Peak HP Poly Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $45 $90 Save $45 See at Canadian Tire

