Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Canadian Tire's biggest sale of the season is on now: Save $100s on Ninja, Stanley, Yardworks & more

Hurry! The Summer Big Red sale ends on June 13.

Melina Brum
deals from the Canadian Tire Summer Big Red Event
Canadian Tire's Summer Big Red sale is happening for two more days — save up to 50 per cent. (Photo via Canadian Tire and Getty Images)

If you're looking to shop kitchen, patio sets & more at some seriously epic prices — you'll want to check out Canadian Tire's latest deals. The Summer Big Red sale has some of their best deals of the year — and you can save up to 50 per cent on appliances, home must-haves, outdoor living and more. It's the perfect chance to refresh your backyard, grab that new gadget you've been wanting or get a last-minute Father's Day gift for your dad (which is in just a few days, might I add).

Quick Overview
See 7 more

You can score deals on big brands like Ninja, Stanley, Yardworks and more. But hurry — the sale ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST. Scroll below to check out 12 of the best Canadian Tire deals you can shop.

Canadian Tire

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream, Sorbet & Milkshake Maker

$160$250Save $90

If you have yet to see this all over the internet, this viral ice cream maker is all the rage right now. It'll effortlessly turn your frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes and more, so you can customize your sweet treats!

$160 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Xhose Expandable Garden Water Hose

$40$70Save $30

This hose expands up to three times its original size when water flows through it, so you can water all those hard-to-reach areas.

$40 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Glow Light

$42$85Save $43

This rechargeable glow light will help keep those mosquitoes at bay without any overpowering scents or messes. It'll also add a warm ambiance to your outdoor space.

$42 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Yardworks 174cc Push Lawn Mower

$300$400Save $100

One Canadian Tire shopper says this lawnmower "works great" and "starts first crank and uses little gas." Another confirmed the "assembly was very easy."

$300 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone 6-in-1 Air Fryer

$170$240Save $70

Thanks to the double-basket design of this air fryer, you'll have the freedom to cook two different foods at the same time — in two different ways, too! It's perfect for hosting.

$170 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Champion Cold Water Wheeled Gas Pressure Washer

$500$600Save $100

This pressure washer has three nozzles, two detergent tanks, a 25-foot high-pressure hose, a comfort grip gun and an axial cam pump. One reviewer says it was "easy to assemble."

$500 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Vida By PADERNO Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

$350$480Save $130

This handy pizza oven will cook up delicious wood-fired pizza in just five minutes. It features a Lazy Susan rotating ceramic pizza stone to achieve an even cook.

$350 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

CANVAS Bala Square Outdoor Patio Sectional Set

$1,000$1,400Save $400

Spruce up your outdoor space with this comfy sectional set. It has a rust-resistant frame, so you won't have to worry about it getting caught in the rain.

$1,000 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set

$160$220Save $60

This set includes a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers. Reviewers say this kit will last "a lifetime."

$160 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Black & Decker Cordless Electric Kettle

$30$55Save $25

You can count on your water boiling fast with this sleek, stainless steel kettle. Its 360-degree swivel base makes for easy filling and pouring.

$30 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

JumpTek Outdoor Round Trampoline

$290$400Save $110

Looking for some family fun outdoors this summer? A trampoline is the perfect solution. It features an enclosure for added safety.

$290 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Matrix Recreational Pickleball Paddle & Ball Set

$90$120Save $30

If you want to take up a new hobby this summer, this five-piece pickleball set is a great option. It includes a pair of specialized paddles and three balls — perfect for beginners. 

$90 at Canadian Tire

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories