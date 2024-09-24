Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged! Canadian singer shares happy news on social media: 'Very engaged over here'

The 38-year-old Canadian singer and the six time Grammy-winning producer met while working on her song "So Right."

Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged! On Monday, the Canadian pop star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to American music producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill (also known as Cole M.G.N). The 38-year-old shared a carousel of images with Greif-Neill from their recent European vacation along with a photo of her engagement ring, which appears to be a dark gemstone instead of a traditional diamond.

"Very engaged over here," the Mission, B.C native captioned the post.

The post earned praise from followers and celebrity friends like Lena Dunham who wrote: "Love seeing you loved because you are so darn lovable. Beaming more love at you lovers."

"Congratulations gorgeous," wrote Dancing With The Stars host Julianne Hough.

In the comment section, fans shared their well-wishes for the couple with many tying in references to Jepsen's lyrics.

"I’m engaged so don’t call me maybe," wrote the pop duo Jedward.

Here's everything we know about the couple's love story.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole Marsden Greif-Neill's relationship timeline

The Loveliest Time in 2022

In an interview with People, Jepsen shared that she and her now fiancé met during the making of her 2023 album The Loveliest Time. The singer's management suggested she work with producer Greif-Neill, a six-time Grammy award winner for his work with Beck.

Their collaboration eventually turned into the couple's "meet-cute" while they created her song "So Right" and the vocal skit that pairs with it.

"You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really playful, joyful, experimental places," Jepsen said of the process.

Since that album, the couple have been writing more music together.

"We'll go travelling somewhere, and we'll bring a little acoustic guitar," she said. "I think you'll see a lot more of our collaboration together for future projects, but this is our first little baby out in the world. We're both so excited."

November 2022: Jepsen and her 'man' go Instagram official

Jepsen and Greif-Neill made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022. The "Call Me Maybe" singer shared a carousel of photos thanking friends and family for celebrating her 37th birthday — and included a special shout out to her then boyfriend.

"Okay Christmas can officially begin now cause my bday is over. Thanks to all the loves of my life for making the turning of 37 pure heaven," she wrote. "To my family and friends: Thanks for all the kind messages and the table full of flowers plus the constant support. I am friends and family rich in this life.

She ended her caption with a shoutout to her partner.

"And to my man Cole. I wished for lots of secret things but also and most importantly just more bdays with you," she said.

Along with pictures of herself celebrating the special day with her family, there's one short video of Greif-Neill bringing Jepsen a birthday cake before she pulls him in for a kiss.

December 2022: Christmas with Cole

Jepsen celebrated Christmas 2022 by sharing dreamy photos of the pair kissing in front of a sunset to Instagram.

"Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good nght!" she wrote. "A not so accidental sunset kiss for Christmas. A stranger directed us. Luckily I like kissing him so I kept at it til voila! Joy to the world indeed."

March 2023: Love on film

In 2023, while on her So Nice world tour in Australia, Jepsen shared some pictures of herself and Greif-Neill that appeared to be taken on an old camera along with a caption of stream of consciousness to her partner.

"I look at you and I would rather look at you than all the portraits in the world," she wrote.

In the pictures, the couple pose for the camera, take selfies in front of the Sydney Opera House and generally appear to be super smitten with each other.

June 2023: Jepsen thanks her 'shy boy'

Ahead of the release of Jepsen's The Loveliest Time album, Greif-Neill appeared in promotion for the lead sing, "Shy Boy."

"'Shy Boy' visualizer now available to watch on YouTube," Jepsen said of the video. "All the Academy Awards to my real life shy boy Cole M.G.N for being so cute."

July 2023: Greif-Neill celebrates his 'favourite' Carly Rae Jepsen album

Greif-Neill celebrated the release of Jepsen's album The Loveliest Time with some sweet words on social media.

"I’m so proud of my baby and honoured to be a part of this!" the producer shared. "Maybe I’m biased but I think this might be my favorite album of hers. The Loveliest Time by Carly Rae Jepsen out now."

May 2024: Jepsen returns to her roots

Earlier this year, Jepsen and Greif-Neill returned to the singer's home province. She documented their time on the West Coast on Instagram along with the caption "B.C babies."

The snaps feature the couple enjoying the outdoors, hiking, enjoying the waterfront and hanging out with friends and family.

September 2024: 'Very engaged'

And on September 23, Jepsen announced their engagement with a series of pictures on Instagram.

"Very engaged over here," she said of their big news.

